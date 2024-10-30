Crypto Asset Management Market Analysis, Consumer Demand Insights, and Competitive Intelligence 2014-2030 Featuring Profiles of 33 Players

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crypto Asset Management - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Crypto Asset Management was estimated at US$1.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$2.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the crypto asset management market is driven by the rising adoption of digital assets, advancements in secure technology, regulatory developments, and an expanding ecosystem of financial products. As more individuals and institutions invest in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, the need for specialized management solutions is increasing to help investors navigate the complexities of this market. Regulatory developments are also accelerating market growth, as governments and regulatory bodies establish frameworks for digital asset management, creating a more structured environment that appeals to institutional investors.



Technological advancements, particularly in blockchain, AI, and secure wallet technology, have further fueled the adoption of crypto asset management solutions. These technologies enhance security, streamline portfolio management, and provide insights for better decision-making, which is essential in a high-risk market like crypto. Additionally, the diversification of digital financial products, such as DeFi, NFTs, and cryptocurrency-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs), has expanded the range of assets that require specialized management. Together, these factors contribute to the strong growth of the crypto asset management market, reflecting the broader trend of digital assets becoming a mainstream component of investment portfolios.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Android Operating System segment, which is expected to reach US$2.0 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 8.5%. The iOS Operating System segment is set to decrease at -0.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $454.7 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 12.8% CAGR to reach $742.1 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Crypto Asset Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Adoption of Cryptocurrency Investments by Retail and Institutional Investors Drives Growth in Crypto Asset Management Solutions

Expansion of Blockchain Technology in Financial Services Propels Need for Secure and Scalable Crypto Asset Management Tools

Demand for Diversified Portfolios with Digital and Traditional Assets Expands Market for Hybrid Asset Management Solutions

Growth in Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and Tokenization Drives Demand for Crypto Asset Management Tools in Decentralized Markets

Advances in AI and Machine Learning Enhance Risk Management and Predictive Analytics Capabilities in Crypto Asset Management

Rising Need for Secure Custody Solutions for Digital Assets Strengthens Market for Custodial Crypto Asset Management Services

Increased Adoption of Digital Wallets by Institutional Investors Spurs Demand for Integrated Asset Management Platforms

Expansion of Trading and Exchange Platforms with API Integration Supports Demand for Comprehensive Crypto Asset Management

Growing Popularity of Staking, Yield Farming, and Earning Platforms Propels Demand for Crypto Management with Yield Tracking

Demand for Real-Time Market Analytics and Price Tracking Tools Boosts Adoption of Crypto Asset Management Solutions

Increasing Focus on Tax Compliance and Reporting for Digital Assets Expands Demand for Crypto Management Solutions

Rising Interest in Tokenized Real Estate and Commodities Enhances Need for Crypto Asset Management in Diversified Portfolios

