Hawkins, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN) today announced results for the six months ended September 29, 2024, its second quarter of fiscal 2025.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Highlights:

Record second quarter results for revenue, gross profit, operating income, net income, diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) and adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“adjusted EBITDA”), a non-GAAP measure.

Overall revenue growth of 4%, once again driven by the Water Treatment segment growth of 23% over the same period of the prior year.

Gross profit increase of 12% over the same period of the prior year, with Water Treatment segment gross profit growth of 22%.

Second quarter operating income of $33.7 million, our 26th consecutive quarter of year-over-year operating income increase.

Diluted EPS of $1.16, an increase of $0.06, or 5%, compared to the same period of the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, of $46.3 million, a 12% increase over the same period of the prior year. Trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA exceeded $157 million.

Executive Commentary – Patrick H. Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer and President:

“Our record performance in the second quarter was once again driven by our Water Treatment business, as we continued to gain efficiencies within our recent acquisitions and made progress towards future acquisition targets. Within the quarter we saw strong revenue growth of 23% in our Water Treatment business driven by our recent acquisitions, with organic volume flat due to unfavorable weather conditions in several regions. Revenue in our Industrial segment declined year over year due primarily to reduced selling prices driven by lower commodity costs, with volumes up slightly. Health and Nutrition revenues declined due to lower sales of our manufactured products and overall softness in the market. Overall, we saw 4% revenue growth with gross profit increasing 12%, overcoming the $3.2 million LIFO benefit we saw in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.”

Mr. Hawkins, continued, “Our balance sheet continues to be strong, as we paid down $30 million of debt within the quarter, resulting in our leverage ratio being 0.65x trailing 12-month proforma adjusted EBITDA at the end of the quarter. Looking to the third quarter, we expect continued growth within our Water Treatment segment and for our Health and Nutrition segment to resume growth. We expect to see our Industrial segment continue to perform similar to the first half of fiscal 2025.”

Second Quarter Financial Highlights:

NET INCOME

For the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the Company reported net income of $24.1 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, compared to net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 of $23.2 million, or $1.10 per diluted share.

REVENUE

Sales were $247.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of $10.5 million, or 4%, from sales of $236.5 million in the same period a year ago. Increased sales in our Water Treatment segment more than offset sales softness in our Industrial and Health and Nutrition segments. Water Treatment segment sales increased $23.6 million, or 23%, to $124.5 million for the current quarter, from $100.9 million in the same period a year ago. Water Treatment sales increased as a result of added sales from our acquired businesses. Industrial segment sales decreased $8.6 million, or 9%, to $89.9 million for the current quarter, from $98.5 million in the same period a year ago. Although overall volumes increased slightly year over year, sales decreased as a result of lower selling prices on certain products, driven by lower raw material costs and competitive pricing actions. Health and Nutrition segment sales decreased $4.5 million, or 12%, to $32.6 million for the current quarter, from $37.1 million in the same period a year ago. Health and Nutrition sales decreased due to lower sales of our manufactured products driven by reduced volumes and selling prices due to decreased demand for certain of our products.

GROSS PROFIT

Gross profit increased $6.3 million, or 12%, to $60.2 million, or 24% of sales, for the current quarter, from $53.9 million, or 23% of sales, in the same period a year ago. During the current quarter, the LIFO reserve was unchanged, having no impact on gross profit. In the same quarter a year ago, the LIFO reserve decreased, and gross profit increased, by $3.2 million. Gross profit for the Water Treatment segment increased $6.3 million, or 22%, to $35.6 million, or 29% of sales, for the current quarter, from $29.3 million, or 29% of sales, in the same period a year ago. Water Treatment segment gross profit increased as a result of increased sales from our acquired businesses. Gross profit for the Industrial segment increased $0.5 million, or 3%, to $18.3 million, or 20% of sales, for the current quarter, from $17.8 million, or 18% of sales, in the same period a year ago. Industrial segment gross profit increased as a result of increased volumes of certain products and product mix changes. Gross profit for our Health and Nutrition segment decreased $0.3 million, or 4%, to $6.4 million, or 20% of sales, for the current quarter, from $6.7 million, or 18% of sales, in the same period a year ago. Health and Nutrition segment gross profit decreased as a result of the decrease in sales.

SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased $5.6 million, or 27%, to $26.5 million, or 11% of sales, for the current quarter, from $20.9 million, or 9% of sales, in the same period a year ago. Expenses increased primarily due to $3.8 million in added costs from the acquired businesses in our Water Treatment segment, including amortization of intangibles of $1.5 million. In addition, a year-over-year increase of $1.0 million in compensation expense related to our non-qualified deferred compensation plan increased SG&A expenses, with the offset in other income.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is an important performance indicator and a key compliance measure under the terms of our credit agreement. An explanation of the computation of adjusted EBITDA is presented below. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 29, 2024 was $46.3 million, an increase of $4.8 million, or 12%, from $41.5 million in the same period a year ago.

