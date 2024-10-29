River Oaks Treatment Center Becomes Veteran Ready Certified, Paving the Way for Enhanced Veteran Addiction Care in Florida

RIVERVIEW, Fla., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- River Oaks Treatment Center has become one of a small handful of addiction treatment providers nationwide that have earned the Veteran Ready Certification from PsychArmor, a nonprofit dedicated to training in military culture. This certification signifies that a large portion of the staff at River Oaks Treatment Center is trained to provide culturally sensitive care for Veterans.

More than 10% of Veterans in the U.S. meet the criteria for a substance use disorder diagnosis, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse . Additionally, many Veterans live with trauma and co-occurring mental health disorders, risk factors for substance misuse and addiction.

“Many Veterans come into treatment with complex issues, including PTSD, as well as very unique lived experiences that the average civilian may not be able to grasp,” said Hoyt Smith, Executive Director of River Oaks Treatment Center. “With this certification from PsychArmor, our staff are trained to better understand the backgrounds and needs of the Veterans seeking treatment with us.”

Military culture training is essential for addiction treatment providers working with Veterans. According to the Rand Corporation , a global think tank and research institution, providers who are educated in military and Veteran culture can foster more positive relationships with their Veteran patients. Additionally, they are better equipped to identify the factors that have contributed to their patients' substance use and mental health challenges.

“We value our healthcare partners who are actively working to enhance healthcare competence through education and training. Cultural awareness training for providers assists in reducing or eliminating barriers to care,” said Dr. Tina Atherall, CEO of PsychArmor.

River Oaks Treatment Center provides a dedicated treatment program for Veterans , featuring trauma-informed care and clinical groups that focus on the unique challenges faced by the Veteran community, and is part of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Community Care Network.

River Oaks Treatment Center has treated more than 11,000 patients and offers a full array of treatment services, including medical detox, inpatient rehab, and outpatient treatment for addiction and co-occurring mental health disorders.

For more information about River Oaks Treatment Center and its Veteran-specific services, please visit www.riveroakstreatment.com or call the Veteran hotline at 888-902-VETS or 888-902-8387.

About River Oaks Treatment Center:

River Oaks Treatment Center, an American Addiction Centers facility, is a leading provider of addiction treatment services near Tampa, FL. The center offers comprehensive care for Veterans seeking recovery, with a full continuum of care for addiction and co-occurring disorders, as well as a specialized treatment program for Veterans. River Oaks Treatment Center is committed to providing high-quality, compassionate treatment to individuals struggling with addiction. To learn more, visit www.riveroakstreatment.com .

About PsychArmor

As a nationally recognized nonprofit leader and preferred training provider for military cultural awareness, PsychArmor serves members of the military-connected community and anyone who wants to more effectively engage with them. Their team of clinical psychologists and social workers, all steeped in military culture, create learning journeys, from continuing education to customized training, including online courses, curricula, podcasts, webinars, live speaking engagements, and social media.

Contact:

Amanda Lautieri

Brand & Communications Manager

ALautieri@ContactAAC.com