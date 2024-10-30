Yoshiharu Announces Grand Opening of New San Clemente, CA Location on Thursday, October 31

New Restaurant Expands Footprint to 15 Locations with 2 Additional Locations in Development

BUENA PARK, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ: YOSH) ("Yoshiharu" or the "Company"), a restaurant operator specializing in authentic Japanese ramen & rolls, today announced the grand opening of a new restaurant in San Clemente, CA, on Thursday, October 31, 2024, bringing the number of locations to 15 with 2 additional locations under construction.

Yoshiharu’s new restaurant is centrally located at 638 Camino De Los Mares in the Ocean View Plaza in San Clemente, a classic beach town destination known for its beaches, world class surfing and vibrant dining scene. This prime coastal location benefits from excellent access and high visibility to I-5, drawing an estimated 8,300 visits a day and over 3 million visits a year, surrounded by an affluent population of more than 69,000 with an average household income of over $145,000 within a 3-mile radius.

“I am pleased to announce that our new San Clemente location will host a grand opening tomorrow, Thursday, October 31. Making this new restaurant special is that, unlike other locations currently, we will be serving high-end sushi and sashimi along with our signature ramens,” said James Chae, Yoshiharu’s President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board. “This will be our fifteenth location with two more locations currently under construction and expected to open in Menifee, CA in December 2024 and Ontario, CA in January 2025. Yoshiharu continues expanding its presence and cuisine in both the US and international dining scenes, having recently announced two new partnerships in China, the acquisition of three Las Vegas restaurants, and expansion into the Korean BBQ segment.”

