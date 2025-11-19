Wix Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

 | Source: Wix.com, Ltd. Wix.com, Ltd.

  • Total bookings and revenue growth accelerated to 14% y/y in Q3, fueled by robust new cohort behavior and Base44 outperformance
  • Base44 is quickly proving to be a top vibe coding platform with over 2 million users served and more than one thousand new paying subscribers joining everyday
    • Sustaining tremendous demand as initial product and marketing investments take hold, putting Base44 on track to achieve at least $50 million of ARR by year-end and accelerating path to $100 million ARR milestone

NEW YORK -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX) (the “Company”), a leading global platform for creating, managing, and growing a complete digital presence, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2025. In addition, the Company provided its outlook for the fourth quarter and an updated outlook for full year 2025. Please visit the Wix Investor Relations website at https://investors.wix.com to view the Q3'25 Shareholder Update and other materials.

“Our goal has always been to give people the power to access advanced technology without the barriers of complexity,” said Avishai Abrahami, Co-founder and CEO of Wix. “With Base44, we’re extending this mission by bringing the next generation of AI and natural-language development to applications. This is the next phase in the evolution of our commitment to democratizing technology, and I’m excited for what’s ahead.”

Nir Zohar, President and Co-founder at Wix, continued, “Strong execution across both Creative Subscriptions and Business Solutions drove bookings and revenue growth to accelerate to 14% y/y, exceeding expectations. Importantly, new cohort bookings sustained the momentum we saw in 1H as a result of healthy demand and robust business fundamentals. Continued strength in our new cohorts is a testament to the value of the Wix brand and growing importance of our platform for small businesses and all types of creators on the internet today.”

Lior Shemesh, CFO at Wix, added, “With market share growing from low-single digits to more than 10%1 since June, Base44 top-line growth is exceeding expectations. To capture this better than anticipated demand, we are accelerating our marketing investments in Base44 with strong TROI. As a result of Base44’s outperformance, coupled with new cohort strength in our core Wix business, we are increasing our bookings guidance for the full year. I’m confident the strategic investments we’re making today will enable Base44 to be a meaningful growth driver for Wix in 2026 and beyond with similar margins to our core business in the long-term.”

Q3 2025 Financial Results

  • Total revenue in the third quarter of 2025 was $505.2 million, up 14% y/y
  • Creative Subscriptions revenue in the third quarter of 2025 was $356.2 million, up 12% y/y
    • Creative Subscriptions ARR increased to $1.457 billion as of the end of the quarter, up 11% y/y
  • Business Solutions revenue in the third quarter of 2025 was $149.0 million, up 18% y/y
    • Transaction revenue2 in the third quarter of 2025 was $65.3 million, up 20% y/y
  • Partners revenue3 in the third quarter of 2025 was $192.1 million, up 24% y/y
  • Total bookings in the third quarter of 2025 were $514.5 million, up 14% y/y
    • Creative Subscriptions bookings in the third quarter of 2025 were $366.4 million, up 12% y/y
    • Business Solutions bookings in the third quarter of 2025 were $148.2 million, up 20% y/y
  • Total gross margin on a GAAP basis in the third quarter of 2025 was 68%
    • Creative Subscriptions gross margin on a GAAP basis was 83%
    • Business Solutions gross margin on a GAAP basis was 32%
  • Total non-GAAP gross margin in the third quarter of 2025 was 69%
    • Creative Subscriptions gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was 84%
    • Business Solutions gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was 34%
  • GAAP net loss in the third quarter of 2025 was $0.6 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share
  • Non-GAAP net income in the third quarter of 2025 was $100.2 million, or $1.80 per basic share and $1.68 per diluted share
  • Net cash provided by operating activities for the third quarter of 2025 was $128.7 million, while capital expenditures totaled $1.4 million, leading to free cash flow of $127.3 million
  • Excluding acquisition-related costs, free cash flow for the third quarter of 2025 would have been $159.4 million, or 32% of revenue
  • In Q3’25, we executed $175 million of share repurchases, repurchasing approximately 1.3 million Wix ordinary shares in total at an approximate volume-weighted average price per share of $136.64
  • Total employee count at the end of Q3’25 was 5,344

