Global Electric Vehicle Market Report 2020-2024 & 2025-2045 with Competitive Analysis of 220 Companies

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Electric Vehicle Market 2025-2045: (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Trucks, Buses, Two-Wheelers, Aircraft, Construction, Agriculture, Mining, Marine, Trains, Charging)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Electric Vehicle Market is experiencing rapid growth across multiple segments, driven by increasing environmental concerns, government regulations, and technological advancements. This diverse market encompasses a wide range of vehicle types, each with unique challenges and opportunities. Passenger vehicles represent the largest segment, with battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) gaining significant market share.

Major automakers are investing heavily in electrification, with many committing to all-electric lineups in the coming decades. Commercial vehicles, including light-duty vans and trucks, are seeing increased adoption in urban delivery and service fleets. The total cost of ownership advantages is driving this shift, particularly in last-mile logistics.

In the heavy-duty truck segment, both battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles are being developed for different use cases. While BEVs are suitable for short and regional haul, fuel cell technology is being explored for long-haul applications. The electric bus market is growing rapidly, particularly in China and Europe, as cities seek to reduce emissions and noise pollution. Both battery electric and fuel cell buses are being deployed, depending on route requirements and infrastructure availability.

Two-wheelers, especially e-scooters and e-bikes, represent a fast-growing segment, particularly in Asia and urban areas worldwide. These vehicles offer an affordable and efficient electric mobility solution for short trips. Emerging segments include electric aircraft (eVTOL for urban air mobility), construction equipment, agricultural vehicles, and marine vessels. These sectors are at earlier stages of electrification but show promising growth potential.

The expansion of charging infrastructure is critical to supporting this market growth. Fast-charging networks, wireless charging, and smart grid integration are key areas of development. As the market evolves, challenges such as battery technology improvements, raw material supply, and grid integration must be addressed. However, the global electric vehicle market is poised for continued strong growth across all segments in the coming decades.

This comprehensive market report provides a detailed analysis of the current state and future outlook of the EV market across various vehicle segments, technologies, and regions through 2045.

Report contents include:

In-depth analysis and forecasts for the following EV segments including market size, growth trends, key players, technological developments, and regional variations: Passenger Vehicles: BEVs, PHEVs, and FCEVs Light Commercial Vehicles Medium and Heavy-Duty Trucks Buses Two-Wheelers and Micromobility Electric Aircraft (eVTOL and conventional) Other vehicle types (construction, mining, agriculture)

Technology Trends

Battery Technology

Electric Motors

Power Electronics

Fuel Cells

Charging Technologies

Regional Analysis including EV adoption rates, sales volumes, policy landscapes, and infrastructure development are examined.

Competitive Landscape including Major automotive OEMs and their electrification strategies, EV startups and new market entrants, Battery manufacturers, Electric motor and powertrain suppliers, Charging infrastructure companies.

Market Forecasts from 2020 to 2045, including: EV sales by vehicle type and powertrain Battery demand (GWh) Charging infrastructure growth Raw material demand for EV production

Total Cost of Ownership Analysis

Environmental Impact

Regulatory Landscape

Future Outlook including: Solid-state batteries Advanced thermal management Autonomous electric vehicles New materials and manufacturing processes Wireless charging advancements AI and machine learning in EV development



Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Key Findings

1.2 Market Overview

1.3 Technology Trends

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

2 INTRODUCTION TO ELECTRIC VEHICLES

2.1 Definition and Types of Electric Vehicles

2.2 History and Evolution of Electric Vehicles

2.3 Environmental Drivers for EV Adoption

2.4 Economic Drivers for EV Adoption

2.5 Technological Advancements Enabling EV Growth

2.6 Challenges Facing EV Adoption

3 ELECTRIC VEHICLE TECHNOLOGIES

3.1 Battery Technologies

3.2 Electric Motors and Powertrains

3.3 Fuel Cell Technologies

3.4 Charging Technologies

3.5 Thermal Management Systems

3.6 Lightweight Materials and Construction

4 ELECTRIC PASSENGER VEHICLES

4.1 Market Overview and Forecasts

4.2 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

4.3 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

4.4 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs)

