Sports-Centered Social Platform The Sports Portal Launches App Enabling Sports Community to Connect, Compete, and Thrive

Austin, Texas, Oct. 29, 2024





The Sports Portal, a sports-only social media platform, has launched its mobile application that will further its mission to connect the entire sports community and build an environment that enables young athletes to thrive while giving adult athletes a place to meet, find events, and grow within their passions. This trailblazing platform changes the way the community engages with each other, providing greater insight and transparency.

The app, available for both Android and iOS devices, caters to a wide range of users, which founder Maurice Barnett classifies into four groups. The first one is the athletes, as well as younger athletes’ parents. The Sports Portal allows athletes to create profiles showcasing their skills, achievements, interests, and preferences, helping them connect with fellow athletes by posting videos and coordinating friendly games. It also provides athletes and parents insight into the sports they are playing or are interested in joining. This makes it easier for athletes to find local teams and tryouts to join. Additionally, the portal gives them information about the coaches whose programs they might be joining, with coaches evaluated by current and former athletes using seven characteristics of positive coaching.

According to Barnett, learning about a potential coach is especially important for athletes and their parents, allowing them to know whether the coach’s style will fit the athlete. It also provides validation of the coach's background, which is important to ensure the athlete’s safety and well-being.

The second group of users is coaches. Similar to athletes, coaches can also create profiles that act as their digital resumes, displaying their coaching achievements as well as reviews from the athletes they’ve coached. Coaches can use their profiles to create posts and videos that share information and techniques, emphasizing their capabilities and knowledge, and building their brand as a coach. They can also conduct research on current and potential players, giving them a better handle on their strengths and weaknesses.

Organizations, such as school athletic programs and amateur sports teams, are another demographic that will benefit from using The Sports Portal. They can highlight their sports activities and programs, philosophies, coaching roster, and the types of players that they are looking for. They can also manage team rosters, make official invitations to players regarding joining the organization, and create streamlined communication between players & coaches regarding games, practices, and team activities. Similar to coaches, athletes can rate their experience with an organization on six characteristics, including communication, how they handle finances and organizational culture. Furthermore, using The Sports Portal allows organizations to announce events such as games and tryouts, as well as gain insight into how the community is receiving their programs and their evaluation of the coaches under the organization.

Last, but not least, The Sports Portal also caters to sports-related brands that provide products and services to athletes, parents, coaches, and organizations. Joining The Sports Portal allows these brands to immerse themselves in the sporting community, engaging with their customer base, providing support, and building brand awareness. The brands can post articles and run polls, cultivating a following and participating in the community, going beyond just selling their products. For example, a sports clinic can create educational posts or videos about how to avoid injury or how to recover properly.

According to Barnett, the platform has been received positively by athletes, parents, and coaches, with the user count growing steadily. The Sports Portal’s team is constantly working to upgrade the platform, with new functionalities such as live video streaming to be implemented soon. The Sports Portal presents a business opportunity for entities that seek to invest in the potential of a growing sports community, as well as providing businesses a way to reach their clientele and build customer loyalty.

“Our mission that drives The Sports Portal is to improve sports communities and create more and better opportunities for athletes and their families,” Barnett says. “Moving forward, we seek to make a positive difference in the American youth sporting sector, raising the bar of transparency and accountability, as well as helping improve sports products and services through customer feedback and engagement. We seek to have everyone on the platform mutually benefit and accomplish all their sports-related goals.”

Media Contact

Maurice Barnett

maurice@thesportsportal.com




