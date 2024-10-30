Wix to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Results on November 20, 2024

NEW YORK, October 30, 2024 -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX ), today announced that it will report its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 before the market opens on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. Management will host a conference call and webcast that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET to answer questions about the Company's financial results. Prior to the conference call and webcast, Wix will issue a press release reporting these results along with a shareholder update and additional materials at https://investors.wix.com/ .

What: Wix Third Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call When: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Registration & Replay: https://register.vevent.com/register/BId6c8de6013e944adbefcb241fb2d4027

Replay is available for 12 months

Webcast: https://investors.wix.com/

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is the leading SaaS website builder platform globally1 to create, manage and grow a digital presence. What began as a website builder in 2006 is now a complete platform providing users with enterprise-grade performance, security and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, Wix enables users to take full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, anyone can build a powerful digital presence to fulfill their dreams on Wix.

Investor Relations:

ir@wix.com

Media Relations:

pr@wix.com

