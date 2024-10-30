Industry Leader Clearlight® Honors Service with Exclusive Veterans Day Offer

BERKELEY, CA., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of Veterans Day (November 11, 2024), Clearlight ®, the industry leader in infrared saunas and a pioneer in innovative health and wellness solutions, is pleased to share the CLEARLIGHT® ID.me Exclusive Discount — a special 10% discount for military personnel, teachers, nurses, medical professionals, and first responders. The exclusive offer is made possible through a new partnership with ID.me, the market leading digital identity and credentials network.

“I come from a military family. My grandfather's only job was working in the Army. He served in WWI and WWII moving from base to base his entire life until he retired as Brigadier General. My mother was an ‘Army brat’ until she became a Wave in WWII where she met my father, a lieutenant in the Navy. My parents showed me what service was. We want to honor all the many people who have chosen to serve their communities and their nation. Those who have chosen the path to serve, protect, and educate are a special group of individuals,” said Dr. Raleigh Duncan, founder and CEO of Clearlight. “We are grateful for their unwavering commitment to our children, our communities and our country. We offer this discount to the best of us in the spirit of service. We hope they will find healing and restoration through using our saunas and wellness solutions.”

The Clearlight ID.me Exclusive Discount is open to many members of the military, educators, medical professionals, and first responders so they can experience the therapeutic benefits of the industry’s premier infrared saunas, red light therapy and wellness solutions at an exclusive discount.

Why This Offer from Clearlight Matters . Those who serve in the military, provide medical care, respond to emergencies, and teach our children embody the spirit of service. Clearlight believes these everyday heroes deserve support, accolades, and, most importantly, access to wellness solutions that can help with stress relief, muscle recovery, and overall health.

Those who serve in the military, provide medical care, respond to emergencies, and teach our children embody the spirit of service. Clearlight believes these everyday heroes deserve support, accolades, and, most importantly, access to wellness solutions that can help with stress relief, muscle recovery, and overall health. An Unwavering Commitment to Wellness. Elevating the health and well-being of military personnel, educators, healthcare workers, and first responders is vital to all of us. These individuals dedicate their lives to serving others, often facing high-stress and/or dangerous environments and sacrificing personal time. This new offer allows Clearlight to recognize and thank these individuals.

Elevating the health and well-being of military personnel, educators, healthcare workers, and first responders is vital to all of us. These individuals dedicate their lives to serving others, often facing high-stress and/or dangerous environments and sacrificing personal time. This new offer allows Clearlight to recognize and thank these individuals. Setting The Industry Standard . As the premier company in infrared sauna innovation and wellness solutions for nearly three decades, Clearlight has set the bar for other companies to follow. The brand’s patented, doctor-designed saunas are crafted with the latest technological advances to deliver optimal results. Each sauna is meticulously constructed by Clearlight’s specially trained teams in the company’s in-house manufacturing facility which ensures quality, reliability, durability and care.

As the premier company in infrared sauna innovation and wellness solutions for nearly three decades, Clearlight has set the bar for other companies to follow. The brand’s patented, doctor-designed saunas are crafted with the latest technological advances to deliver optimal results. Each sauna is meticulously constructed by Clearlight’s specially trained teams in the company’s in-house manufacturing facility which ensures quality, reliability, durability and care. A Lifetime of Wellness, Guaranteed. Clearlight's true lifetime warranty reflects our confidence in the healing power of our full line of wellness products. This new offer allows any individual who dedicates his/her life to others to invest in their personal well-being, with the assurance of ongoing support from the most trusted brand in the infrared sauna technology, red light therapy and wellness solutions industry. Clearlight believes in the long-term benefits our wellness products deliver and stands behind their ability to promote wellness for life.

For more information about the program, to schedule an interview, and obtain images and b-roll, contact media@infraredsauna.com , and/or visit The Clearlight ID.me Exclusive Discount .

About Clearlight®

Founded by a Chiropractic Physician, Dr. Raleigh Duncan, Clearlight is the industry leader in infrared sauna and pioneer in innovative health and wellness solutions for more than 27 years. Clearlight was the first company to develop Carbon/Ceramic infrared heaters capable of delivering a deeper, more penetrating infrared wavelength, while also offering the lowest EMF (electromagnetic fields) and ELF (extremely low frequency) available on the market. Dr. Duncan is widely considered one of the early pioneers in infrared sauna technologies and has patents/patents-pending for much of the technology Clearlight uses. The Berkeley, CA-based company offers best-in-class wellness products for home and business use including: Infrared Saunas, Sanctuary Full Spectrum Saunas, Outdoor Saunas, Premier Infrared Saunas, award-winning and FDA approved Red Light Therapy—The PERSONAL Tower, The CORE Tower, and The FULL BODY Tower; award-winning HALO ONE Salt Therapy, AROMA ONE Aromatherapy Diffuser, The Curve Sauna Dome, Amethyst Infrared PEMF Mat, and Custom Sauna Heater Kits (Build Your Own Sauna). For every sauna purchase, Clearlight plants two trees with The National Forest Foundation's Sapling Program—helping to plant more than 11,912 trees to date (numbers as of October 19, 2024). To learn more and/or enhance your existing Clearlight sauna experience, visit infraredsauna.com and ClearlightRed.com ; and follow on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok and YouTube .







Attachments