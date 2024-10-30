Xtract One’s New Gateway Selected to Secure Tift County Schools

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA)(OTCQX: XTRAF)(FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the “Company”) today announced their newly-debuted Xtract One Gateway (“Gateway”) has been selected by Tift County Schools in Tifton, Georgia, to protect school entrances, ensuring a welcoming, streamlined, and secure experience for all individuals entering the buildings.

Tift County Schools is set to deploy Xtract One Gateway at the entrances of their high school and middle schools, with plans to deploy the system across all K-12 schools in the future. This installation aims to strengthen safety and security measures within the district, and highlights the joint dedication to prioritize the well-being of students and staff while maintaining a positive school atmosphere. By differentiating between everyday items—such as laptops, tablets, 3-ring binders, cell phones, and keys—and potential threats such as firearms, Gateway ensures a smooth and secure entry experience for students and visitors who enter carrying a medium volume of personal belongings. The system features advanced bi-directional screening technology for weapon detection and identification, allowing individuals to keep their personal belongings on them, and reducing the need for separate bag searches, thereby dramatically reducing screening times.

"As a district with 11 schools, nearly 7,700 students, and over 1,000 teachers and staff members, it’s critically important for us to prioritize our students’ learning, well-being, and overall school experience. We’re excited to be using Xtract One Gateway to further our mission to protect and nurture the future generations of Tift County,” said Jonathan Judy, Chief Information Officer at Tift County School District. "We investigated several technologies to secure our facilities and found that Gateway provided a broad set of weapons detection while also significantly reducing unnecessary bag searches, x-ray machines, or complex operations. Our students, teachers, staff, and visitors deserve the best, and with Xtract One’s enhanced security solution, we’ll be able to deliver an atmosphere district-wide for anyone entering our schools that is even more secure, with an experience that still remains inviting.”

“Safe schools are a prerequisite for student achievement and, to a larger extent, an important standard for the well-being of the surrounding community that supports the school. We’re continuing to deliver innovative security solutions that empower schools to address modern threats and enhance safety without compromising the welcoming environment that students deserve,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One. “With technology like Gateway complementing existing security operations, students will benefit from enhanced, non-invasive security that allows them to walk into school freely without needing to divest their personal belongings. This sets a new standard for school safety and allows students to focus on their education.”

To learn more, visit www.xtractone.com .

About Xtract One

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven provider of threat detection and security solutions leveraging AI to deliver seamless and secure experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive weapons and threat detection systems that enable facility operators to prioritize and deliver improved “Walk-right-In” experiences while providing unprecedented safety. Xtract One's innovative portfolio of AI-powered Gateway solutions excels at allowing facilities to discreetly screen and identify weapons and other threats at points of entry and exit without disrupting the flow of traffic. With solutions built to serve the unique market needs for schools, hospitals, arenas, stadiums, manufacturing, distribution, and other customers, Xtract One is recognized as a market leader delivering the highest security in combination with the best individual experience. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on Facebook , X , and LinkedIn .

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks detailed from time to time in the continuous disclosure filings made by the Company with securities regulations. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to update any forward looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.

No securities exchange or commission has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.