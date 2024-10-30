Kalsec Publishes “Beyond the Burn” Survey Findings, Highlighting Consumer Preferences for Spicy Foods

KALAMAZOO, Mich., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Once considered exotic and intimidating, spicy foods have become a mainstream sensation, driven by evolving taste preferences and the allure of intense, flavorful experiences. This and other findings can be found in the latest “Beyond the Burn” report published today by natural food and beverage ingredients supplier Kalsec Inc.

The survey was conducted online in September 2024 and captured the viewpoints and preferences of approximately 6,000 consumers. Respondents were not restricted by age, income, sex, ethnicity or education and represented a global market that includes United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Australia, China, Thailand and India. This is the fourth Hot & Spicy Survey; previous iterations were published in 2017, 2019 and 2021.

“We are seeing a continued global increase in demand for heat as well as an increasingly diverse flavor palate, with consumers seeking new flavor profiles from different regions and cultures,” said Mark Staples, Vice President of Global Marketing at Kalsec. “The growing popularity of spicy flavors presents a significant opportunity for food ingredient manufacturers to develop innovative and flavorful products that cater to the discerning tastes of their consumers.”

The report indicates that the rise of globalization and ubiquity of social media have made it easier to seek out new sources of heat. Consumers are drawn to the complementary flavors and heat levels offered by different peppers and regional tastes. Understanding these synergies can help manufacturers discover new product innovation opportunities.

A few of the takeaways from “Beyond the Burn” include:

Intensifying Heat : Consumers are eating spicy foods more frequently than in the past and seeking higher heat intensities.

: Consumers are eating spicy foods more frequently than in the past and seeking higher heat intensities. Increasing Experimentation : Consumers are also trying spicy foods both at home and in restaurants, demonstrating a growing appetite for bold flavors and the willingness to experiment with new ingredients.

: Consumers are also trying spicy foods both at home and in restaurants, demonstrating a growing appetite for bold flavors and the willingness to experiment with new ingredients. Surprising Applications : While most consumers opt for heat in savory dishes, dessert also provides an opening for heat, with almost one-third of respondents saying they prefer “mild” or “some level of heat” in their sweet treats.

: While most consumers opt for heat in savory dishes, dessert also provides an opening for heat, with almost one-third of respondents saying they prefer “mild” or “some level of heat” in their sweet treats. Intriguing Flavor Combinations: “Spicy & Sweet” – or “swicy” – is the flavor combination ranked most desired to try, globally.

Spicy flavor profiles are central to Kalsec’s story. The company was founded in 1958 when Paul Todd, Sr., purchased ten railcar loads of Carolina Long Chiles to pioneer the extraction of capsicum from the peppers. The company has used that foundation as a springboard into developing innovative products that span an extensive portfolio of offerings, from identifiable pepper varietals to unique heat sensations.

The report is available for download on the Kalsec website. For more information on Kalsec, visit kalsec.com.

About Kalsec

Kalsec® Inc provides innovative taste and sensory, natural food protection, natural colors, and advanced hops solutions to the savory food and brewed beverage industries. We capture the best nature has to offer and utilize over 60 years of experience and industry leading innovation to make food and beverage products look better, taste better and last longer. Family owned and headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan since 1958, Kalsec has regional offices, laboratories and sales teams in North America, Europe and Asia. As a certified B Corp, Kalsec makes ethical and sustainable decisions that serve our customers, employees, communities, and the environment. We are proud to be using our business as a force for good.

Media Contact

Alli Cooke

616.258.5769

acooke@lambert.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f3eb323e-5f9b-49b3-9fc7-65290740fdee

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f8c418b0-bbb9-41ef-9b5b-beff3bbc7a5e