Flourish Announces Integration with Practifi

New York, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flourish, a platform that provides innovative access to financial products that help registered investment advisors (“RIAs”) improve their clients’ financial outcomes, today announced an integration with Practifi, a CRM platform for the wealth management industry. The integration will benefit clients of both Flourish and Practifi.



Flourish creates innovative tools that empower financial advisors to expand beyond the portfolio and provide solutions for even more aspects of their clients' financial lives. Built on Salesforce, Practifi enables advisors to bring together many tools and information wealth management firms need to increase efficiency, better manage relationships, and automate their work. Advisors that utilize both Flourish and Practifi now have the ability for data to flow into Practifi from Flourish Cash, Flourish’s cash management solution built explicitly for RIAs that offers clients competitive interest rates and elevated FDIC insurance through its Program Banks, as well as Flourish Annuities, the first end-to-end annuities solution built explicitly for RIAs and their clients.

"This integration makes it easier than ever for advisors to help clients earn more on their cash through Flourish by leveraging their existing CRM data to streamline operations and deliver an improved client experience,” said Adrian Johnstone, CEO of Practifi. “Practifi strives to continually provide more value to RIAs and wealth management firms and this integration with Flourish positively contributes to this strategy.”



“We’re always looking for ways to help advisors become more efficient while also providing better service to their clients,” said Max Lane, Flourish CEO. “Inviting clients to earn more on their held away savings takes only moments for advisors, and information is pre-filled for clients, making it even easier for them to get started. Both sides win.”



Over 850 RIAs managing over $1.5 trillion in combined assets trust Flourish to help them bring more assets into their orbit. The Flourish platform allows advisors to feature their firm’s branding as well as provide client-friendly marketing materials, robust and customizable compliance resources, premium customer support, and more.



Flourish has deep integrations across the RIA ecosystem, allowing advisors to incorporate our products into their existing workflows while seamlessly serving clients. To learn more about Flourish’s integrations with the RIA techstack, including Practifi, please visit: https://info.flourish.com/integration-partners.





About Flourish

Flourish builds technology that empowers financial advisors, improves financial lives and retirement outcomes, and delivers new and innovative investment options to advisors. Today, the Flourish platform supports more than $6 billion in assets under custody and is used by more than 850 wealth management firms representing more than $1.5 trillion in assets under management. Flourish is wholly-owned by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual). For more information, visit www.flourish.com.

About Practifi

Practifi is a CRM purpose-built for the wealth management industry. By unifying data, automating workflows and surfacing actionable insights, Practifi empowers teams to streamline operations, deliver an exceptional client experience and scale their business. With deep industry expertise and a dedication to client-led innovation, Practifi enables organizations across the globe to deepen loyalty with their clients and pioneer the future of wealth management. To learn more, visit practifi.com.





