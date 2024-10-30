XT Announcement on Listing NGTG (Nugget Trap Gold Token)

SINGAPORE, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are honored to announce that NGTG (Nugget Trap Gold Token) will soon be listed on XT Exchange. The NGTG/USDT trading pair has been available in the Innovation Zone (RWA).





About NGTG (Nugget Trap Gold Token)

NGTG is an innovative digital asset token launched by Cunningham Mining to bring the value of physical gold assets into the digital sphere. By tokenizing gold, Cunningham Mining aims to make investment in gold more accessible, liquid, transparent, and secure. NGTG enables fractional ownership, allowing investors to hold portions of gold rather than purchasing an entire bar or coin. This democratizes access to the mining sector and invites participation from investors of all levels.

This listing on XT grants NGTG heightened visibility and access to a broader audience, appealing to investors keen on the innovative potential of digital assets. By bridging traditional gold investment with blockchain, NGTG attracts a new generation of investors interested in fractional ownership, enhanced liquidity, and tokenization's added security. With XT’s reach, NGTG is well-positioned to showcase the advantages of digital transformation in real-world assets, expanding its influence within the growing ecosystem of tokenized commodities.

Albin Warin, CEO of XT Exchange, commented:

“We’re thrilled to support NGTG on XT Exchange. The tokenization of real-world assets like gold opens exciting opportunities, and we believe NGTG will resonate with our users, adding valuable options to our marketplace.”

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8M registered users, over 1M monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. XT crypto exchange offers a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. This includes crypto futures trading (USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts) and copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the futures grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts for profits.

