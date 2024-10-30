Sow Good Inc. Builds on Steady Innovation Pipeline with Variety of New and Unique Freeze-Dried Candies 

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sow Good Inc ., a pioneer in the freeze-dried candy industry, continues its innovation streak just in time for the holidays with a new collection of trendy treats: Limited-Edition Holiday Marshmallows (Jumbo Santas, Christmas Trees, and Jumbo Snowmen), Taffy Bombs, Chamoy coated candies (Peach Puffs, Sweet Bears, and Sweet Worms), and the sweet, yet refreshing Mint to Be.

The series of hyper-crunchy, hyper-flavorful confections make for great stocking stuffers and can serve as fun additions to holiday festivities:

According to the Whole Foods Market 2025 Trend Forecast*, consumers are craving innovative snacking experiences that offer crunchy textures and incorporate international flavors like Chamoy, for instance. Sow Good keeps a close pulse on ever changing trends and leverages its more than 15 years of manufacturing expertise to consistently develop exciting creations that are optimized specifically for freeze drying.

“We’ve managed to revitalize the candy sector in such a short period of time since launching in early 2023, which is a testament to our superior, proprietary machinery and the high-quality products that we produce,” said Claudia Goldfarb, CEO and Co-Founder of Sow Good. “By March 2025, our chew candy production will be entirely in-house, which will further differentiate us from the competition and enhance our commitment to excellence. While the big players and newcomers alike try to navigate freeze drying and come up with their own methods, we’ll keep leading the charge by disrupting and pushing boundaries.”

Due to the strong demand for Sow Good’s treats, the brand is expanding its production capacity by doubling the number of freeze dryers at both its Irving location and new 324,000 square-foot Dallas facility. Sow Good is also on track to be in over 10,000 stores by the end of 2024, with plans to launch in Europe by early 2025.

Sow Good offers a unique variety of additional freeze-dried candies such as Lemon Puffs , Mini Sweet + Sour Bites, and Crunchy Bears , to name a few. These treats and more can be purchased at major retailers nationwide including Five Below, Cracker Barrel, Kroger, HEB, Amazon, and at thisissowgood.com .

