FTAI Infrastructure Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results, Declares Dividend of $0.03 per Share of Common Stock

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) (the “Company” or “FTAI Infrastructure”) today reported financial results for the third quarter 2024. The Company’s consolidated comparative financial statements and key performance measures are attached as an exhibit to this press release.

Financial Overview

(in thousands, except per share data) Selected Financial Results Q3’24 Net Loss Attributable to Stockholders $ (49,971 ) Basic and Diluted Loss per Share of Common Stock $ (0.45 ) Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 36,928 Adjusted EBITDA - Four core segments (1)(2) $ 42,543

(1) For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.

(2) Excludes Sustainability and Energy Transition and Corporate and Other segments.

Third Quarter 2024 Dividends

On October 30, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.03 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, payable on November 19, 2024 to the holders of record on November 12, 2024.

Business Highlights

Signed long-term contract and additional LOI at Repauno and commenced construction for phase 2 transloading system.

Construction projects at Jefferson progressing on schedule, on budget for contracts commencing in 2025.

Long Ridge power plant operated at a 99% capacity factor; new capacity pricing for 2025-26 season represents $16 million of incremental annual Adj. EBITDA and expected to continue for foreseeable future(1).

(1) Represents management’s estimates; actual results may vary.

Additional Information

For additional information that management believes to be useful for investors, please refer to the presentation posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.fipinc.com, and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, when available on the Company's website.

Conference Call

About FTAI Infrastructure Inc.

FTAI Infrastructure primarily invests in critical infrastructure with high barriers to entry across the rail, ports and terminals, and power and gas sectors that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI Infrastructure is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

Exhibit - Financial Statements

FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenues Total revenues $ 83,311 $ 80,706 $ 250,733 $ 239,032 Expenses Operating expenses 62,766 68,416 188,566 196,353 General and administrative 2,989 2,485 10,690 9,388 Acquisition and transaction expenses 2,526 649 4,373 1,554 Management fees and incentive allocation to affiliate 2,807 3,238 8,584 9,304 Depreciation and amortization 19,492 20,150 60,176 60,577 Asset impairment — — — 743 Total expenses 90,580 94,938 272,389 277,919 Other (expense) income Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities (14,308 ) (9,914 ) (38,998 ) (7,173 ) Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net 2,758 (263 ) 2,595 260 Gain (loss) on modification or extinguishment of debt 747 (2,020 ) (8,423 ) (2,020 ) Interest expense (31,513 ) (25,999 ) (88,796 ) (73,431 ) Other income 6,537 2,387 15,865 3,978 Total other expense (35,779 ) (35,809 ) (117,757 ) (78,386 ) Loss before income taxes (43,048 ) (50,041 ) (139,413 ) (117,273 ) (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (92 ) 8 1,980 2,560 Net loss (42,956 ) (50,049 ) (141,393 ) (119,833 ) Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries (9,963 ) (9,932 ) (32,053 ) (30,101 ) Less: Dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock 16,978 15,984 51,563 45,811 Net loss attributable to stockholders $ (49,971 ) $ (56,101 ) $ (160,903 ) $ (135,543 ) Loss per share: Basic $ (0.45 ) $ (0.55 ) $ (1.51 ) $ (1.32 ) Diluted $ (0.45 ) $ (0.55 ) $ (1.51 ) $ (1.32 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 109,723,831 102,820,651 106,317,677 102,800,818 Diluted 109,723,831 102,820,651 106,317,677 102,800,818





FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,295 $ 29,367 Restricted cash 124,338 58,112 Accounts receivable, net 55,168 55,990 Other current assets 47,266 42,034 Total current assets 247,067 185,503 Leasing equipment, net 36,173 35,587 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 68,859 69,748 Property, plant, and equipment, net 1,624,906 1,630,829 Investments 54,148 72,701 Intangible assets, net 47,237 52,621 Goodwill 275,367 275,367 Other assets 83,732 57,253 Total assets $ 2,437,489 $ 2,379,609 Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 152,957 $ 130,796 Operating lease liabilities 7,270 7,218 Other current liabilities 13,449 12,623 Total current liabilities 173,676 150,637 Debt, net 1,535,679 1,340,910 Operating lease liabilities 61,651 62,441 Other liabilities 46,379 87,530 Total liabilities 1,817,385 1,641,518 Commitments and contingencies — — Redeemable preferred stock ($0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 300,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; redemption amount of $436.8 million and $446.5 million at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023) 366,913 325,232 Equity Common stock ($0.01 par value per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 113,745,115 and 100,589,572 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 1,137 1,006 Additional paid in capital 785,734 843,971 Accumulated deficit (291,513 ) (182,173 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (124,587 ) (178,515 ) Stockholders' equity 370,771 484,289 Non-controlling interest in equity of consolidated subsidiaries (117,580 ) (71,430 ) Total equity 253,191 412,859 Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and equity $ 2,437,489 $ 2,379,609





FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands, unless otherwise noted) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

2023

Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (141,393 ) $ (119,833 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities 38,998 7,173 Gain on sale of assets, net (2,595 ) (260 ) Loss on modification or extinguishment of debt 8,423 2,020 Gain on sale of easement (3,486 ) — Equity-based compensation 6,768 5,814 Depreciation and amortization 60,176 60,577 Asset impairment — 743 Change in deferred income taxes 1,187 2,148 Change in fair value of non-hedge derivative — 1,125 Amortization of deferred financing costs 6,370 4,910 Amortization of bond discount 4,419 3,472 Provision for credit losses 569 1,661 Change in: Accounts receivable 253 (5,547 ) Other assets (5,982 ) 17,387 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 17,676 15,130 Other liabilities 1,394 1,266 Net cash used in operating activities (7,223 ) (2,214 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Investment in unconsolidated entities (2,273 ) (6,070 ) Investment in convertible promissory notes (31,500 ) (51,044 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired — (4,448 ) Acquisition of leasing equipment (1,627 ) — Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (53,322 ) (78,712 ) Investment in equity instruments (5,000 ) — Proceeds from sale of leasing equipment — 116 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 598 1,148 Proceeds from sale of easement 3,486 — Net cash used in investing activities (89,638 ) (139,010 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from debt, net 449,689 162,100 Repayment of debt (247,594 ) (75,131 ) Payment of financing costs (10,397 ) (6,472 ) Cash dividends - common stock (9,707 ) (9,254 ) Cash dividends - redeemable preferred stock (9,723 ) — Settlement of equity-based compensation (3,214 ) (90 ) Distributions to non-controlling interests (15,039 ) (1,647 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 154,015 69,506 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 57,154 (71,718 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 87,479 149,642 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 144,633 $ 77,924

Key Performance Measures

The Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as our key performance measure.

Adjusted EBITDA provides the CODM with the information necessary to assess operational performance, as well as make resource and allocation decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to stockholders, adjusted (a) to exclude the impact of provision for (benefit from) income taxes, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition and transaction expenses, losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations, changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments, asset impairment charges, incentive allocations, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, interest and other costs on pension and other pension expense benefits (“OPEB”) liabilities, dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock, and other non-recurring items, (b) to include the impact of our pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities, and (c) to exclude the impact of equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities and the non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net loss attributable to stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Change

Nine Months Ended

September 30, Change

(in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss attributable to stockholders $ (49,971 ) $ (56,101 ) $ 6,130 $ (160,903 ) $ (135,543 ) $ (25,360 ) Add: (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (92 ) 8 (100 ) 1,980 2,560 (580 ) Add: Equity-based compensation expense 2,629 4,277 (1,648 ) 6,768 5,814 954 Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses 2,526 649 1,877 4,373 1,554 2,819 Add: (Gains) losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations (747 ) 2,020 (2,767 ) 8,423 2,020 6,403 Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments — — — — 1,125 (1,125 ) Add: Asset impairment charges — — — — 743 (743 ) Add: Incentive allocations — — — — — — Add: Depreciation and amortization expense (1) 20,725 20,150 575 63,418 60,577 2,841 Add: Interest expense 31,513 25,999 5,514 88,796 73,431 15,365 Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities (2) 5,625 5,554 71 15,090 20,630 (5,540 ) Add: Dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock 16,978 15,984 994 51,563 45,811 5,752 Add: Interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities (248 ) 480 (728 ) 214 1,440 (1,226 ) Add: Other non-recurring items (3) — 1,131 (1,131 ) — 2,470 (2,470 ) Less: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities 14,308 9,914 4,394 38,998 7,173 31,825 Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA (4) (6,318 ) (5,410 ) (908 ) (20,305 ) (15,577 ) (4,728 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 36,928 $ 24,655 $ 12,273 $ 98,415 $ 74,228 $ 24,187

