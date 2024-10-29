Pharmaceuticals Excipients Market Report 2024-2029 - Growing Demand for Biologics, Biosimilars and Specialty Drugs Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Excipients in Pharmaceuticals: Global Markets to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Excipients in Pharmaceuticals Market was valued at USD 9.7 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 12.4 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 5.10%.
This report provides a comprehensive summary of pharmaceutical excipients, along with a discussion of the competitive landscape and profiles of key market players that highlight revenues, product portfolios, and recent activities. The report analyzes trends and dynamics, including drivers, limitations, challenges and opportunities.
This research study discusses historical, current and potential market size. The report will enable market players and new entrants to make informed decisions about the production and licensing of goods and services. Organizations, distributors and exporters will find useful information about market developments and trends.
The report segments the market by three product types: organic, inorganic or water that meets the standards of the U.S. Pharmacopeia (USP). Regional and country-level market analysis is provided for all the major segments.
The market is divided into segments as follows:
By excipient material type:
- Organic
- Inorganic
- USP water
By organic type:
- Carbohydrates
- Petrochemicals
- Oleochemicals
- Proteins
- Other organic excipients
By inorganic type:
- Calcium salts
- Halites
- Metal oxides
- Silicates
- Other inorganic excipients
By dosage form:
- Solid dosage form
- Liquid dosage form
- Semisolid dosage form
- Other dosage forms
By administration route:
- Oral
- Injectable
- Topical
- Advanced drug delivery
By end user:
- Pharmaceutical companies
- Contract formulators
- Research institutes
- Other end users
For each area, for the base year of 2023, the analyst identified the current products in the market as well as market drivers; measured the current market size; quantified current company market shares; and made forecasts for 2029.
The report includes:
- 73 data tables and 33 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for excipients in pharmaceuticals industry
- Analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data from 2021 to 2023, estimated figures for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Evaluation of the current market's size and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis by material, product type, dosage form, route of administration, end user and region
- A look at the innovations, technological advances, clinical trials, and recent product launches
- Analysis of the industry's regulatory framework and policies
- A discussion of ESG challenges and ESG practices in the industry
- An analysis of the key companies' market shares, proprietary technologies, strategic alliances and patents
- Profiles of the leading players in the excipients in pharmaceuticals market including ADM, BASF, Roquette Freres, Ashland Global, and Croda International.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|105
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$9.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$12.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Role of Excipients in Pharmaceuticals
- Functions of Excipients
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Consumption
- Increasing Demand for Functional Excipients
- Increasing Demand for Novel Excipients
- Instant Sourcing of Excipients
- Market Restraints
- High Development Costs
- Lack of Independent Regulatory Body for Novel Excipients
- Stringent Pharmaceutical Regulations
- Market Opportunities
- Growing Demand for Biologics, Biosimilars and Specialty Drugs
- Market Challenges
- Supply Chain Disruptions
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- 3D Printing in Drug Formulations
- AI in Excipient Selection
- Novel Excipients
- Clinical Trials
- Selected Trials
Chapter 5 Global Market for Pharmaceutical Excipients
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Material Type
- Organic Excipients Market, by Type
- Market for Inorganic Excipients, by Type
- Market for USP Water, by Type
- Market Breakdown by Dosage Form
- Market Breakdown by Route of Administration
- Market Breakdown by End User
- Market Breakdown by Region
- Market Breakdown by Product
- Regional and Country-level Markets for Organic Excipients
- Regional and Country-level Markets for Inorganic Excipients
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Industry Scenario
- Company Shares
- Competitive Landscape
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Market for Pharmaceutical Excipients: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- Concluding Remarks
Company Profiles
- ADM
- Asahi Kasei Corp.
- Ashland
- BASF
- Croda International
- Evonik Industries
- Ingredion
- Kerry Group
- Roquette Freres
