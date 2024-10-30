Healthcare Realty Trust Reports Results For the Third Quarter

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $(93.0) million, or $(0.26) per diluted common share.

KEY THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Normalized FFO per share of $0.39, up 1.2% over the prior year period

$875 million of proceeds from JV and asset sale transactions through October

$447 million of share repurchases year-to-date through October

159,000 square feet, or 49 basis points, of multi-tenant absorption

431,000 square feet of signed new leases in the quarter, the fifth consecutive quarter above 400,000



CAPITAL ALLOCATION

The Company closed joint venture and asset sale transactions since the second quarter totaling $478 million bringing proceeds to approximately $875 million through October, which includes the following: $522 million from joint venture transactions $353 million from asset sales

The Company has additional transactions under contract and letters of intent that are expected to increase proceeds to approximately $1.1 billion for the year.

Through October, the Company has repurchased 27.1 million shares totaling $446.8 million at an average price of $16.48 per share.

MULTI-TENANT OCCUPANCY AND ABSORPTION

Multi-tenant sequential occupancy gains continue to track towards full year 2024 expectations provided in the February 2024 Investor Presentation as shown below:



3Q 2024 YTD 2024 Absorption (SF) 158,720 341,473 Change in occupancy (bps) + 49 + 106

The multi-tenant portfolio occupancy rate was 86.5% and the leased percentage was 87.8% at September 30.

Multi-tenant occupancy has increased by 164 basis points over the trailing-twelve-month period. For the Legacy HTA properties, multi-tenant occupancy has increased by 230 basis points for the same period.

An updated multi-tenant occupancy and NOI bridge can be found on page 5 of the Key Highlights Investor Presentation located on the Company's website.

LEASING

Portfolio leasing activity that commenced in the third quarter totaled 1,641,000 square feet related to 455 leases: 1,054,000 square feet of renewals 587,000 square feet of new and expansion lease commencements

The Company signed new leases totaling 431,000 square feet in the quarter, the fifth consecutive quarter above 400,000.



SAME STORE

Same Store cash NOI for the third quarter increased 3.1% over the same quarter in the prior year.

Tenant retention for the third quarter was 80.5%.

Operating expenses decreased 1.5% over the same quarter in the prior year.

Third quarter predictive growth measures in the Same Store portfolio include: Average in-place rent increases of 2.8%. Future annual contractual increases of 3.1% for leases commencing in the quarter. Weighted average MOB cash leasing spreads of 3.9% on 847,000 square feet renewed: 7% (<0% spread) 7% (0-3%) 58% (3-4%) 28% (>4%)



BALANCE SHEET

As of September 30, 2024, net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 6.7 times. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA is expected to be 6.5 times at the end of the year.

In October, the Company repaid the remaining $100 million outstanding of Unsecured Term Loan maturing July 2025.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had approximately $1.3 billion of availability under its credit facility.

DIVIDEND

A dividend of $0.31 per share was paid in August 2024. A dividend of $0.31 per share will be paid on November 27, 2024 to stockholders and OP unitholders of record on November 12, 2024.

GUIDANCE

The Company's 2024 per share guidance ranges are as follows:





EXPECTED 2024 ACTUAL PRIOR CURRENT 3Q 2024 YTD LOW HIGH LOW HIGH Earnings per share $ (0.26 ) $ (1.49 ) $ (1.50 ) $ (1.40 ) $ (1.60 ) $ (1.59 ) NAREIT FFO per share $ 0.21 $ 0.23 $ 0.77 $ 0.82 $ 0.58 $ 0.59 Normalized FFO per share $ 0.39 $ 1.16 $ 1.53 $ 1.58 $ 1.55 $ 1.56

The Company's 2024 guidance range includes activities outlined in the Components of Expected FFO on page 29 of the Supplemental Information.



The 2024 annual guidance range reflects the Company's view of current and future market conditions, including assumptions with respect to rental rates, occupancy levels, interest rates, and operating and general and administrative expenses. The Company's guidance does not contemplate impacts from gains or losses from

dispositions, potential impairments, or debt extinguishment costs, if any. There can be no assurance that the Company's actual results will not be materially higher or lower than these expectations. If actual results vary from these assumptions, the Company's expectations may change.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes over 650 properties totaling nearly 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes over 650 properties totaling nearly 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Consolidated Balance Sheets DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA





ASSETS 3Q 2024 2Q 2024 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 Real estate properties Land $ 1,195,116 $ 1,287,532 $ 1,342,895 $ 1,343,265 $ 1,387,821 Buildings and improvements 10,074,504 10,436,218 10,902,835 10,881,373 11,004,195 Lease intangibles 718,343 764,730 816,303 836,302 890,273 Personal property 9,246 12,501 12,720 12,718 12,686 Investment in financing receivables, net 123,045 122,413 122,001 122,602 120,975 Financing lease right-of-use assets 77,728 81,401 81,805 82,209 82,613 Construction in progress 125,944 97,732 70,651 60,727 85,644 Land held for development 52,408 59,871 59,871 59,871 59,871 Total real estate investments 12,376,334 12,862,398 13,409,081 13,399,067 13,644,078 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (2,478,544 ) (2,427,709 ) (2,374,047 ) (2,226,853 ) (2,093,952 ) Total real estate investments, net 9,897,790 10,434,689 11,035,034 11,172,214 11,550,126 Cash and cash equivalents1 22,801 137,773 26,172 25,699 24,668 Assets held for sale, net 156,218 34,530 30,968 8,834 57,638 Operating lease right-of-use assets 259,013 261,976 273,949 275,975 323,759 Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 417,084 374,841 309,754 311,511 325,453 Other assets, net and goodwill 491,679 559,818 605,047 842,898 822,084 Total assets $ 11,244,585 $ 11,803,627 $ 12,280,924 $ 12,637,131 $ 13,103,728 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 3Q 2024 2Q 2024 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 Liabilities Notes and bonds payable $ 4,957,796 $ 5,148,153 $ 5,108,279 $ 4,994,859 $ 5,227,413 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 197,428 195,884 163,172 211,994 204,947 Liabilities of properties held for sale 7,919 1,805 700 295 3,814 Operating lease liabilities 229,925 230,601 229,223 229,714 273,319 Financing lease liabilities 71,887 75,199 74,769 74,503 74,087 Other liabilities 180,283 177,293 197,763 202,984 211,365 Total liabilities 5,645,238 5,828,935 5,773,906 5,714,349 5,994,945 Redeemable non-controlling interests 3,875 3,875 3,880 3,868 3,195 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000 shares authorized — — — — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized 3,558 3,643 3,815 3,810 3,809 Additional paid-in capital 9,198,004 9,340,028 9,609,530 9,602,592 9,597,629 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (16,963 ) 6,986 4,791 (10,741 ) 17,079 Cumulative net income attributable to common stockholders 481,155 574,178 717,958 1,028,794 1,069,327 Cumulative dividends (4,150,328 ) (4,037,693 ) (3,920,199 ) (3,801,793 ) (3,684,144 ) Total stockholders' equity 5,515,426 5,887,142 6,415,895 6,822,662 7,003,700 Non-controlling interest 80,046 83,675 87,243 96,252 101,888 Total Equity 5,595,472 5,970,817 6,503,138 6,918,914 7,105,588 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,244,585 $ 11,803,627 $ 12,280,924 $ 12,637,131 $ 13,103,728





1 2Q 2024 cash and cash equivalents includes $96.0 million of proceeds held in a cash escrow account from a portfolio disposition that closed on June 28, 2024 and was received by the Company on July 1, 2024.





Consolidated Statements of Income DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA





3Q 2024 2Q 2024 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 Revenues Rental income 1 $ 306,499 $ 308,135 $ 318,076 $ 322,076 $ 333,335 Interest income 3,904 3,865 4,538 4,422 4,264 Other operating 5,020 4,322 4,191 3,943 4,661 315,423 316,322 326,805 330,441 342,260 Expenses Property operating 120,232 117,719 121,078 121,362 131,639 General and administrative 20,124 14,002 14,787 14,609 13,396 Normalizing items 2 (6,861 ) — — (1,445 ) — Normalized general and administrative 13,263 14,002 14,787 13,164 13,396 Transaction costs 719 431 395 301 769 Merger-related costs — — — 1,414 7,450 Depreciation and amortization 163,226 173,477 178,119 180,049 182,989 304,301 305,629 314,379 317,735 336,243 Other income (expense) Interest expense before merger-related fair value (50,465 ) (52,393 ) (50,949 ) (52,387 ) (55,637 ) Merger-related fair value adjustment (10,184 ) (10,064 ) (10,105 ) (10,800 ) (10,667 ) Interest expense (60,649 ) (62,457 ) (61,054 ) (63,187 ) (66,304 ) Gain on sales of real estate properties and other assets 39,310 38,338 22 20,573 48,811 Gain on extinguishment of debt — — — — 62 Impairment of real estate assets and credit loss reserves (84,394 ) (132,118 ) (15,937 ) (11,403 ) (56,873 ) Impairment of goodwill — — (250,530 ) — — Equity income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures 208 (146 ) (422 ) (430 ) (456 ) Interest and other (expense) income, net (132 ) (248 ) 275 65 139 (105,657 ) (156,631 ) (327,646 ) (54,382 ) (74,621 ) Net (loss) income $ (94,535 ) $ (145,938 ) $ (315,220 ) $ (41,676 ) $ (68,604 ) Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests 1,512 2,158 4,384 1,143 760 Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (93,023 ) $ (143,780 ) $ (310,836 ) $ (40,533 ) $ (67,844 ) Basic earnings per common share $ (0.26 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (0.82 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.18 ) Diluted earnings per common share $ (0.26 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (0.82 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.18 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 358,960 372,477 379,455 379,044 378,925 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 3 358,960 372,477 379,455 379,044 378,925