(1) Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $19,492 and $20,150 and (ii) capitalized contract costs amortization of $1,233 and $—, respectively. Includes the following items for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $60,176 and $60,577 and (ii) capitalized contract costs amortization of $3,242 and $—, respectively. (2) Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023: (i) net loss of $(14,352) and $(9,941), (ii) interest expense of $10,826 and $8,830, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $6,911 and $6,965, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $47 and $50, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(2,572) and $(352), (vi) equity-based compensation of $— and $2, (vii) asset impairment of $24 and $—, (viii) equity method basis adjustments of $17 and $— and (ix) loss on modification or extinguishment of debt of $4,724 and $—, respectively. Includes the following items for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023: (i) net loss of $(39,132) and $(7,283), (ii) interest expense of $32,901 and $25,166, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $20,091 and $20,598, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $97 and $307, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(4,394) and $(18,162), (vi) equity-based compensation of $2 and $4, (vii) asset impairment of $274 and $—, (viii) equity method basis adjustments of $49 and $—, (ix) loss on modification or extinguishment of debt of $4,724 and $— and (x) other non-recurring items of $478 and $—, respectively. (3) Includes the following item for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023: certain non-cash expenses related to cancellation of RSUs and Railroad severance expense of $1,131 and $2,470, respectively. (4) Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023: (i) equity-based compensation of $240 and $718, (ii) benefit from income taxes of $(98) and $(19), (iii) interest expense of $3,078 and $1,821, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $3,274 and $2,870, (v) acquisition and transaction expense of $— and $19, (vi) interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $(1) and $1 and (vii) loss on modification or extinguishment of debt of $(175) and $—, respectively. Includes the following items for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023: (i) equity-based compensation of $939 and $904, (ii) (benefit from) provision for income taxes of $(374) and $69, (iii) interest expense of $7,906 and $5,558, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $9,855 and $8,950, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $— and $61, (vi) acquisition and transaction expense of $3 and $27, (vii) interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $1 and $3, (viii) asset impairment of $— and $2, (ix) loss on modification or extinguishment of debt of $1,975 and $— and (x) other non-recurring items of $— and $3, respectively.

The following tables sets forth a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA for our four core segments for the three months ended September 30, 2024:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 (in thousands) Railroad Jefferson

Terminal Repauno Power and

Gas Four Core

Segments Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders $ 14,528 $ (8,009 ) $ (4,987 ) $ (8,562 ) $ (7,030 ) Add: Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 1,174 (426 ) (73 ) — 675 Add: Equity-based compensation expense 547 673 1,306 — 2,526 Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses 95 — — 1,681 1,776 Add: Gains on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations — (747 ) — — (747 ) Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments — — — — — Add: Asset impairment charges — — — — — Add: Incentive allocations — — — — — Add: Depreciation and amortization expense (1) 4,936 13,221 2,489 — 20,646 Add: Interest expense 78 13,107 92 — 13,277 Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities (2) — — — 7,512 7,512 Add: Dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock — — — — — Add: Interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities (248 ) — — — (248 ) Add: Other non-recurring items — — — — — Less: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities — — — 10,474 10,474 Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA (3) (30 ) (6,055 ) (233 ) — (6,318 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 21,080 $ 11,764 $ (1,406 ) $ 11,105 $ 42,543

_______________________________