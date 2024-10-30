Infinidat Recognized as CRN 2024 Product of the Year Finalist

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized the Infinidat’s SSA Express Software as a finalist in the 2024 Product of the Year Awards in the “Storage – Enterprise” category.

Hailed by enterprise customers and channel partners as one of the biggest innovations in enterprise storage over the past year, SSA Express Software for the InfiniBox® hybrid enterprise storage solution provides a fast, all-flash engine integrated into the hybrid array. SSA Express Software eliminates the need for enterprises to purchase separate siloed flash arrays to support smaller applications and workloads that require high performance at low latency.

“With our new SSA Express Software, enterprise customers can consolidate an increased number of workloads to the InfiniBox hybrid’s flash layer than ever before, taking advantage of an even greater level of application workload alignment and performance within our unique software-defined storage architecture,” said Eric Herzog, CMO at Infinidat. “We’re thrilled that our SSA Express has been named a Finalist in CRN’s Product of the Year Awards competition.”

SSA Express Software, which is part of Infinidat’s InfuzeOS™ operating system, was designed for enterprise customers who require fast, low-latency application response rates for a number of workloads and applications. It ensures that the application and workloads access the flash layer in the InfiniBox hybrid platform. The new software enables administrators to select specific datasets, applications, and workloads to reside in the SSD layer of the InfiniBox hybrid with near 100% read cache hit rate. They get the higher performance they need when they need it.

Enabling consolidation of additional workloads and providing full-flash performance on the hybrid array with SSA Express Software reduce costs, simplify storage management, lower IT operational requirements, and deliver ease of management – all without needing to buy small, all-flash arrays to augment the hybrid system.

Infinidat’s SSA Express Software as a Partner-Friendly Solution

The CRN Products of the Year Awards recognize the leading partner-friendly products in the IT channel today that either launched or were significantly updated over the last year. These innovative product offerings stand out for their responsiveness to the fast-changing needs of IT solution providers and their customers.

“Finalists for the 2024 CRN Products of the Year Awards have proven their dedication to developing leading-edge technology that benefits solution provider partners and their customers,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “We are pleased to showcase the outstanding products and services of the finalists and look forward to seeing the winners selected by solution providers later this year.”

The 2024 finalists were chosen by the CRN editorial team in 30 different technology categories. The winners will be selected through a survey of solution providers who will rate the finalists across three criteria (technology, revenue and profit, and customer need) based on their real-world experience with the products.

Finalists were announced online at www.crn.com on October 30, 2024.

Winners of the 2024 Products of the Year Awards will be announced in the December issue of CRN Magazine and online at CRN.com/PotY on December 2nd.

Supporting Quote

Channel Partner

“Enterprise customers wanted to get more from their InfiniBox hybrid platform. Infinidat knows this from their tight relationship with their partner community. They listened and have delivered this exciting new innovation. The SSA Express Software makes it easier for channel partners, like us, to sell the InfiniBox in the enterprise market,” said Ted Carlson, President, and founder of Marcum Technology. “It’s a very strong selling point that enterprises can confidently consolidate more workloads on InfiniBox, reducing CAPEX, OPEX, complexities, and IT operational requirements. In addition, having access to the larger capacity version and partially populated versions of the InfiniBox SSA II adds powerful tools in our toolbox as an IT solutions provider to customize storage to the needs of each enterprise. In addition, their cyber resiliency story makes sense, especially with the latest ransomware threats.”



About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. thechannelcompany.com

About Infinidat

Infinidat provides enterprises and service providers with a platform-native primary and secondary storage architecture that delivers comprehensive data services based on InfiniVerse®. This unique platform delivers outstanding IT operating benefits, support for modern workloads across on-premises and hybrid multi-cloud environments. Infinidat's cyber resilient-by-design infrastructure, consumption-based performance, 100% availability, and cyber security guaranteed SLAs align with enterprise IT and business priorities. Infinidat’s award-winning platform-native data services and acclaimed white glove service are continuously recommended by customers, as recognized by Gartner® Peer Insights reviews. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com.

