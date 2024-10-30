Netcompany - Final transactions in connection with share buyback programme

Company announcement

No. 47/2024

30 October 2024

On 14 August 2024, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 150m and a maximum of 1,000,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of adjusting Netcompany’s capital structure and meeting its obligations relating to share-based incentive programmes.

The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme was set to end no later than 29 October 2024.

Today, Netcompany announces the final transactions carried out under the current share buyback programme.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 25 October 2024 to 29 October 2024:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 25-10-2024 4,000 308.07 1,232,280 28-10-2024 4,000 308.59 1,234,360 29-10-2024 6,500 309.67 2,012,855 Accumulated for the period 14,500 - 4,479,495 Accumulated under the programme 495,800 - 149,990,713

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Netcompany owns a total of 2,228,909 treasury shares corresponding to 4.5% of the total share capital.