1 In 2Q 2024, rental income was reduced by $3.0 million for Steward Health revenue reserves. This consisted of $2.2 million for April and prepetition rent for May as well as $0.8 million for March. In addition, the Company reversed $2.2 million of straight-line rent receivable against rental income. 2 3Q 2024 and 4Q 2023 normalizing items primarily include severance-related costs. 3 Potential common shares are not included in the computation of diluted earnings per share when a loss exists, as the effect would be an antidilutive per share amount. As a result, the outstanding limited partnership units in the Company's operating partnership ("OP"), totaling 3,649,637 units were not included.





Reconciliation of FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD 1,2,3 DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA





3Q 2024 2Q 2024 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (93,023 ) $ (143,780 ) $ (310,836 ) $ (40,533 ) $ (67,844 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders/diluted share3 $ (0.26 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (0.82 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.18 ) Gain on sales of real estate assets (39,148 ) (33,431 ) (22 ) (20,573 ) (48,811 ) Impairments of real estate assets 37,632 120,917 15,937 11,403 56,873 Real estate depreciation and amortization 167,821 177,350 181,161 182,272 185,143 Non-controlling loss from operating partnership units (1,372 ) (2,077 ) (4,278 ) (491 ) (841 ) Unconsolidated JV depreciation and amortization 5,378 4,818 4,568 4,442 4,421 FFO adjustments $ 170,311 $ 267,577 $ 197,366 $ 177,053 $ 196,785 FFO adjustments per common share - diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.71 $ 0.51 $ 0.46 $ 0.51 FFO $ 77,288 $ 123,797 $ (113,470 ) $ 136,520 $ 128,941 FFO per common share - diluted4 $ 0.21 $ 0.33 $ (0.30 ) $ 0.36 $ 0.34 Transaction costs 719 431 395 301 769 Merger-related costs — — — 1,414 7,450 Lease intangible amortization (10 ) 129 175 261 213 Non-routine legal costs/forfeited earnest money received 306 465 — (100 ) — Debt financing costs — — — — (62 ) Restructuring and severance-related charges 6,861 — — 1,445 — Credit losses and gains on other assets, net5 46,600 8,525 — — — Impairment of goodwill — — 250,530 — — Merger-related fair value adjustment 10,184 10,064 10,105 10,800 10,667 Unconsolidated JV normalizing items6 101 89 87 89 90 Normalized FFO adjustments $ 64,761 $ 19,703 $ 261,292 $ 14,210 $ 19,127 Normalized FFO adjustments per common share - diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.05 $ 0.68 $ 0.04 $ 0.05 Normalized FFO $ 142,049 $ 143,500 $ 147,822 $ 150,730 $ 148,068 Normalized FFO per common share - diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.38 $ 0.39 $ 0.39 $ 0.39 Non-real estate depreciation and amortization 276 313 485 685 475 Non-cash interest amortization, net7 1,319 1,267 1,277 1,265 1,402 Rent reserves, net8 (27 ) 1,261 (151 ) 1,404 442 Straight-line rent income, net (5,771 ) (6,799 ) (7,633 ) (7,872 ) (8,470 ) Stock-based compensation 4,064 3,383 3,562 3,566 2,556 Unconsolidated JV non-cash items9 (376 ) (148 ) (122 ) (206 ) (231 ) Normalized FFO adjusted for non-cash items 141,534 142,777 145,240 149,572 144,242 2nd generation TI (16,951 ) (12,287 ) (20,204 ) (18,715 ) (21,248 ) Leasing commissions paid (10,266 ) (10,012 ) (15,215 ) (14,978 ) (8,907 ) Building capital (7,389 ) (12,835 ) (5,363 ) (17,393 ) (14,354 ) Total maintenance capex (34,606 ) (35,134 ) (40,782 ) (51,086 ) (44,509 ) FAD $ 106,928 $ 107,643 $ 104,458 $ 98,486 $ 99,733 Quarterly/dividends and OP distributions $ 113,770 $ 118,627 $ 119,541 $ 118,897 $ 119,456 FFO wtd avg common shares outstanding - diluted10 363,370 376,556 383,413 383,326 383,428