INCOME TAXES

Our effective income tax rate was 27% for both the current quarter and for the same period a year ago. The effective tax rate is impacted by projected levels of annual taxable income, permanent items, and state taxes. Our effective tax rate for the full year is currently expected to be approximately 26-27%.

BALANCE SHEET

At the end of the second quarter, our working capital was $18 million higher than the end of fiscal 2024 due primarily to increased inventory and lower liabilities due to the payment of certain year-end accruals in the first quarter. During the quarter, we paid down $30 million on our line of credit. Year-to-date net borrowings of $5.0 million and $59.2 million of operating cash flow was used to fund $25.4 million of acquisition spending for the acquisitions of Intercoastal Trading, Inc. and Wofford Water Service, Inc., capital spending of $21.3 million, stock repurchases of $9.1 million and dividend payments of $7.1 million. Our total debt outstanding at the end of the second quarter was $104.0 million and our leverage ratio was 0.65x our trailing 12-month proforma adjusted EBITDA, as compared to 0.66x of trailing twelve-month adjusted EBITDA at the end of fiscal 2024.

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company that formulates, distributes, blends, and manufactures products for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 61 facilities in 28 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $919 million of revenue in fiscal 2024 and has approximately 1,000 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our consolidated financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). To assist investors in understanding our financial performance between periods, we have provided certain financial measures not computed according to GAAP, including adjusted EBITDA. This non-GAAP financial measure is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures. The method we use to produce non-GAAP results is not computed according to GAAP and may differ from the methods used by other companies.

Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and to make operating decisions. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our financial condition and results of operations.

We define adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net income adjusted for the impact of the following: net interest expense resulting from our net borrowing position; income tax expense; non-cash expenses including amortization of intangibles, depreciation and charges for the employee stock purchase plan and restricted stock grants; and non-recurring items of income or expense, if applicable.

Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended Six months ended Trailing 12-months ended (In thousands) September 29,

2024 October 1,

2023 September 29,

2024 October 1,

2023 September 29,

2024 Net Income (GAAP) $ 24,118 $ 23,216 $ 52,997 $ 46,646 $ 81,714 Interest expense, net 1,427 717 2,690 1,865 5,107 Income tax expense 8,873 8,769 18,681 17,015 27,447 Amortization of intangibles 3,196 1,724 5,998 3,394 11,143 Depreciation expense 6,731 5,675 13,258 11,112 25,410 Non-cash compensation expense 1,832 1,260 3,299 2,219 5,960 Non-recurring acquisition expenses 94 122 282 122 1,077 Adjusted EBITDA $ 46,271 $ 41,483 $ 97,205 $ 82,373 $ 157,858





HAWKINS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per-share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 29,

2024 October 01,

2023 September 29,

2024 October 01,

2023 Sales $ 247,029 $ 236,526 $ 502,908 $ 487,646 Cost of sales (186,807 ) (182,640 ) (378,031 ) (381,769 ) Gross profit 60,222 53,886 124,877 105,877 Selling, general and administrative expenses (26,477 ) (20,895 ) (51,341 ) (40,399 ) Operating income 33,745 32,991 73,536 65,478 Interest expense, net (1,427 ) (717 ) (2,690 ) (1,865 ) Other income (expense) 673 (289 ) 832 48 Income before income taxes 32,991 31,985 71,678 63,661 Income tax expense (8,873 ) (8,769 ) (18,681 ) (17,015 ) Net income $ 24,118 $ 23,216 $ 52,997 $ 46,646 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic 20,757,397 20,903,690 20,786,938 20,905,707 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted 20,860,418 21,026,428 20,898,641 21,034,153 Basic earnings per share $ 1.16 $ 1.11 $ 2.55 $ 2.23 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.16 $ 1.10 $ 2.54 $ 2.22 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.18 $ 0.16 $ 0.34 $ 0.31





HAWKINS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share data) September 29,

