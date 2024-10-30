HydroGraph and the GEIC Proudly Extend Research Partnership

TORONTO and MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (OTCQB: HGRAF) (FRA: M98) (the “Company” or “HydroGraph”), a sustainable commercial manufacturer of pristine graphene, and the University of Manchester’s Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre (the “GEIC”) announced they will be extending their research partnership. This collaboration will continue to focus on a range of projects and novel research focused on nanomaterials. HydroGraph first announced its partnership with GEIC on September 19, 2023.



"HydroGraph is excited to extend our partnership with the GEIC, whom we regard as one of the world’s most prominent graphene research and innovation centers,” commented Kjirstin Breure, president and interim CEO of HydroGraph. "We have worked closely with GEIC researchers to advance our application development work across many areas, including lubricants, composites and resins, coatings and energy storage, and we are delighted to continue this work, pushing the boundaries of advanced materials research to discover what high purity graphene can accomplish in real-world applications."



HydroGraph’s partnership with GEIC has accelerated its research & development (R&D) progress. Due to the rapid growth, HydroGraph recently added Dr. Anika Shakil to its R&D team. Dr. Shakil is an accomplished scientist whose expertise and enthusiasm will support our continued advancement. Her innovative thinking, technical knowledge and collaborative spirit help us enhance our competitiveness in R&D and further unlock the potential of our graphene for real-world applications.

"Anika is one of the most ambitious scientists I have encountered, with impressive experience, a strategic approach to tackling challenges, and a demonstrated commitment to her work," said Suhao Li, lab director at HydroGraph. "These qualities make her an excellent fit for our R&D team as we continue to push the boundaries of graphene innovation."

Through the renewed HydroGraph and GEIC partnership, the companies plan to collaborate on more groundbreaking research innovations in the near future.

ABOUT THE GEIC AT THE UNIVERSITY OF MANCHESTER

The Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre (GEIC) helps companies develop and launch new technologies, products and processes that exploit the remarkable properties of graphene and other 2D materials.

The GEIC’s world-class facilities and resources, located in the Masdar Building, are supported by experienced and knowledgeable applications engineers and internationally renowned academics, working across a broad range of novel technologies and applications. Together, we can help you design, develop, scale and ‘de-risk’ the next generation of innovative products and processes.

ABOUT HYDROGRAPH CLEAN POWER INC.

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc is a leading producer of pristine graphene using an “explosion synthesis” process, which allows for exceptional purity, low energy use and identical batches. The quality, performance and consistency of HydroGraph’s graphene follows the Graphene Council’s Verified Graphene Producer® standards, of which very few graphene producers are able to meet. For more information or to learn about the HydroGraph story, visit: https://hydrograph.com/.



Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “upon” “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar terminology.

Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to: statements in respect of the Private Placement, the use of the net proceeds from the Private Placement, the timing and ability of the Company to close the Private Placement, if at all, the gross proceeds of the Private Placement, the timing and ability of the Company to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals, if at all, and the terms and jurisdictions of the Private Placement; the statements in regards to existing and future products of the Company; the Company’s future personnel appointments; the Company’s plans and strategies.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of HydroGraph to control or predict, that may cause HydroGraph’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: HydroGraph’s ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. HydroGraph does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management’s best judgment based on information currently available.

No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

