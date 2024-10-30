Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Announces 30.5% Increase in Third Quarter Net Earnings and Earnings Per Share of $0.72. Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 per Share and 5% Stock Dividend

Manhattan, KS, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (“Landmark”; Nasdaq: LARK) reported diluted earnings per share of $0.72 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $0.55 per share in the second quarter of 2024 and $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year. Net earnings for the third quarter of 2024 amounted to $3.9 million, compared to $3.0 million in the prior quarter and $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2023. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, the return on average assets was 1.00%, the return on average equity was 11.82%, and the efficiency ratio was 66.5%.

For the first nine months of 2024, diluted earnings per share totaled $1.77 compared to $1.75 during the same period in 2023. Net earnings for the first nine months of 2024 totaled $9.7 million, compared to $9.6 million in the first nine months of 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the return on average assets was 0.84%, the return on average equity was 10.18%, and the efficiency ratio was 68.8%.

In making this announcement, Abby Wendel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Landmark, said, “The Company delivered strong results in the third quarter 2024. Net earnings grew 30.5 percent over the prior quarter and 36.6 percent over the same period last year. Earnings per share also increased 36.5 percent over the third quarter last year. Growth in loans, margin expansion, and higher non-interest income all contributed to strong revenue growth. This quarter total loans grew $21.3 million, or 8.6 percent annualized, driven mainly by strong growth in residential mortgage, agriculture and commercial real estate loans. Additionally, net interest income grew 5.7 percent, to $11.6 million, as higher interest on loans exceeded interest costs on deposits and our net interest margin expanded by nine basis points and was 3.30 percent for the quarter. Non-interest income also increased $533,000 over the prior quarter mainly due to increases in fees and service charges earned along with a gain on the sale of a former branch. During the third quarter 2024, non-interest expense declined by $536,000, as the prior quarter included a $979,000 valuation adjustment on a former branch facility. Deposit balances increased 8.0 percent annualized during the third quarter mainly due to growth in money market, checking, and certificate of deposit accounts. Stockholders’ equity also increased by $11.4 million as lower rates this quarter reduced our net unrealized securities losses and increased our book value per share.”

Landmark’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share, to be paid November 27, 2024, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 13, 2024. The Board of Directors also declared a 5% stock dividend payable on December 16, 2024, to common stockholders of record on December 2, 2024. This is the 24th consecutive year that the Board has declared a 5% stock dividend.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results at 10:00 a.m. (Central time) on Thursday, October 31, 2024. Investors may participate via telephone by dialing (833) 470-1428 and using access code 242414. A replay of the call will be available through November 30, 2024, by dialing (866) 813-9403 and using access code 908094.

SUMMARY OF THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

Net earnings in the third quarter of 2024 increased $919,000, to $3.9 million mainly due to growth in net interest income coupled with higher non-interest income and lower non-interest expense. The current quarter included a gain of $273,000 on the sale of a former branch and we also recorded a provision for credit losses of $500,000.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income in the third quarter of 2024 amounted to $11.6 million representing an increase of $630,000, or 5.7%, compared to the previous quarter. The increase in net interest income was due mainly to growth in interest income on loans, but partially offset by higher interest expense on deposits. The net interest margin increased to 3.30% during the third quarter from 3.21% during the prior quarter. Compared to the previous quarter, interest income on loans increased $911,000, or 6.1%, to $15.9 million due to both higher average balances and rates. The average tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio increased 10 basis points to 6.43%. Interest expense on deposits increased $157,000, or 2.8%, in the third quarter 2024, compared to the prior quarter, mainly due to higher rates on interest-bearing deposits. The average rate on interest-bearing deposits increased in the third quarter to 2.48% compared to 2.44% in the prior quarter. Interest on borrowed funds increased $55,000 due to slightly higher average balances in the current quarter.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income totaled $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $533,000, or 14.3%, from the previous quarter. The increase in non-interest income compared to the second quarter of 2024 was primarily the result of increases of $282,000 in other non-interest income and $189,000 in fees and service charges. Gain on sales of residential mortgage loans also increased 8.6% compared to the prior quarter. The increase in other non-interest income was primarily due to a $273,000 gain on the sale of a former branch.

Non-Interest Expense

During the third quarter of 2024, non-interest expense totaled $10.6 million, a decrease of $536,000, or 4.8%, compared to the prior quarter. As mentioned above, non-interest expense in the prior quarter included a valuation allowance of $979,000 recorded on a former branch facility that was ultimately sold in the third quarter of 2024. Partially offsetting that decline were increases of $299,000 in compensation and benefits and $135,000 in occupancy and equipment.

