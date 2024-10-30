Hospitality Training Institute of Michigan celebrates more than 730 graduates this year and launches 2025 course registration

Lansing, Mich., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hospitality Training Institute of Michigan celebrates more than 730 graduates so far in 2024 during its inaugural year of its business management course. This 12-week comprehensive job skills course offers nationally recognized certifications, allowing participants to grow their hospitality skills. The course is a $2,500 value that has been offered at no cost to the first 2,000 program registrants.

Classes continue through the end of 2024 and registration is now open for 2025 courses at HTIM.com/stepup. HTIM will also provide a $500 incentive to each graduate who successfully completes and passes the course.

“HTIM is providing an unprecedented opportunity for Michigan residents to launch or advance their careers in hospitality,” said Matthew Vogel, HTIM instructor. “Graduates of the program have found value in the coursework, growing their professional network and even receiving promotions and job opportunities not available to them before the course.”

Graduates earn nationally recognized certifications, including ServSafe Manager certifications and national Hospitality Supervisor certifications, complete trainings related to unconscious bias, mental health, sexual harassment and more, and master the skills to be a leader in the industry.

“The HTIM course gave me the tools I needed to re-evaluate our hospitality department and inspired me to strengthen our organization with the knowledge I gained,” said Victoria Churchill, hospitality manager at Woldumar Nature Center. “And most of all I loved getting to connect with others who had similar goals to me in the industry. It was insightful, inspiring and overall, a wonderful opportunity to grow as professionals in the hospitality industry.”

Previously, HTIM piloted this program to about 100 students and with the support of the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Development, has expanded the program to reach additional Michiganders looking for a rewarding and high-paying career.

“I have 21 years of experience in the hospitality industry, but knew I wanted to continue learning and growing as an executive corporate chef,” said Nickolas Stoneham, executive corporate chef for JJ North Corporation and El-Bo Inn. “I learned a lot from this course, especially food and labor cost management. I highly recommend the HTIM course to anyone in the industry.”

Michigan’s hospitality industry creates nearly $44.6 billion in annual sales and employs 12.8 percent of Michigan’s workforce, or nearly half a million residents. As an integral part of Michigan’s economy, the HTIM program provides an avenue for employees to grow and develop, building a stronger workforce here in Michigan.

About the Hospitality Training Institute of Michigan

The Hospitality Training Institute of Michigan (HTIM) provides individuals with the quality training to advance their skill sets, grow operational knowledge, and expand attributes necessary for advanced careers in the hospitality industry. Learn more at HTIM.com.