____________________
1 Per Similarweb and proprietary Wix data on AI application builders. Wix’s market share reflects its share of total desktop unique visitors as of October 2025. 
2 Transaction revenue is a portion of Business Solutions revenue, and we define transaction revenue as all revenue generated through transaction facilitation, primarily from Wix Payments, as well as Wix POS, shipping solutions and multi-channel commerce and gift card solutions. 
3 Partners revenue is defined as revenue generated through agencies and freelancers that build sites or applications for other users (“Agencies”) as well as revenue generated through B2B partnerships, such as LegalZoom or Vistaprint (“Resellers”). We identify Agencies using multiple criteria, including but not limited to, the number of sites built, participation in the Wix Partner Program and/or the Wix Marketplace or Wix products used (incl. Wix Studio). Partners revenue includes revenue from both the Creative Subscriptions (including Base44) and Business Solutions businesses.

Financial Outlook

We expect year-to-date momentum to carry through the remainder of 2025, driven by a robust top-of-funnel and disciplined execution on our strategic initiatives, particularly as we build out the Base44 business. Health in our core Wix offering coupled with ramping contribution from Base44 outperformance is setting the foundation for a strong finish to the year.

We are raising our full year bookings outlook to $2,060 - 2,078 million, or 13-14% y/y growth, compared to $2,040 - 2,075 million, or 11-13% y/y growth, previously. This increased expectation is driven by meaningful outperformance of Base44, which we expect to continue as we accelerate marketing investments to capture the stronger-than-anticipated demand we’re seeing today. As a result, we expect Base44 to achieve at least $50 million of ARR by year-end, an increase from our previous plan. Our guidance also assumes a stable macro and continued top-of-funnel strength.

At the same time, we are updating our full year revenue outlook to $1,990 - 2,000 million, or 13-14% y/y growth, compared to $1,975 - 2,000 million, or 12-14% y/y growth, previously. Base44 outperformance is expected to be offset by the continued shift in our core Wix business mix towards two- and three-year subscription packages.

We expect total revenue in Q4 2025 to be $521 - 531 million, up 13-15% y/y.

For the full year, we now expect non-GAAP gross margin to be 68-69% due to higher AI costs as a result of better than anticipated demand and increasing usage volume for Base44.

Additionally to capture the robust Base44 opportunity we see today, we are accelerating branding and marketing investments above previous expectations as a result of top-line outperformance, in-line with our TROI methodology. We now expect non-GAAP operating expenses to be ~50% of revenue for the full year.

Due to our anticipated increase in bookings, higher operating expenses, and continued working capital benefits, we now expect to generate free cash flow of approximately $600 million in 2025, or approximately 30% of revenue.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Wix will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 19, 2025. A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the "Investor Relations" section of the Company’s website at https://investors.wix.com/.

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is a leading global platform for creating, managing, and growing a complete digital presence. Founded in 2006, Wix empowers millions of users, including self-creators, agencies, enterprises and more, with industry-leading infrastructure, performance and security. The platform combines advanced AI, flexible design and robust business and commerce solutions to help users build stronger brands, connect with their audiences and scale their businesses online. Wix is shaping the future of how digital experiences are built, with its intuitive AI-powered website builder and no-code application creation through Base44, making sophisticated creation accessible to all.

For more about Wix, please visit our Press Room
Media Relations Contact: PR@wix.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Operating Metrics