1 Funds from operations (“FFO”) and FFO per share are operating performance measures adopted by NAREIT. NAREIT defines FFO as “net income (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, and impairment write-downs of certain real assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.” 2 FFO, Normalized FFO and Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD") do not represent cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs. FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD should not be considered alternatives to net income attributable to common stockholders as indicators of the Company's operating performance or as alternatives to cash flow as measures of liquidity. 3 Potential common shares are not included in the computation of diluted earnings per share when a loss exists, as the effect would be an antidilutive per share amount. 4 For 1Q 2024, basic weighted average common shares outstanding was the denominator used in the per share calculation. 5 3Q 2024 includes $46.8 million of credit loss reserves and $0.2 million gain on other assets. 2Q 2024 includes $11.2 million of credit loss reserves and $2.2 million write-off of prior period Steward Health straight-line rent, offset by $4.9 million gain on other assets. 6 Includes the Company's proportionate share of normalizing items related to unconsolidated joint ventures such as lease intangibles and acquisition and pursuit costs. 7 Includes the amortization of deferred financing costs, discounts and premiums, and non-cash financing receivable amortization. 8 2Q 2024 includes $0.8 million related to the Steward Health revenue reserve for March. 9 Includes the Company's proportionate share of straight-line rent, net and rent reserves, net related to unconsolidated joint ventures. 10 The Company utilizes the treasury stock method, which includes the dilutive effect of nonvested share-based awards outstanding of 760,552 for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Also includes the diluted impact of 3,649,637 OP units outstanding.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA - UNAUDITED

Management considers funds from operations ("FFO"), FFO per share, normalized FFO, normalized FFO per share, and funds available for distribution ("FAD") to be useful non-GAAP measures of the Company's operating performance. A non-GAAP financial measure is generally defined as one that purports to measure historical financial performance, financial position or cash flows, but excludes or includes amounts that would not be so adjusted in the most comparable measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below are descriptions of the non-GAAP financial measures management considers relevant to the Company's business and useful to investors.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented herein are not necessarily identical to those presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definitions. These measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as indicators of the Company's financial performance, or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) as measures of the Company's liquidity, nor are these measures necessarily indicative of sufficient cash flow to fund all of the Company's needs.

FFO and FFO per share are operating performance measures adopted by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. (“NAREIT”). NAREIT defines FFO as “net income (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, and impairment write-downs of certain real assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.” The Company defines Normalized FFO as FFO excluding acquisition-related expenses, lease intangible amortization and other normalizing items that are unusual and infrequent in nature. FAD is presented by adding to Normalized FFO non-real estate depreciation and amortization, deferred financing fees amortization, share-based compensation expense and rent reserves, net; and subtracting maintenance capital expenditures, including second generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions paid and straight-line rent income, net of expense. The Company's definition of these terms may not be comparable to that of other real estate companies as they may have different methodologies for computing these amounts. FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD do not represent cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs. FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD should not be considered an alternative to net income as an indicator of the Company’s operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD should be reviewed in connection with GAAP financial measures.

Management believes FFO, FFO per share, Normalized FFO, Normalized FFO per share, and FAD provide an understanding of the operating performance of the Company’s properties without giving effect to certain significant non-cash items, including depreciation and amortization expense. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. However, real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions. The Company believes that by excluding the effect of depreciation, amortization, gains or losses from sales of real estate, and other normalizing items that are unusual and infrequent, FFO, FFO per share, Normalized FFO, Normalized FFO per share and FAD can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods. The Company reports these measures because they have been observed by management to be the predominant measures used by the REIT industry and by industry analysts to evaluate REITs and because these measures are consistently reported, discussed, and compared by research analysts in their notes and publications about REITs.

Cash NOI and Same Store Cash NOI are key performance indicators. Management considers these to be supplemental measures that allow investors, analysts and Company management to measure unlevered property-level operating results. The Company defines Cash NOI as rental income and less property operating expenses. Cash NOI excludes non-cash items such as above and below market lease intangibles, straight-line rent, lease inducements, lease termination fees, tenant improvement amortization and leasing commission amortization. Cash NOI is historical and not necessarily indicative of future results.

Same Store Cash NOI compares Cash NOI for stabilized properties. Stabilized properties are properties that have been included in operations for the duration of the year-over-year comparison period presented. Accordingly, stabilized properties exclude properties that were recently acquired or disposed of, properties classified as held for sale, properties undergoing redevelopment, and newly redeveloped or developed properties.

The Company utilizes the redevelopment classification for properties where management has approved a change in strategic direction for such properties through the application of additional resources including an amount of capital expenditures significantly above routine maintenance and capital improvement expenditures.

Any recently acquired property will be included in the same store pool once the Company has owned the property for eight full quarters. Newly developed or redeveloped properties will be included in the same store pool eight full quarters after substantial completion.

