Mercado Libre | New Podcast Episode Sheds Light on Ambitious Growth Plans and Strategic Focus Across Latin America

Hosted by Investor Relations Officer Richard Cathcart, the episode features an in-depth conversation about Mercado Libre’s ambitious long-term growth goals, the company’s significant progress in shifting offline commerce online, and how Mercado Pago is leading fintech innovation across the region. Cuccioli highlights that with only mid-teens eCommerce penetration in Latin America, the region remains primed for digital growth. Mercado Libre, with over 90 million unique buyers on its platform, continues to strengthen its market leadership through rapid logistics, a broad product assortment, and innovative retail media offerings. He also covers how Mercado Pago has huge growth opportunities ahead as Latin America is still underserved in Financial Services. The biggest opportunity is in Mexico, where only half of the population has a bank account and 11% of people have a credit card.

Listen to the latest episode “Strategy and Growth Opportunities with Leandro Cuccioli” on Spotify here. Previous episodes “Advertising with Sean Summers”, Ads EVP & CMO, “Logistics with Agustin Costa”, Shipping SVP and “Artificial Intelligence with Sebastian Barrios”, Technology SVP can be accessed here.

