Wix Partners with Stripe to Bring Agentic Commerce Suite to Eligible Wix Merchants in the Agentic Commerce Era

Wix merchants will be among the first to have a simple and seamless experience to leverage the potential of agentic commerce via Stripe’s Agentic Commerce Suite

NEW YORK -- Today Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), a leading global platform for creating, managing, and growing a complete digital presence, announced its integration with Stripe’s new Agentic Commerce Suite, making it even easier for Wix merchants to tap into the growing world of agentic commerce. Through this integration, businesses on Wix will be able to sell seamlessly across multiple AI agents, helping them reach customers wherever they’re discovering and shopping.

Wix merchants are increasingly exploring new ways to reach customers as AI-driven shopping accelerates but the landscape is fragmented, with each AI agent requiring different integrations and onboarding flows. To help simplify this process, Wix is integrating Stripe’s newly released Agentic Commerce Suite, making it easy for Wix businesses to sell across many AI agents with a single, low-code setup.

“At Wix, we’re committed to always advancing our offerings to give merchants what they need. This is especially important now as AI is reshaping how customers discover and buy products,” said Amit Sagiv and Volodymyr Tsukur, co-heads of Wix Payments at Wix. “ Our integration with Stripe’s Agentic Storefront gives Wix users a simple, powerful way to participate in this shift to reach customers across multiple AI agents, improve conversion, and future-proof their businesses.”

The integration will be available to eligible Wix merchants on a gradual basis.

To learn more about Agentic Commerce Suite, see the blog here .