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Wix uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: bookings, cumulative cohort bookings, bookings on a constant currency basis, revenue on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, free cash flow on a constant currency basis, free cash flow, as adjusted, free cash flow margins, non-GAAP R&D expenses, non-GAAP S&M expenses, non-GAAP G&A expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP cost of revenue expense, non-GAAP financial expense, non-GAAP tax expense (collectively the "Non-GAAP financial measures"). Measures presented on a constant currency or foreign exchange neutral basis have been adjusted to exclude the effect of y/y changes in foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Bookings is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by adding the change in deferred revenues and the change in unbilled contractual obligations for a particular period to revenues for the same period. Bookings include cash receipts for premium subscriptions purchased by users as well as cash we collect from business solutions, as well as payments due to us under the terms of contractual agreements for which we may have not yet received payment. Cash receipts for premium subscriptions are deferred and recognized as revenues over the terms of the subscriptions. Cash receipts for payments and the majority of the additional products and services (other than Google Workspace) are recognized as revenues upon receipt. Committed payments are recognized as revenue as we fulfill our obligation under the terms of the contractual agreement. Non-GAAP gross margin represents gross profit calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization, divided by revenue. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) represents operating income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization, acquisition-related expenses and sales tax expense accrual and other G&A expenses (income). Non-GAAP net income (loss) represents net loss calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization, sales tax expense accrual and other G&A expenses (income), amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs and acquisition-related expenses and non-operating foreign exchange expenses (income). Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share represents non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by the weighted average number of shares used in computing GAAP loss per share. Free cash flow represents net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures. Free cash flow, as adjusted, represents free cash flow further adjusted to exclude the capital expenditures and other expenses associated with the buildout of our new corporate headquarters, and cash acquisition-related expenses. Free cash flow margins represent free cash flow divided by revenue. Non-GAAP cost of revenue represents cost of revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP R&D expenses represent R&D expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP S&M expenses represent S&M expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP G&A expenses represent G&A expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP operating expenses represent operating expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Acquisition-related expenses include transaction costs and retention payments that would not otherwise have been incurred by us in the normal course of our business. Non-GAAP financial expense represents financial expense calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for unrealized gains of equity investments, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs and non-operating foreign exchange expenses. Non-GAAP tax expense represents tax expense calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for provisions for income tax effects related to non-GAAP adjustments.

The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these measures provide useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the reconciliation tables provided below. The accompanying tables have more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures. The Company is unable to provide reconciliations of free cash flow, free cash flow margin, free cash flow, as adjusted, bookings, cumulative cohort bookings, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses as a percentage of revenue, and non-GAAP tax expense to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort because items that impact those GAAP financial measures are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Such information may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future financial results.

Wix also uses Creative Subscriptions Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) as a key operating metric. Creative Subscriptions ARR is calculated as Creative Subscriptions Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) multiplied by 12. Creative Subscriptions MRR is calculated as the total of (i) the total monthly revenue of all Creative Subscriptions (including Base44) in effect on the last day of the period, other than domain registrations; (ii) the average revenue per month from domain registrations multiplied by all registered domains in effect on the last day of the period; and (iii) monthly revenue from other partnership agreements including enterprise partners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements may include projections regarding our future performance, including, but not limited to revenue, bookings and free cash flow, and may be identified by words like “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “aim,” “forecast,” “indication,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “subject,” “project,” “outlook,” “future,” “will,” “seek” and similar terms or phrases. The forward-looking statements contained in this document, including the quarterly and annual guidance, are based on management’s current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, our expectation that we will be able to attract and retain registered users and partners to our various offerings, and generate new paid subscriptions, in particular as we continuously adjust our marketing strategy and as the macro-economic environment continues to be turbulent; our expectation that we will be able to increase the average revenue we derive per paid subscription, including through our partners; our expectation that new products and developments, as well as third-party products we will offer in the future within our platform, will receive customer acceptance and satisfaction, including the growth in market adoption of our online commerce solutions and our Wix Studio product, as well as our vibe coding product; our expectations regarding our ability to develop relevant and required products using artificial intelligence (“AI”), the regulatory environment impacting AI and AI-related activities, including privacy and intellectual property, and potential competitive impacts from AI tools; our assumption that historical user behavior can be extrapolated to predict future user behavior, in particular during turbulent macro-economic environments; our prediction of the future revenues and/or bookings generated by our user cohorts and our ability to maintain and increase such revenue growth, as well as our ability to generate and maintain elevated levels of free cash flow and profitability; our expectation to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation; our expectation that we will effectively execute our initiatives to improve our user support function through our Customer Care team, and continue attracting registered users and partners, and increase user retention, user engagement and sales; our ability to successfully localize our products, including by making our product, support and communication channels available in additional languages and to expand our payment infrastructure to transact in additional local currencies and accept additional payment methods; our expectation regarding the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, potential illiquidity of banking systems, and other recessionary trends on our business; our expectations relating to the repurchase of our ordinary shares and/or Convertible Notes pursuant to our repurchase program; our expectation that we will effectively manage our infrastructure; our expectation to comply with AI, privacy, and data protection laws and regulations as well as contractual privacy and data protection obligations; our expectations regarding the outcome of any regulatory investigation or litigation, including class actions; our expectations regarding future changes in our cost of revenues and our operating expenses on an absolute basis and as a percentage of our revenues, including as a result of elevated costs related to AI, as well as our ability to achieve and maintain profitability; our expectations regarding changes in the global, national, regional or local economic, business, competitive, market, and regulatory landscape, including as a result of the war and hostilities between Israel and Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran and the Houti movement in Yemen and/or the Ukraine-Russia war and any escalations thereof and potential for wider regional instability and conflict; our planned level of capital expenditures and our belief that our existing cash and cash from operations will be sufficient to fund our operations for at least the next 12 months and for the foreseeable future; our expectations with respect to the integration and performance of acquisitions; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; and our expectations about entering into new markets and attracting new customer demographics, including our ability to successfully attract new partners, large enterprise-level users and to grow our activities, including through the adoption of our Wix Studio product, with these customer types as anticipated other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 21, 2025. The preceding list is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all of our forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