Income Tax Expense

Landmark recorded income tax expense of $867,000 in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $587,000 in the prior quarter. The effective tax rate was 18.1% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 16.3% in the second quarter of 2024. The increase in the effective tax rate was primarily due to higher earnings before taxes as tax-exempt income was consistent between the periods.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of September 30, 2024, gross loans totaled $1.0 billion, an increase of $21.3 million, or 8.6% annualized since June 30, 2024. During the quarter, loan growth was primarily comprised of one-to-four family residential real estate (growth of $12.3 million), agriculture (growth of $7.5 million) and commercial real estate (growth of $5.2 million) loans. The increase in one-to-four family residential real estate loans reflects continued demand for adjustable-rate mortgage loans which are retained in our portfolio. Investment securities decreased $9.4 million during the third quarter of 2024, while pre-tax unrealized net losses on these investment securities decreased from $24.8 million at June 30, 2024 to $13.3 million at September 30, 2024.

Period end deposit balances increased $25.0 million to $1.3 billion at September 30, 2024. The increase in deposits was mainly driven by increases in money market and checking (increase of $19.2 million) and certificates of deposit (increase of $11.4 million). Average interest-bearing deposits however were down slightly this quarter compared to the second quarter. Total borrowings decreased $38.5 million during the third quarter 2024. Average borrowings, including FHLB advances and repurchase agreements increased $4.3 million this quarter compared to the second quarter. At September 30, 2024, the loan to deposits ratio was 77.6% compared to 77.5% in the prior quarter.

Stockholders’ equity increased to $139.7 million (book value of $25.39 per share) as of September 30, 2024, from $128.3 million (book value of $23.45 per share) as of June 30, 2024. The increase in stockholders’ equity was primarily due to a decline in accumulated other comprehensive losses as the unrealized net losses on investments securities declined during the third quarter. The ratio of equity to total assets increased to 8.93% on September 30, 2024, from 8.22% on June 30, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses totaled $11.5 million, or 1.15% of total gross loans on September 30, 2024, compared to $10.9 million, or 1.11% of total gross loans on June 30, 2024. Net loan charge-offs totaled $9,000 in the third quarter of 2024, compared to net loan recoveries of $52,000 during the second quarter of 2024. A provision for credit losses of $500,000 was recorded in the third quarter of 2024 compared to a no provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2024.

Non-performing loans totaled $13.4 million, or 1.34% of gross loans at September 30, 2024 compared to $5.0 million, or 0.51% of gross loans at June 30, 2024. The increase in non-accrual loans was primarily related to one commercial loan which was put on non-accrual status this quarter. Loans 30-89 days delinquent totaled $7.3 million, or 0.73% of gross loans, as of September 30, 2024, compared to $1.9 million, or 0.19% of gross loans, as of June 30, 2024. The increase in delinquent loans was primarily related to two commercial-related loans. Foreclosed real estate owned totaled $428,000 at September 30, 2024.

About Landmark

Landmark Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for Landmark National Bank, is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “LARK.” Headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas, Landmark National Bank is a community banking organization dedicated to providing quality financial and banking services. Landmark National Bank has 30 locations in 24 communities across Kansas: Manhattan (2), Auburn, Dodge City (2), Fort Scott (2), Garden City, Great Bend (2), Hoisington, Iola, Junction City, Kincaid, La Crosse, Lawrence (2), Lenexa, Louisburg, Mound City, Osage City, Osawatomie, Overland Park, Paola, Pittsburg, Prairie Village, Topeka (2), Wamego and Wellsville, Kansas. Visit www.banklandmark.com for more information.