2024 March 31,

2024 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,526 $ 7,153 Trade accounts receivables, net 115,221 114,477 Inventories 81,565 74,600 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,563 6,596 Total current assets 209,875 202,826 PROPERTY, PLANT, AND EQUIPMENT: 402,104 386,648 Less accumulated depreciation 184,642 177,774 Net property, plant, and equipment 217,462 208,874 OTHER ASSETS: Right-of-use assets 12,047 11,713 Goodwill 111,566 103,399 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 123,886 116,626 Deferred compensation plan asset 11,698 9,584 Other 3,163 4,912 Total other assets 262,360 246,234 Total assets $ 689,697 $ 657,934 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable — trade $ 50,956 $ 56,387 Accrued payroll and employee benefits 12,701 19,532 Income tax payable 2,284 1,943 Current portion of long-term debt 9,913 9,913 Environmental remediation 7,700 7,700 Other current liabilities 8,787 7,832 Total current liabilities 92,341 103,307 LONG-TERM DEBT, LESS CURRENT PORTION 93,862 88,818 LONG-TERM LEASE LIABILITY 9,687 9,530 PENSION WITHDRAWAL LIABILITY 3,348 3,538 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 21,875 22,406 DEFERRED COMPENSATION LIABILITY 13,057 11,764 EARNOUT LIABILITY 11,919 11,235 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 236 1,310 Total liabilities 246,325 251,908 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock; authorized: 60,000,000 shares of $0.01 par value; 20,766,764 and 20,790,261 shares issued and outstanding as of September 29, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively 208 208 Additional paid-in capital 31,060 38,154 Retained earnings 410,425 364,549 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,679 3,115 Total shareholders’ equity 443,372 406,026 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 689,697 $ 657,934





HAWKINS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands) Six Months Ended September 29,

2024 October 1,

2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 52,997 $ 46,646 Reconciliation to cash flows: Depreciation and amortization 19,256 14,506 Change in fair value of earnout liability 684 — Operating leases 1,607 1,115 Gain on deferred compensation assets (833 ) (48 ) Stock compensation expense 3,299 2,219 Other (32 ) (34 ) Changes in operating accounts providing (using) cash: Trade receivables 616 4,909 Inventories (6,403 ) 20,752 Accounts payable (4,218 ) 6,421 Accrued liabilities (7,285 ) (7,149 ) Lease liabilities (1,624 ) (1,127 ) Income taxes 341 990 Other 811 3,430 Net cash provided by operating activities 59,216 92,630 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (21,286 ) (16,922 ) Acquisitions (25,400 ) (3,355 ) Other 357 335 Net cash used in investing activities (46,329 ) (19,942 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Cash dividends declared and paid (7,121 ) (6,535 ) New shares issued 1,297 1,147 Payroll taxes paid in exchange for shares withheld (2,541 ) (2,140 ) Shares repurchased (9,149 ) (9,752 ) Payments on revolving loan (40,000 ) (52,000 ) Proceeds from revolving loan borrowings 45,000 — Net cash used in financing activities (12,514 ) (69,280 ) NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 373 3,408 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 7,153 7,566 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 7,526 $ 10,974 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid for income taxes $ 18,340 $ 16,025 Cash paid for interest $ 2,923 $ 2,002 Noncash investing activities - capital expenditures in accounts payable $ 1,094 $ 2,970





HAWKINS, INC. REPORTABLE SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands) Water

Treatment Industrial Health and Nutrition Total Three months ended September 29, 2024: Sales $ 124,528 $ 89,936 $ 32,565 $ 247,029 Gross profit 35,590 18,268 6,364 60,222 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 15,512 6,952 4,013 26,477 Operating income 20,078 11,316 2,351 33,745 Three months ended October 1, 2023: Sales $ 100,925 $ 98,535 $ 37,066 $ 236,526 Gross profit 29,308 17,844 6,734 53,886 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 10,145 6,806 3,944 20,895 Operating income 19,163 11,038 2,790 32,991 Six months ended September 29, 2024: Sales $ 241,704 $ 193,138 $ 68,066 $ 502,908 Gross profit 70,545 40,144 14,188 124,877 Selling, general and administrative expenses 29,678 13,591 8,072 51,341 Operating income 40,867 26,553 6,116 73,536 Six months ended October 1, 2023: Sales $ 194,576 $ 219,408 $ 73,662 $ 487,646 Gross profit 55,716 37,150 13,011 105,877 Selling, general and administrative expenses 19,271 13,381 7,747 40,399 Operating income 36,445 23,769 5,264 65,478

Forward-Looking Statements . Various remarks in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include those relating to consumer demand for products containing our ingredients and the impacts of those demands, expectations for results in our business segments and the timing of our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on our current expectations, estimates and projections, and our beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms, including “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “predict,” “should,” or “will” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and are difficult to predict. Actual results may vary materially from those contained in forward looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to, changes in competition and price pressures, changes in demand and customer requirements or processes for our products, availability of product and disruptions to supplies, interruptions in production resulting from hazards, transportation limitations or other extraordinary events outside our control that may negatively impact our business or the supply chains in which we participate, changes in imported products and tariff levels, the availability of products and the prices at which they are available, the acceptance of new products by our customers and the timing of any such acceptance, and changes in product supplies. Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect future financial results is included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 , as updated from time to time in amendments and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Investors should take such risks into account when making investment decisions. Shareholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our management’s view only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.