         
Wix.com Ltd.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - GAAP
(In thousands, except income per share data)
         
         
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 
 September 30, September 30, 
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
 (unaudited) (unaudited) 
Revenues        
Creative Subscriptions$356,174  $318,825  $1,039,306  $935,243 
Business Solutions 149,020   125,848   429,469   364,952 
  505,194   444,673   1,468,775   1,300,195 
         
Cost of Revenues        
Creative Subscriptions 59,101   52,909   169,299   160,751 
Business Solutions 100,827   89,119   295,761   260,248 
  159,928   142,028   465,060   420,999 
         
Gross Profit 345,266   302,645   1,003,715   879,196 
         
Operating expenses:        
Research and development 172,025   124,593   434,257   368,095 
Selling and marketing 137,428   109,096   362,146   318,828 
General and administrative 43,184   43,110   132,972   128,152 
Impairment, restructuring and other costs -   -   -   - 
Total operating expenses 352,637   276,799   929,375   815,075 
Operating income (loss) (7,371)  25,846   74,340   64,121 
Financial income (expenses), net 14,926   4,198   (17,619)  35,465 
Other income (expenses), net 4,136   (191)  4,323   58 
Income before taxes on income 11,691   29,853   61,044   99,644 
Income tax expenses (benefit) 12,280   3,075   (29,836)  9,346 
Net income (loss)$(589) $26,778  $90,880  $90,298 
         
Basic net income per share$(0.01) $0.49  $1.63  $1.63 
Basic weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share 55,651,271   55,099,939   55,754,920   55,509,920 
         
Diluted net income per share$(0.01) $0.46  $1.55  $1.55 
Diluted weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share 55,651,271   58,166,801   58,686,501   58,294,313 
         


Wix.com Ltd.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
    
 Period ended
 September 30,December 31,
  2025   2024 
Assets(unaudited) (audited)
Current Assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$889,616  $660,939 
Restricted cash 9,230   - 
Short-term deposits 387,408   106,844 
Restricted deposits 240   773 
Marketable securities 307,605   338,593 
Trade receivables 54,688   44,674 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 101,862   128,577 
Total current assets 1,750,649   1,280,400 
    
Long-Term Assets:   
Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets 40,156   27,021 
Property and equipment, net 117,418   128,155 
Deferred tax asset 72,356   - 
Marketable securities 4,897   6,135 
Intangible assets, net 23,301   22,141 
Goodwill 150,942   49,329 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 398,822   399,861 
Total long-term assets 807,892   632,642 
    
Total assets$2,558,541  $1,913,042 
    
Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficiency   
Current Liabilities:   
Trade payables$32,575  $47,077 
Employees and payroll accruals 112,068   143,131 
Deferred revenues 728,688   661,171 
Current portion of convertible notes, net -   572,880 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 162,323   63,246 
Operating lease liabilities 42,446   27,907 
Total current liabilities 1,078,100   1,515,412 
Long Term Liabilities:   
Deferred revenues 110,664   89,271 
Deferred tax liability 4,992   1,965 
Convertible notes, net 1,124,494   - 
Other long-term liabilities 114,995   16,021 
Operating lease liabilities 404,061   369,159 
Total long-term liabilities 1,759,206   476,416 
    
