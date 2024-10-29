Arm Yourself Against Cold and Flu: Simple Steps to Stay Healthy

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the colder months on the horizon, millions across the country are bracing for the annual cold and flu season. As coughs, sneezes, and fevers become more frequent, families are looking for the best ways to stay healthy and shield themselves from illness. Recently, Family Medicine Physician, Dr. Jennifer Caudle, conducted a satellite media tour in conjunction with D S Simon Media to share tips and advice on how to stay healthy and prepared.

Preparing for the upcoming cold and flu season in advance is crucial for several reasons. The cold and flu season is marked by a significant increase in the spread of respiratory viruses, which can lead to a surge in illnesses and medical visits. Being proactive and preparing ahead of time allows individuals and families to adopt preventive measures, potentially reducing the risk of contracting these illnesses.

Advanced preparation provides an opportunity to ensure that necessary supplies, medications, and remedies are readily available. Having essential items, like Mucinex 12 Hour, on hand for after you start developing symptoms can make a significant difference and treat the cause.

Mucinex has many products that relieve tough cold & flu symptoms. Chest congestion is caused by excess mucus. Mucinex 12-Hour contains Guaifenesin that treats the cause of that congestion by thinning and loosening up that excess mucus for up to 12 hours, helping you kick it out of your system. Mucinex DM 12-Hour combines Guaifenesin and Dextromethorphan. It suppresses coughs while also thinning and loosening mucus for up to 12 full hours.

These formulations are indicated to last up to 12 hours, providing relief 3 times longer than typical 4-hour medications. As with any over-the-counter medication, it’s important to follow the directions on the label. Use as directed and if symptoms persist, please consult your healthcare provider.

Taking better care of ourselves during the cold and flu season is paramount to staying healthy and minimizing the risk of falling ill.

Key preventative measures like washing your hands often, covering your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, and sneezing into your elbow if you don’t have a tissue are extremely effective at preventing the spread of germs.

Additionally, maintaining a healthy lifestyle is crucial. Adequate sleep, a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables, regular physical activity, and managing stress contribute to a strong immune system. Staying hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids, particularly water and herbal teas, can also help keep our respiratory tract moist and better able to fend off viruses.

For more information on how to take care of yourself this cold and flu season, visit Mucinex.com. You can stop by Walmart, Target, your local pharmacy or food retailer to buy Mucinex now ahead of this cough and cold season.

BIO: Dr. Jennifer Caudle

Dr. Jennifer Caudle is a board-certified Family Medicine physician and Associate Professor in the department of Family Medicine at Rowan University-School of Osteopathic Medicine.



Prior to this, Dr. Caudle was a faculty member in the Johns Hopkins University / Sinai Hospital Residency Program in Internal Medicine in Baltimore, MD, and an Instructor of Medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Dr. Caudle graduated with Honors from Princeton University and earned her medical degree from UMDNJ - School of Osteopathic Medicine.

She appears as a regular on-air health expert for local and national news networks, including The TODAY Show, The Dr. Oz Show, CNN, FOX News, Rachael Ray Show, Steve Harvey Show, Fox 29 Philadelphia News, PBS and many others. ​Her health articles have been published in The Daily Beast, CNN.com/Opinion, DoctorOz.com, ABCNews.com and she has been quoted by USA Today, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Prevention, Shape, Huff Post, Readers Digest, Good Housekeeping, Men’s Health and others. Dr. Jen is a spokesperson for the American Osteopathic Association , and she is a radio/video host for ReachMD .

She is a national lecturer on opioid prescribing for physicians. She presents the CORE REMS “ER/LA Opioid REMS: Achieving Safe Use While Improving Patient Care” lecture throughout the country. She also presents workshops on health, wellness and motivation to companies and organizations, and she lectures on the topic of childhood bullying to hospitals and healthcare organizations.

About D S Simon Media

The firm is well known as a leader in the satellite media tour industry and produces tours from its studio and multiple control rooms at its New York headquarters. Clients include top brands in healthcare, technology, travel, financial services, consumer goods, entertainment, retail and non-profits. Established in 1986 the firm has won more than 100 industry awards.

Dante Muccigrosso

Director of Media Integration & Client Reporting

E: dantem@dssimon.com

C: 973.524.0104

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/546bb324-a1cc-498e-b703-6f06d3da8e5b