4.5 Performance and Cost Comparisons

4.6 Consumer Adoption Factors

4.7 Future Trends in Electric Passenger Vehicles

5 ELECTRIC LIGHT COMMERCIAL VEHICLES (eLCVs)

5.1 Market Overview and Forecasts

5.2 Key Players and Models

5.3 Fuel Cell LCVs

5.4 Charging and Infrastructure for eLCVs

5.5 Fleet Electrification Strategies

5.6 Regulatory Landscape for eLCVs

6 ELECTRIC TRUCKS

6.1 Market Overview and Forecasts

6.2 Medium-Duty Electric Trucks

6.3 Heavy-Duty Electric Trucks

6.4 Fuel Cell Electric Trucks

6.5 Hybrid and Range-Extended Electric Trucks

6.7 Total Cost of Ownership Analysis

6.8 Comparison of BEV and FCEV Trucks

6.9 Electric Truck Powertrain Technologies

6.10 Fleet Electrification Strategies for Trucking

6.11 Regulatory Landscape for Electric Trucks

7 ELECTRIC BUSES

7.1 Market Overview and Forecasts

7.2 City Transit Buses

7.3 Coach and Intercity Buses

7.4 School Buses

7.5 Charging Strategies for Electric Buses

7.6 Total Cost of Ownership Analysis

7.7 Electric Bus Powertrain Technologies

7.8 Fleet Electrification Strategies for Bus Operators

7.9 Environmental and Social Impact of Electric Buses

8 ELECTRIC TWO-WHEELERS AND MICROMOBILITY

8.1 Micro EVs

8.2 Electric Motorcycles and Scooters

8.3 Electric Bicycles (E-bikes)

8.4 Three Wheelers

8.5 Battery Swapping for Two-Wheelers

8.6 Regulatory Environment for Micromobility

9 ELECTRIC AIRCRAFT

9.1 eVTOL Aircraft and Urban Air Mobility

9.2 Electric Conventional Takeoff and Landing Aircraft

9.3 Hybrid-Electric Aircraft

10 OTHER ELECTRIC VEHICLES

10.1 Electric Construction Equipment

10.2 Electric Mining Vehicles

10.3 Electric Agricultural Vehicles

10.4 Electric Marine Vessels

10.5 Electric Trains

11 EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE

11.1 Overview of Charging Technologies

11.2 Public Charging Networks

11.3 Home and Workplace Charging

11.4 Wireless Charging Technologies and Trials

11.5 Battery Swapping Stations

11.6 Thermal management

11.7 Charging Standards and Protocols

11.8 Grid Integration and Smart Charging

11.9 Charging Infrastructure for Commercial Vehicles

11.10 Companies

12 EV BATTERY SUPPLY CHAIN

12.1 Raw Materials

12.2 Battery Cell Manufacturing

12.3 Battery Pack Assembly

12.4 Recycling and Second Life Applications

13 GOVERNMENT POLICIES AND INCENTIVES

13.1 Global Overview of EV Policies

13.2 Emissions Regulations and ICE Phase-Out Targets

13.3 Purchase Incentives and Tax Benefits

13.4 Charging Infrastructure Support Programs

13.5 Manufacturing Incentives and Industrial Policies

13.6 Impact of Policies on EV Adoption Rates

13.7 Comparative Analysis of Policy Effectiveness

14 TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP ANALYSIS

14.1 Passenger Vehicles

14.2 Commercial Vehicles

14.3 Sensitivity Analysis

15 ENVIRONMENAL IMPACT AND LIFE CYCLE ANALYSIS

15.1 Well-to-Wheel Emissions Analysis

15.2 Battery Production and End-of-Life

15.3 Comparison to ICE Vehicles

15.4 Impact of Electricity Grid Mix

15.5 Resource Use and Sustainability

15.6 Life Cycle Assessment Methodologies

15.7 Environmental Impact of EV Manufacturing

15.8 End-of-Life Vehicle Recycling and Disposal

16 MARKET FORECASTS 2020-2045

16.1 Passenger Vehicles

16.2 Light Commercial Vehicles

16.3 Trucks

16.4 Buses

16.5 Two-Wheelers and Micromobility

16.6 Electric Aircraft

16.7 Other Vehicle Types (Construction, Mining, etc.)

16.8 Regional Market Forecasts

16.9 Battery Demand Forecasts

