Advantest to Showcase Latest Semiconductor Test Solutions at the 2024 International Test Conference in San Diego, California

TOKYO, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will feature its latest test solutions for advanced ICs at the 2024 International Test Conference (ITC) on Nov. 3-8 at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront in San Diego, California.

The International Test Conference is the world’s premier conference dedicated to the electronic testing of devices, boards, and systems. It covers the complete cycle from design verification, test, diagnosis, failure analysis, and back to process and design improvement. Advantest is a proud Platinum sponsor of this year’s event.

Product Display

Advantest's product showcase will be located at booth #206 and will feature key test solutions for cutting-edge applications such as high-performance compute (HPC), generative AI, system-level test and more. This year’s product showcase will include:

Advantest’s System Level Test platforms that achieve cost-effective structural test coverage (SCAN, MBIST, LBIST, etc.) over functional high-speed IO interface.

A demo showing how Advantest Test Solutions (ATS) can integrate a closed loop, fan-controlled, thermal cooling system in an SLT system while successfully maintaining a dynamic junction temperature (TJ) setpoint during the test.

NEW DC Scale XHC32 power supply for the V93000 EXA Scale, offering 32 channels with an unprecedented total current of up to 640A; and Pin Scale Multilevel Serial, the first native and fully integrated HSIO instrument expanding the EXA Scale platform to address signaling requirements for advanced communication interfaces.

ACS Real-Time Data Infrastructure (ACS RTDI™), an open solutions platform-as-a-service enabling streaming data access and real-time analytics with integrated test software and hardware monitoring and control to improve semiconductor device yield, quality and capacity.

Presentations

In addition to participating in the product showcase, Advantest employees will also present at this year's event. Rich Lathrop, senior director of business development, will present a corporate overview outlining Advantest’s latest business strategy and mid-to-long-term management plan during the Presentations of Platinum Sponsors session starting at 4 p.m. on Nov. 5. Ira Leventhal and Keith Schaub will also present “AI Chip Testing: Transforming Challenges into Opportunities with AI/ML/LLM Technology” during the poster show starting at 12:00 p.m. on Nov. 6.

Additionally, Sing Hee Wong, deputy director of advanced packaging and test, TSMC, will present “Evolution of Semiconductor Testing with AI” during Session A1: ML in Test (AI Track) on Nov. 5, illustrating how TSMC creates an AI ecosystem for semiconductor testing leveraging Advantest Cloud Solutions (ACS).

Social Media