Total liabilities 2,837,306   1,991,828 
    
Shareholders' Deficiency   
Ordinary shares 105   107 
Additional paid-in capital 2,008,326   1,840,574 
Treasury shares (1,500,159)  (1,025,167)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss 23,625   7,242 
Accumulated deficit (810,662)  (901,542)
Total shareholders' deficiency (278,765)  (78,786)
    
Total liabilities and shareholders' deficiency$2,558,541  $1,913,042 
    


Wix.com Ltd.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
        
        
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
 (unaudited) (unaudited)
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:       
Net income (loss)$(589) $26,778  $90,880  $90,298 
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:       
Depreciation 6,190   6,099   18,426   18,968 
Amortization 1,370   1,461   4,077   4,409 
Share based compensation expenses 59,565   60,892   179,265   178,920 
Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 959   792   2,548   2,373 
Changes in accrued interest and exchange rate on short term and long term deposits (504)  (283)  (602)  1,487 
Amortization of premium and discount and accrued interest on marketable securities, net (5,650)  (10,077)  (26,502)  (6,374)
Remeasurement loss (gain) on marketable equity securities and investments in privately held companies (42)  -   (42)  (2,536)
Changes in deferred income taxes, net (2,097)  30   (66,913)  (5,189)
Changes in operating lease right-of-use assets 4,842   9,585   14,445   19,895 
Changes in operating lease liabilities 10,736   (18,753)  36,035   (30,265)
Loss (gain) on foreign exchange, net (11,876)  (716)  (17,714)  1,435 
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables 666   5,560   (9,944)  7,170 
Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets (16,673)  27,484   35,526   (13,279)
Decrease in trade payables 6,907   12,189   (15,012)  (4,436)
Increase (decrease) in employees and payroll accruals 11,326   7,758   (31,413)  19,019 
Increase in short term and long term deferred revenues 18,316   6,096   88,889   72,841 
Increase in accrued expenses and other current liabilities 45,253   (5,081)  122,576   8,943 
Net cash provided by operating activities 128,699   129,814   424,525   363,679 
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:       
Proceeds from short-term deposits and restricted deposits 70,649   178,661   178,429   179,646 
Investment in short-term deposits and restricted deposits (345,000)  (114,619)  (457,810)  (144,792)
Investment in available-for-sale marketable debt securities -   -   -   - 
Proceeds from available-for-sale marketable debt securities 8,510   19,021   59,810   110,176 
Investment in trading marketable debt securities (87,032)  (75,664)  (278,038)  (267,209)
Proceed from trading marketable debt securities 87,032   -   277,249   - 
Purchase of property and equipment and lease prepayment (1,144)  (1,665)  (6,038)  (16,251)
Capitalization of internal use of software (273)  (388)  (1,099)  (1,122)
Proceeds from (investment in) other assets -   -   (10,458)  550 
Proceeds from sale of equity securities -   -   -   22,148 
Payment for Businesses acquired, net of acquired cash -   -   (18,545)  - 
Proceed from realization of investments in privately held companies -   -   417   - 
Purchases of investments in privately held companies (1,950)  (1,150)  (5,058)  (2,160)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (269,208)  4,196   (261,141)  (119,014)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:       
Proceeds from exercise of options and ESPP shares 31,604   28,641   54,618   52,884 
Purchase of treasury stock (175,000)  -   (475,000)  (466,302)
Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes 1,150,000   -   1,150,000   - 
Repayment of convertible notes (575,000)  -   (575,000)  - 
Payments of debt issuance costs (25,934)  -   (25,934)  - 
Purchase of capped call (71,875)  -   (71,875)  - 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 333,795   28,641   56,809   (413,418)
Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalent and restricted cash 1,418   716   17,714   (1,435)
INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 194,704   163,367   237,907   (170,188)
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH—Beginning of period 704,142   276,067   660,939   609,622 
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH—End of period$898,846  $439,434  $898,846  $439,434 
        


Wix.com Ltd.
 
KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS
 
(In thousands)
 
            
 Three Months Ended
  Nine Months Ended 
 September 30,
  September 30, 
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
 (unaudited)
  (unaudited) 
Creative Subscriptions 356,174  318,825
  1,039,306  935,243 
Business Solutions 149,020  125,848  429,469  364,952 
Total Revenues$505,194  $444,673  $1,468,775  $1,300,195 
             
Creative Subscriptions 366,350  326,638  1,100,690  990,242 
Business Solutions148,193  123,142  434,682  375,218 
Total Bookings$514,543  $449,780  $1,535,372  $1,365,460 
            
Free Cash Flow$127,282  $127,761  $417,388  $346,306 
Free Cash Flow excluding HQ build out and acquisition costs$159,410  $127,761  $449,516  $356,631 
Creative Subscriptions ARR$1,457,091  $1,308,022  $1,457,091  $1,308,022 
            
            
Wix.com Ltd.
 
RECONCILIATION OF REVENUES TO BOOKINGS
 
(In thousands)
 
            
 Three Months Ended
  Nine Months Ended 
 September 30,
  September 30, 
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
 (unaudited) (unaudited)
Revenues$505,194  $444,673  $1,468,775  $1,300,195 
Change in deferred revenues18,316  6,096  88,910  72,841 
Change in unbilled contractual obligations (8,967)  (989)  (22,313)  (7,576)
Bookings$514,543  $449,780  $1,535,372  $1,365,460 
             
Y/Y growth 14%     12%    
            
            
            
            
            
 Three Months Ended
 Nine Months Ended
 September 30,
 September 30,
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
 (unaudited)
 (unaudited)
Creative Subscriptions Revenues$356,174  $318,825  $1,039,306  $935,243 
Change in deferred revenues19,143  8,802  83,697  62,575 
Change in unbilled contractual obligations (8,967)  (989)  (22,313)  (7,576)
Creative Subscriptions Bookings$366,350  $326,638  $1,100,690  $990,242 
            
Y/Y growth 12%     11%   
            
            
            
            
 Three Months Ended
 Nine Months Ended
 September 30,
 September 30,
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
 (unaudited)
 (unaudited) 
Business Solutions Revenues$149,020  $125,848  $429,469  $364,952 
Change in deferred revenues (827)   (2,706)  5,213  10,266 
Business Solutions Bookings$148,193  $123,142  $434,682  $375,218 
            
Y/Y growth 20%     16%   
              
              
Wix.com Ltd.
RECONCILIATION OF COHORT BOOKINGS
(In millions)
 
 Nine Months Ended
   
 September 30,
   
 2025
 2024
      
 (unaudited)   
Q1 Cohort revenues33  $33       
Q1 Change in deferred revenues22  18       
Q1 Cohort Bookings$55  $51       
            
            
Wix.com Ltd.
RECONCILIATION OF REVENUES AND BOOKINGS EXCLUDING FX IMPACT
(In thousands)
 
 Three Months Ended
      
 September 30,
      
 2025
 2024
      
 (unaudited)
      
Revenues$505,194  $444,673       
FX impact on Q3/25 using Y/Y rates (839) -       
Revenues excluding FX impact$504,355  $444,673       
            
Y/Y growth 13%         
            
 Three Months Ended
      
 September 30,
      
 2025
 2024
      
 (unaudited)
      
Bookings$514,543  $449,780       
FX impact on Q3/25 using Y/Y rates (6,412) -       
Bookings excluding FX impact$508,131  $449,780       
            
Y/Y growth 13%         
            
            
Wix.com Ltd.
TOTAL ADJUSTMENTS GAAP TO NON-GAAP
(In thousands)
            
 Three Months Ended
 Nine Months Ended 
 September 30,
 September 30, 
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
(1) Share based compensation expenses:(unaudited)
  (unaudited) 
Cost of revenues$3,539  $3,574  $10,331  $10,680 
Research and development32,233  32,258  95,822  94,142 
Selling and marketing9,448  9,441  27,671  29,130 
General and administrative14,345  15,619  45,441  44,968 
Total share based compensation expenses59,565  60,892  179,265  178,920 
(2) Amortization1,355  1,461  4,086  4,409 
(3) Acquisition related expenses35,432  -  41,519  6 
(4) Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs959  792  2,548  2,373 
(5) Sales tax accrual and other G&A expenses945  225  706  583 
(6) Unrealized loss (gain) on equity and other investments70  -  28   (2,536)
(7) Non-operating foreign exchange income2,460   (886) 11,283   (8,470)
(8) Provision for income tax effects related to non-GAAP adjustments-  -  -  583 
Total adjustments of GAAP to Non GAAP$100,786  $62,484  $239,435  $175,868 
            