16.10 Charging Infrastructure Forecasts

16.11 Raw Material Demand Forecasts

17 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

17.1 Major Automotive OEMs

17.2 EV Startups and New Entrants

17.3 Battery Manufacturers

17.4 Electric Motor and Powertrain Suppliers

17.5 Fuel Cell System Providers

17.6 Charging Infrastructure Companies

18 EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

18.1 Solid-State Batteries

18.2 Next-Generation Electric Motors

18.3 Advanced Thermal Management Systems

18.4 Autonomous Electric Vehicles

18.5 Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Technology

18.6 New Materials and Manufacturing Processes

18.7 Wireless Charging Advancements

18.8 Alternative Battery Chemistries

18.9 AI and Machine Learning in EV Development

18.10 Future of Urban Mobility and Transportation

19 APPENDICES

19.1 Glossary of Terms

19.2 List of Abbreviations

19.3 Research Methodology

20 REFERENCES

Companies Featured

ABB

ADASTEC

Advanced Electric Machines

Audi

Aurora

Autoflight

Auve Tech

AVID Technology

Axalta Coating Systems

Ballard

BAM

BEEP

BelAZ

Bell Textron

BETA Technologies

Beyond Motors

BMW

Bobcat

Bosch

BorgWarner

Bostik

BYD

Cadenza Innovation

CaetanoBus

CALB

Calyos

Carrar

CASE Construction

Caterpillar

CATL

Changan

ChargePoint

Chevrolet

CNH Industrial

Continental

Cummins

Dana

DBT-CEV

DeepWay

DELO

Develon

Dieci

Doosan Bobcat

DuPont

Eaton

Efacec

EHang

Einride

Ekoenergetyka

Electrify America

Elemental Motors

Elaphe

ElDorado National

e-Mersiv

Embraer

Engineered Fluids

Epiroc

Equipmake

Erbsloh

Escorts

EVBox

EverSum

EVgo

EVR Motors

Faresin

Faurecia

FEV

Flo

Ford

Forsee Power

FUCHS

General Electric

General Motors

GKN Automotive

Golden Dragon

Groupe Renault

Grove

Hitachi

Honda

Honeywell

HOLON

Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

Huawei

Huddig

Hyundai

HYDAC

HYVIA

HYZON Motors

Inceptio

Infinitum Electric

Innoviz

IONITY

Ionna

ITT Cannon

Iveco

Jaguar

Jaunt Air Mobility

JCB

John Deere

Junttan

Kato

Kempower

KEYOU

Kodiak Robotics

Koenigsegg

Komatsu

Kovatera

Kreisel Electric

KULR Technology

Kuhn Schweiz

L&L Products

Leoni

Liebherr

Lilium

LiuGong

Lohr

Lordstown Motors

Lucid

M&I Materials

MacLean Engineering

MAHLE

MAN

May Mobility

Mercedes-Benz

Miba

Mobileye

Monumo

Multione

NeoGraf

New Flyer

Nidec

Nikola

Nio

Nissan

Niron Magnetics

Normet

Northvolt

Ohmio

Ouster

Phoenix Contact

PIX Moving

Plus

Plug Power

Pod Point

Polestar

Pony.ai

Porsche

Protean Electric

Punch Powertrain

Qcraft

RDH Scharf

REFIRE

Renault

RETORQ Motors

Rimac

Rivian

Riversimple

Rokion

Rolls-Royce

SAFRA

SAIC

Saietta

Sandvik

SANY

Schaeffler

Scania

Senior Flexonics

Shantui

Siemens

Sinoboom

Sinosynergy

SkyDrive

Snorkel

Solvay

Solaris

Stanley

StarCharge

Stellantis

Supernal (Hyundai)

TE Connectivity

TELD

Terraline

Tesla

Torc Robotics

Toyota

Traktionssysteme Austria (TSA)

Traxial

Tritium

TrunkTech

TuSimple

Ultimate Transmissions

Urban Mobility Systems

Valeo

Van Hool

Velodyne LIDAR

Vertical Aerospace

Victrex

Vitesco

Volkswagen

Volocopter

Volvo

WACKER

Wallbox

Waymo

Webasto

WEVO Chemie

WHYLOT

Wisk Aero

Wright Electric

XCMG

Xerotech

XING Mobility

Yamaha

YASA

Yanmar

Yutong

ZF

Zhongtong

Zoomlion

ZQuip

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u2q4cg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.