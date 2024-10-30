Sampo plc, press release, 30 October 2024 at 10:00 am EET



Sampo Group's results for January–September 2024 will be published on 6 November 2024

Sampo Group will publish the Interim Statement for January–September 2024 on 6 November between 9:30 am and 10:00 am Finnish time (7:30-8:00 am UK time). The report, the investor presentation, and a video review with Group CEO Torbjörn Magnusson will be available at www.sampo.com/result .

Conference call

6 November at 2:30 pm Finnish time (12:30 pm UK time)

To ask questions, please join the teleconference by registering using the following link: https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=50048816 .

After the registration, you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. To ask a question, please press #5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.

Group CEO Torbjörn Magnusson, Group CFO Knut Arne Alsaker, CEO of If P&C Morten Thorsrud, CEO of Hastings Toby van der Meer, and Head of IR Sami Taipalus will attend the conference call for investors and analysts.

The conference call can also be followed live at www.sampo.com/result . A recorded version and a transcript will later be available at the same address.

Further information:

Maria Silander

Communications Manager, Media Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0031