            
Wix.com Ltd.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT
(In thousands)
            
 Three Months Ended
 Nine Months Ended 
 September 30,
 September 30, 
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
 (unaudited)
  (unaudited) 
Gross Profit$345,266  $302,645  $1,003,715  $879,196 
Share based compensation expenses3,539  3,574  10,331  10,680 
Acquisition related expenses20  -  183  - 
Amortization915  667  2,250  2,002 
Non GAAP Gross Profit349,740  306,886  1,016,479  891,878 
            
Non GAAP Gross margin 69%  69%  69%  69%
            
            
 Three Months Ended
 Nine Months Ended 
 September 30,
 September 30, 
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
 (unaudited)
 (unaudited) 
Gross Profit - Creative Subscriptions$297,073  $265,916  $870,007  $774,492 
Share based compensation expenses2,494  2,562  7,303  7,750 
Acquisition related expenses20  -  183  - 
Non GAAP Gross Profit - Creative Subscriptions299,587  268,478  877,493  782,242 
            
Non GAAP Gross margin - Creative Subscriptions 84%  84%  84%  84%
            
            
 Three Months Ended
 Nine Months Ended 
 September 30,
 September 30, 
 2025
 2024
 2025  2024
 (unaudited) (unaudited) 
Gross Profit - Business Solutions$48,193  $36,729  $133,708  $104,704 
Share based compensation expenses1,045  1,012  3,028  2,930 
Acquisition related expenses-  -  -  - 
Amortization915  667  2,250  2,002 
Non GAAP Gross Profit - Business Solutions50,153  38,408  138,986  109,636 
            
Non GAAP Gross margin - Business Solutions 34%  31%  32%  30%
            
            
Wix.com Ltd.
RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
(In thousands)
            
 Three Months Ended
 Nine Months Ended
 September 30,
 September 30,
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
 (unaudited)
 (unaudited) 
Operating income (loss)$(7,371) $25,846  $74,340  $64,121 
Adjustments:           
Share based compensation expenses59,565  60,892  179,265  178,920 
Amortization1,355  1,461  4,086  4,409 
Impairment, restructuring and other charges-  -  -  - 
Sales tax accrual and other G&A expenses945  225  706  583 
Acquisition related expenses35,432  -  41,519  6 
Total adjustments$97,297  $62,578  $225,576  $183,918 
            
Non GAAP operating income$89,926  $88,424  $299,916  $248,039 
            
Non GAAP operating margin 18%  20%  20%  19%
            
            
Wix.com Ltd.
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE
(In thousands, except per share data)
            
 Three Months Ended
 Nine Months Ended
 September 30,
 September 30,
 2025 2024 2025 2024 
 (unaudited)
  (unaudited) 
Net income (loss)$(589) $26,778  $90,880  $90,298 
Share based compensation expenses and other Non GAAP adjustments100,786  62,484  239,435  175,868 
Non-GAAP net income$100,197  $89,262  $330,315  $266,166 
            
Basic Non GAAP net income per share$1.80  $1.62  $5.92  $4.79 
Weighted average shares used in computing basic Non GAAP net income per share55,651,271  55,099,939  55,754,920  55,509,920 
            
Diluted Non GAAP net income per share$1.68  $1.50  $5.55  $4.46 
Weighted average shares used in computing diluted Non GAAP net income per share59,563,452  59,593,549  59,430,280  59,721,061 
            
            
Wix.com Ltd.
RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW
(In thousands)
            
 Three Months Ended
 Nine Months Ended
 September 30,
 September 30,
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
 (unaudited)
 (unaudited) 
Net cash provided by operating activities$128,699  $129,814  $424,525  $363,679 
Capital expenditures, net (1,417)  (2,053)  (7,137)  (17,373)
Free Cash Flow$127,282  $127,761  $417,388  $346,306 
            
Cash paid for acquisition-related costs32,128  -  32,128  - 
Capex related to HQ build out-  -  -  10,325 
Free Cash Flow excluding HQ build out and acquisition costs$159,410  $127,761  $449,516  $356,631 
            


Recommended Reading