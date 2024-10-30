TTM Technologies, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) (“TTM”), a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies and printed circuit boards (“PCB”s) today reported results for the third quarter 2024, which ended on September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

Net sales were $616.5 million

GAAP net income of $14.3 million, or $0.14 per diluted share

Non-GAAP net income was $42.7 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, inclusive of a $17.8 million pre-tax, non-operational, foreign exchange loss

Cash flow from operations was $65.1 million, or 10.6% of sales

Book to bill of 1.20 for the third quarter

A&D program backlog a record $1.49 billion

Third Quarter 2024 GAAP Financial Results

Net sales for the third quarter of 2024 were $616.5 million, compared to $572.6 million in the third quarter of 2023.

GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2024 was $51.0 million compared to GAAP operating loss for the third quarter of 2023 of $10.2 million, inclusive of a $44.1 million goodwill impairment charge related to the RF&S Components segment.

GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $14.3 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2023 of $37.1 million, or ($0.36) per diluted share. GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2024 included a $17.8 million pre-tax foreign exchange loss, compared to a $0.9 million pre-tax foreign exchange gain in the third quarter of 2023.

Third Quarter 2024 Non-GAAP Financial Results

On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $42.7 million, or $0.41 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $44.9 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2024 included a $17.8 million pre-tax foreign exchange loss, compared to a $0.9 million pre-tax foreign exchange gain in the third quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2024 was $84.4 million, or 13.7% of sales compared to adjusted EBITDA of $84.1 million, or 14.7% of sales for the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2024 included a $17.8 million foreign exchange loss, compared to a $0.9 million foreign exchange gain in the third quarter of 2023.

“TTM delivered strong operating margin performance due to higher revenues, favorable mix, and outstanding operational execution. Revenues reflected the third consecutive quarter of year on year growth due to demand strength in our Aerospace and Defense and Data Center Computing end markets, the latter being driven by generative AI,” said Tom Edman, CEO of TTM. “In addition, cash flow from operations was a healthy 10.6% of revenues enabling the company to maintain a solid balance sheet with a net leverage ratio of 1.4x,” concluded Mr. Edman.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2024, TTM estimates that revenues will be in the range of $610 million to $650 million, and non-GAAP net income will be in the range of $0.44 to $0.50 per diluted share.

With respect to the Company’s outlook for non-GAAP net income per diluted share, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty or without unreasonable effort certain items that may affect a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our expected non-GAAP net income per diluted share excludes primarily the future impact of restructuring actions, impairment charges, unusual gains and losses, and tax adjustments. These reconciling items are highly variable and difficult to predict due to various factors outside of management’s control and could have a material impact on our future period net income per diluted share calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Accordingly, a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income per diluted share to a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP has not been provided because the Company is unable to provide such reconciliation without unreasonable effort. For the same reasons, TTM is unable to address the probable significance of the information.

Forward-Looking Statements

The preliminary financial results included in this press release represent the most current information available to management. The company’s actual results when disclosed in its Form 10-Q may differ from these preliminary results as a result of the completion of the company’s financial closing procedures, final adjustments, completion of the review by the company’s independent registered accounting firm, and other developments that may arise between now and the disclosure of the final results. This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events or performance. TTM cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect TTM's current expectations, and TTM does not undertake to update or revise these forward looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other TTM statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond TTM's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general market and economic conditions, including interest rates, currency exchange rates, and consumer spending, demand for TTM's products, market pressures on prices of TTM's products, warranty claims, changes in product mix, contemplated significant capital expenditures and related financing requirements, TTM's dependence upon a small number of customers, and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's public reports filed with the SEC.

About Our Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated condensed financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, this release includes information about TTM’s adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. TTM presents non-GAAP financial information to enable investors to see TTM through the eyes of management and to provide better insight into TTM’s ongoing financial performance.

A material limitation associated with the use of the above non-GAAP financial measures is that they have no standardized measurement prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. TTM compensates for these limitations by providing full disclosure of each non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliations below to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. However, the non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Selected Unaudited Financial Information (In thousands, except per share data) CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Third Quarter First Three Quarters 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 616,538 $ 572,582 $ 1,791,788 $ 1,663,528 Cost of goods sold 486,650 459,312 1,440,954 1,365,628 Gross profit 129,888 113,270 350,834 297,900 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 19,961 18,763 60,053 58,245 General and administrative 42,567 38,916 124,841 111,829 Research and development 8,054 6,173 23,922 19,682 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 6,951 11,429 28,636 37,245 Impairment of goodwill - 44,100 - 44,100 Restructuring charges 1,393 4,091 6,367 19,061 Total operating expenses 78,926 123,472 243,819 290,162 Operating income (loss) 50,962 (10,202 ) 107,015 7,738 Interest expense (11,768 ) (10,101 ) (36,311 ) (34,751 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - (1,154 ) Gain on sale of subsidiary - - - 1,270 Other, net (14,177 ) 3,044 (1,086 ) 9,310 Income (loss) before income taxes 25,017 (17,259 ) 69,618 (17,587 ) Income tax provision (10,706 ) (19,807 ) (18,489 ) (18,469 ) Net income (loss) $ 14,311 $ (37,066 ) $ 51,129 $ (36,056 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.14 $ (0.36 ) $ 0.50 $ (0.35 ) Diluted 0.14 (0.36 ) 0.49 (0.35 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts: Basic 101,958 103,510 101,704 102,873 Diluted 103,828 103,510 103,928 102,873 Reconciliation of the denominator used to calculate basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share: Weighted-average shares outstanding 101,958 103,510 101,704 102,873 Dilutive effect of performance-based stock units, restricted stock units and stock options 1,870 - 2,224 - Diluted shares 103,828 103,510 103,928 102,873





SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA September 30, 2024 January 1, 2024 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash $ 469,500 $ 450,208 Accounts and notes receivable, net 422,885 413,557 Receivable from sale of SH E-MS property - 6,737 Contract assets 362,668 292,050 Inventories 227,913 213,075 Total current assets 1,524,827 1,429,687 Property, plant and equipment, net 859,247 807,667 Operating lease right of use asset 79,500 86,286 Other non-current assets 955,244 1,000,023 Total assets 3,418,818 3,323,663 Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt $ 3,465 $ 3,500 Accounts payable 387,071 334,609 Total current liabilities 763,250 703,984 Debt, net of discount 912,809 914,336 Total long-term liabilities 1,108,459 1,108,640 Total equity 1,547,109 1,511,039 Total liabilities and equity 3,418,818 3,323,663





SUPPLEMENTAL DATA Third Quarter First Three Quarters 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gross margin 21.1% 19.8% 19.6% 17.9% Operating margin 8.3% (1.8)% 6.0% 0.5% End Market Breakdown: Third Quarter 2024 2023 Aerospace and Defense 46% 45% Automotive 14% 15% Data Center Computing 19% 17% Medical/Industrial/Instrumentation 14% 16% Networking 7% 7% Stock-based Compensation: Third Quarter Amount included in: 2024 2023 Cost of goods sold $ 2,719 $ 2,212 Selling and marketing 1,087 888 General and administrative 4,192 2,958 Research and development 332 309 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 8,330 $ 6,367 Operating Segment Data: Third Quarter Net sales: 2024 2023 PCB $ 606,793 $ 563,676 RF&S Components 9,745 8,906 Total net sales $ 616,538 $ 572,582 Operating segment income: PCB $ 96,659 $ 82,868 RF&S Components 2,427 (41,441

) Corporate & Other (38,838

) (37,865

) Total operating segment income 60,248 3,562 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles (9,286

) (13,764

) Total operating income (loss) 50,962 (10,202

) Total other expense (25,945 ) (7,057

) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 25,017 $ (17,259

)





RECONCILIATIONS1 Third Quarter First Three Quarters 2024 2023 2024 2023 Non-GAAP gross profit reconciliation2: GAAP gross profit $ 129,888 $ 113,270 $ 350,834 $ 297,900 Add back item: Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 2,335 2,335 7,006 10,566 Stock-based compensation 2,719 2,212 6,689 5,371 Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge (79

) 770 (1,265

) (491

) Purchase accounting related inventory markup - - - 327 Other charges 871 725 709 3,374 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 135,734 $ 119,312 $ 363,973 $ 317,047 Non-GAAP gross margin 22.0

% 20.8

% 20.3

% 19.1

% Non-GAAP operating income reconciliation3: GAAP operating income (loss) $ 50,962 $ (10,202

) $ 107,015 $ 7,738 Add back items: Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 9,286 13,764 35,642 47,811 Stock-based compensation 8,330 6,367 21,697 16,728 Gain on sale of property - - (14,420

) - Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge (79

) 770 (1,265

) (491

) Purchase accounting related inventory markup - - - 327 Restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges 4,260 47,192 19,306 65,218 Non-GAAP operating income $ 72,759 $ 57,891 $ 167,975 $ 137,331 Non-GAAP operating margin 11.8

% 10.1

% 9.4

% 8.3

% Non-GAAP net income and EPS reconciliation4: GAAP net income (loss) $ 14,311 $ (37,066

) $ 51,129 $ (36,056

) Add back items: Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 9,286 13,764 35,642 47,811 Stock-based compensation 8,330 6,367 21,697 16,728 Non-cash interest expense 493 502 1,517 1,726 Gain on sale of property - - (14,420

) - Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 1,154 Gain on sale of subsidiary - - - (1,270

) Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge (79

) 770 (1,265

) (491

) Purchase accounting related inventory markup - - - 327 Restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges 4,260 47,192 19,306 65,218 Income taxes5 6,064 13,353 1,977 1,427 Non-GAAP net income $ 42,665 $ 44,882 $ 115,583 $ 96,574 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 0.41 $ 0.43 $ 1.11 $ 0.92 Non-GAAP diluted number of shares: GAAP diluted number of shares 103,828 103,510 103,928 102,873 Dilutive effect of performance-based stock units, restricted stock units and stock options - 1,419 - 1,809 Non-GAAP diluted number of shares 103,828 104,929 103,928 104,682 Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation6: GAAP net income (loss) $ 14,311 $ (37,066

) $ 51,129 $ (36,056

) Add back items: Income tax provision 10,706 19,807 18,489 18,469 Interest expense 11,768 10,101 36,311 34,751 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 9,286 13,764 35,642 47,811 Depreciation expense 27,829 23,870 78,709 74,060 Stock-based compensation 8,330 6,367 21,697 16,728 Gain on sale of property - - (14,420

) - Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 1,154 Gain on sale of subsidiary - - - (1,270

) Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge (79

) 770 (1,265

) (491

) Purchase accounting related inventory markup - - - 327 Restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges 2,265 46,467 17,473 61,844 Adjusted EBITDA $ 84,416 $ 84,080 $ 243,765 $ 217,327 Adjusted EBITDA margin 13.7

% 14.7

% 13.6

% 13.1

% Free cash flow reconciliation: Operating cash flow $ 65,090 $ 58,852 $ 150,840 $ 139,814 Capital expenditures, net (40,859

) (33,659

) (100,110

) (113,783

) Free cash flow $ 24,231 $ 25,193 $ 50,730 $ 26,031



