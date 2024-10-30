HERE Navigation Powers Connected Driving Experience in Dacia’s All-New Duster and New Spring

HERE Navigation provides a connected in-car navigation solution with a seamless user experience integrated into the digital cockpit.

Over-the-air updates ensure Dacia All-New Duster and New Spring drivers have access to the latest map and service updates for a premium driving experience.

HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today announced that Dacia, a Renault brand and the leading retail brand in Europe last year, has selected HERE Navigation to power the All-New Duster, Dacia’s iconic sport utility vehicle (SUV), and New Spring, Europe’s most affordable electric car.



HERE Navigation is a cloud-based navigation application for connected vehicles. With it, Dacia All-New Duster and New Spring drivers will benefit from automotive-grade maps, online and offline search, real-time traffic information, and turn-by-turn voice guidance in an easy-to-use interface. The application’s over-the-air update capabilities deliver drivers the freshest map content and latest service updates.



With its simple interface, clear design, and connectivity, HERE Navigation delivers the ease-of-use of smartphone applications while providing a seamless experience through its integration into the car’s digital cockpit. HERE Navigation is optimized to meet a vast array of hardware needs and enables a comparatively low data footprint with its option to cache maps.



“Thanks to HERE Navigation, Dacia customers now benefit from online navigation with an always up-to-date map and traffic information,” said Damien Laplane, Dacia Cross Car Line and Brand Experience Leader.



“We are proud that the Renault Group has chosen HERE Navigation for its Dacia All-New Duster flagship model and New Spring electric car, so that drivers will get to enjoy an all-inclusive navigation experience that stays up to date,” said Gino Ferru, SVP and General Manager EMEA at HERE Technologies. “We look forward to expanding our collaboration with Dacia and Renault for additional models in the future.”



Media Contacts

Dr. Sebastian Kurme

+49 173 515 3549

sebastian.kurme@here.com



Aurélie André

Dacia Press Officer

+33 6 82 13 50 76

aurelie.andre@dacia.com



About HERE Technologies

HERE has been a pioneer in mapping and location technology for almost 40 years. Today, the HERE location platform is recognized as the most complete in the industry, powering location-based products, services and custom maps for organizations and enterprises across the globe. From autonomous driving and seamless logistics to new mobility experiences, HERE allows its partners and customers to innovate while retaining control over their data and safeguarding privacy. Find out how HERE is moving the world forward at here.cohttps://www.here.com/m.



About Dacia

Born in 1968 then relaunched by the Renault Group from 2004 all across Europe and Mediterranean countries, Dacia has always offered the best value for money cars, by constantly redefining the essentials. As a game-changer, Dacia proposes simple, multi-purpose, reliable cars in tune with customers' lifestyles. Dacia models became a reference on the market: Sandero, the most sold car to European private customers each year since 2017; Duster, on the podium of SUVs sold to private customers in Europe since 2018; Spring, 3rd electric vehicle sold to private customers in Europe for the second year running; Jogger, 1st non-SUV C-segment vehicle sold to private customers in Europe for the first time. Present in 44 countries, Dacia has sold over 8 million vehicles since 2004.