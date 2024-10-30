Pax8 Tops the Denver Business Journal Fast 50 List in 2024

DENVER, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced it has been named the second fastest-growing company in the Extra Large category on the Denver Business Journal’s (DBJ) 2024 Fast 50 List. The DBJ Fast 50 List recognizes the region’s fastest-growing companies and brightest entrepreneurs. This is Pax8’s fifth year on the DBJ Fast 50 list.

“We are excited about Pax8’s continuous growth trajectory and honored to be recognized by the Denver Business Journal over the years for our strong performance as a global company headquartered in Colorado,” said Nick Heddy, President at Pax8. “Our innovation in building the cloud commerce marketplace of the future, combined with creating a great place to work for our employees are the keys to our growth and success.”

This year’s DBJ Fast 50 list recognized Pax8 as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Extra Large category for companies with more than $150 million in revenue. The for-profit companies must be privately held and headquartered in one of the seven surrounding counties of Denver. In 2024, Fast 50 recognized privately-owned companies based on revenue from 2021 to 2023. Pax8’s revenue growth was 58 percent, and the company increased its workforce from 981 to 1,624 employees over that two-year period.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the technology marketplace of the future, linking partners, vendors, and small to midsized businesses (SMBs) through AI-powered insights and comprehensive product support. With a global partner ecosystem of over 35,000 managed service providers, Pax8 empowers SMBs worldwide by providing software and services that unlock their growth potential and enhance their security. Committed to innovating cloud commerce at scale, Pax8 drives customer acquisition and solution consumption across its entire ecosystem.

