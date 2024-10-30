Numab Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 1 Clinical Study of NM32 Program in Patients with Solid Tumors

NM32 is a first-in-class half-life-enhanced T-cell engager targeting ROR1, a tumor associated antigen with broad expression in solid tumors and hematological malignancies

Low molecular weight of NM32 allows to efficiently achieve higher tumor concentrations than larger immunoglobulin G molecules, the current standard format for CD3 engagers

HORGEN, Switzerland, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numab Therapeutics AG (“Numab”) announced today the start of a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating NM32, a next generation tri-specific immuno-oncology therapeutic targeting the receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) and the T-cell receptor associated antigen CD3. The third binding moiety of NM32 targets serum albumin to provide half-life extension allowing for convenient bi-weekly dosing and to keep the lower molecular weight than immunoglobulin enabling efficient tumor penetration.

“Generated from our proprietary Lambda-capTM and MATCHTM technology platform, NM32 represents a T-cell engager designed to help the patient’s immune system recognize and attack tumor cells. ROR1 is overexpressed on a wide spectrum of highly prevalent solid tumor indications but has very limited expression on normal tissue, making it an optimal antigen for a CD3 engager,” said David Urech, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Numab Therapeutics.

“We are pleased to start NM32’s clinical development path enabling us to potentially bring this novel therapy to patients with advanced solid tumors who are in need of treatment options that provide durable anti-tumor activity with a tolerable safety profile. Enrollment is progressing nicely, with patients completing the first treatment cycle of the initial dose level”, commented Martin Stern, Senior Vice President Clinical Science at Numab Therapeutics. “Despite the introduction of checkpoint inhibitors and several commercially available CD3 engagers for the treatment of hematological malignancies, there has been limited success in solid tumors mainly due to the lack of highly tumor-specific antigens allowing selective T-cell activation against tumor cells.”

This multi-center Phase 1 study of NM32 is a dose-escalation trial to characterize the pharmacokinetic properties, pharmacodynamic effects and safety profile of NM32 and to select an optimal dosing regimen for further clinical development. It is planned to enroll up to 60 patients with solid tumors overexpressing ROR1 from major clinical sites across the United States. Generated preclinical data in non-human primates indicate a high potency and an excellent safety profile.

About NM32 (NM32-2668)

NM32 is a next generation tri-specific immuno-oncology drug targeting the receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) and the T-cell receptor associated antigen CD3. The third domain targets serum albumin to provide half-life extension to allow convenient bi-weekly dosing. T-cell redirection using CD3 engagers is an established treatment modality showing high response rates and durable activity in hematological malignancies and has more recently also shown promising results for selected targets overexpressed in solid tumors. ROR1 is a clinically validated tumor associated antigen with overexpression in several indications with high unmet need including lung, breast, ovarian, endometrial, renal and gastric cancer and limited expression on healthy tissue.

About Numab Therapeutics AG

Numab Therapeutics AG is developing multi-specific antibody-based immunotherapies for inflammation and cancer. Reproducible plug-and-play therapeutic design process using proprietary platforms λ-CapTM and MATCHTM puts Numab in a unique position to overcome historical drug discovery barriers and build a pipeline of new and important medicines aimed to maximize patient benefits. Numab’s diverse research pipeline spans multiple therapeutic areas and creates the opportunity for the next generation of first-in-class and best-in-class medicines. Our lead candidate NM26, a unique multi-specific targeting IL-4/13 and IL-31 for best-in-class efficacy, is developed with a vision of delivering a lifelong cure to patients suffering from atopic dermatitis and other potential indications. Multiple partnerships with leading pharma companies validate the platform and development capabilities. For further information, visit https:// www.numab.com .