Contact:
Mark A. Herpich
Chief Financial Officer
(785) 565-2000

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of Landmark. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should” or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this press release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and Landmark undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events. A number of factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, national and international economies, including the effects of inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints on such economies; (ii) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning banking, securities, consumer protection, insurance, monetary, trade and tax matters, including any changes in response to the recent failures of other banks; (iii) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of our assets; (iv) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and “fintech” companies; (v) timely development and acceptance of new products and services; (vi) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (vii) our risk management framework; (viii) interruptions in information technology and telecommunications systems and third-party services; (ix) changes and uncertainty in benchmark interest rates, including the timing of rate changes, if any, by the Federal Reserve; (x) the effects of severe weather, natural disasters, widespread disease or pandemics, or other external events; (xi) the loss of key executives or employees; (xii) changes in consumer spending; (xiii) integration of acquired businesses; (xiv) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation; (xv) changes in accounting policies and practices, such as the implementation of the current expected credit losses accounting standard; (xvi) the economic impact of past and any future terrorist attacks, acts of war, including the current Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the conflict in Ukraine, or threats thereof, and the response of the United States to any such threats and attacks; (xvii) the ability to manage credit risk, forecast loan losses and maintain an adequate allowance for loan losses; (xviii) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio; (xix) concentrations within our loan portfolio, large loans to certain borrowers, and large deposits from certain clients; (xx) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (xxi) the level of non-performing assets on our balance sheets; (xxii) the ability to raise additional capital; (xxiii) cyber-attacks; (xxiv) declines in real estate values; (xxv) the effects of fraud on the part of our employees, customers, vendors or counterparties; and (xxvi) any other risks described in the “Risk Factors” sections of reports filed by Landmark with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning Landmark and its business, including additional risk factors that could materially affect Landmark’s financial results, is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30, 
  2024  2024  2024  2023  2023 
Assets               
Cash and cash equivalents $21,211  $23,889  $16,468  $27,101  $23,821 
Interest-bearing deposits at other banks  4,363   4,881   4,920   4,918   5,904 
Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value:                    
U.S. treasury securities  83,753   89,325   93,683   95,667   118,341 
Municipal obligations, tax exempt  112,126   114,047   118,445   120,623   115,706 
Municipal obligations, taxable  75,129   74,588   75,371   79,083   73,993 
Agency mortgage-backed securities  140,004   142,499   149,777   157,396   148,817 
Total investment securities available-for-sale  411,012   420,459   437,276   452,769   456,857 
Investment securities held-to-maturity  3,643   3,613   3,584   3,555   3,525 
Bank stocks, at cost  7,894   9,647   7,850   8,123   8,009 
Loans:                    
One-to-four family residential real estate  344,380   332,090   312,833   302,544   289,571 
Construction and land  23,454   30,480   24,823   21,090   21,657 
Commercial real estate  324,016   318,850   323,397   320,962   323,427 
Commercial  181,652   178,876   181,945   180,942   185,831 
Agriculture  91,986   84,523   86,808   89,680   84,560 
Municipal  7,098   6,556   5,690   4,507   3,200 
Consumer  29,263   29,200   28,544   28,931   29,180 
Total gross loans  1,001,849   980,575   964,040   948,656   937,426 
Net deferred loan (fees) costs and loans in process  (63)  (583)  (578)  (429)  (396)
Allowance for credit losses  (11,544)  (10,903)  (10,851)  (10,608)  (10,970)
Loans, net  990,242   969,089   952,611   937,619   926,060 
Loans held for sale, at fair value  3,250   2,513   2,697   853   1,857 
Bank owned life insurance  39,176   38,826   38,578   38,333   38,090 
Premises and equipment, net  20,976   20,986   20,696   19,709   23,911 
Goodwill  32,377   32,377   32,377   32,377   32,377 
Other intangible assets, net  2,729   2,900   3,071   3,241   3,414 
Mortgage servicing rights  3,041   2,997   2,977   3,158   3,368 
Real estate owned, net  428   428   428   928   934 
Other assets  23,309   28,149   29,684   28,988   29,459 
Total assets $1,563,651  $1,560,754  $1,553,217  $1,561,672  $1,557,586 
                     
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                    
Liabilities:                    
Deposits:                    
Non-interest-bearing demand  360,188   360,631   364,386   367,103   395,046 
Money market and checking  565,629   546,385   583,315   613,613   586,651 
Savings  145,825   150,996   154,000   152,381   157,112 
Certificates of deposit  203,860   192,470   191,823   183,154   169,225 
Total deposits  1,275,502   1,250,482   1,293,524   1,316,251   1,308,034 
FHLB and other borrowings  92,050   131,330   74,716   64,662   82,569 
Subordinated debentures  21,651   21,651   21,651   21,651   21,651 
Repurchase agreements  9,528   8,745   15,895   12,714   12,590 
Accrued interest and other liabilities  25,229   20,292   20,760   19,480   23,185 
Total liabilities  1,423,960   1,432,500   1,426,546   1,434,758   1,448,029 
Stockholders’ equity:                    
Common stock  55   55   55   55   52 
Additional paid-in capital  89,532   89,469   89,364   89,208   84,568 
Retained earnings  60,549   57,774   55,912   54,282   57,280 
Treasury stock, at cost  (396)  (330)  (249)  (75)  - 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (10,049)  (18,714)  (18,411)  (16,556)  (32,343)
Total stockholders’ equity  139,691   128,254   126,671   126,914   109,557 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $1,563,651  $1,560,754  $1,553,217  $1,561,672  $1,557,586 


LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended,  Nine months ended, 
  September 30,  June 30,  September 30,  September 30,  September 30, 
  2024  2024  2023  2024  2023 
Interest income:                    
Loans $15,933  $15,022  $13,531  $45,445  $37,530 
Investment securities:                    
Taxable  2,301   2,359   2,445   7,088   7,141 
Tax-exempt  747   759   772   2,270   2,333 
Interest-bearing deposits at banks  41   40   46   144   193 
Total interest income  19,022   18,180   16,794   54,947   47,197 
Interest expense:                    
Deposits  5,830   5,673   4,384   16,960   10,375 
FHLB and other borrowings  1,100   1,027   1,251   3,149   2,845 
Subordinated debentures  416   418   417   1,246   1,168 
Repurchase agreements  72   88   116   267   403 
Total interest expense  7,418   7,206   6,168   21,622   14,791 
Net interest income  11,604   10,974   10,626   33,325   32,406 
Provision for credit losses  500   -   -   800   299 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  11,104   10,974   10,626   32,525   32,107 
Non-interest income:                    
Fees and service charges  2,880   2,691   2,618   8,032   7,457 
Gains on sales of loans, net  704   648   491   1,864   2,014 
Bank owned life insurance  254   248   230   747   671 
Other  415   133   313   730   834 
Total non-interest income  4,253   3,720   3,652   11,373   10,976 
Non-interest expense:                    
Compensation and benefits  5,803   5,504   5,811   16,839   16,925 
Occupancy and equipment  1,429   1,294   1,373   4,113   4,136 
Data processing  464   492   458   1,437   1,478 
Amortization of mortgage servicing rights and other intangibles  256   256   474   924   1,407 
Professional fees  573   649   624   1,869   1,722 
Valuation allowance on real estate held for sale  -   979   -   1,108   - 
Other  2,034   1,921   1,989   5,915   5,753 
Total non-interest expense  10,559   11,095   10,729   32,205   31,421 
Earnings before income taxes  4,798   3,599   3,549   11,693   11,662 
Income tax expense  867   587   671   1,972   2,065 
Net earnings $3,931  $3,012  $2,878  $9,721  $9,597 
                     
Net earnings per share (1)                    
Basic $0.72  $0.55  $0.53  $1.77  $1.75 
Diluted  0.72   0.55   0.52   1.77   1.75 
Dividends per share (1)  0.21   0.21   0.20   0.63   0.60 
Shares outstanding at end of period (1)  5,501,221   5,469,566   5,481,805   5,501,221   5,481,805 
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic (1)  5,490,808   5,471,724   5,479,909   5,477,453   5,476,703 
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (1)  5,495,728   5,474,336   5,482,633   5,481,456   5,481,270 
                     
Tax equivalent net interest income $11,777  $11,167  $10,809  $33,852  $32,974 

(1) Share and per share values at or for the period ended September 30, 2023 have been adjusted to give effect to the 5% stock dividend paid during December 2023.

LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Select Ratios and Other Data (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) As of or for the
three months ended,		  As of or for the
nine months ended,		 
  September 30,  June 30,  September 30,  September 30,  September 30, 
  2024  2024  2023  2024  2023 
Performance ratios:                   
Return on average assets (1)  1.00%  0.78%  0.74%  0.84%  0.84%
Return on average equity (1)  11.82%  9.72%  9.87%  10.18%  11.13%
Net interest margin (1)(2)  3.30%  3.21%  3.06%  3.21%  3.19%
Effective tax rate  18.1%  16.3%  18.9%  16.9%  17.7%
Efficiency ratio (3)  66.5%  67.9%  73.8%  68.8%  71.0%
Non-interest income to total income (3)  25.5%  25.4%  25.6%  25.0%  25.3%
                     
Average balances:                    
Investment securities $428,301  $437,136  $486,706  $440,744  $493,853 
Loans  985,659   955,104   906,289   962,252   877,048 
Assets  1,562,482   1,545,816   1,549,724   1,554,682   1,528,938 
Interest-bearing deposits  936,218   936,237   902,727   935,958   886,227 
FHLB and other borrowings  77,958   72,875   89,441   74,496   70,774 
Subordinated debentures  21,651   21,651   21,651   21,651   21,651 
Repurchase agreements  10,774   11,524   15,387   12,218   19,903 
Stockholders’ equity $132,271  $124,624  $115,644  $127,597  $115,275 
                     
Average tax equivalent yield/cost (1):                    
Investment securities  2.99%  3.04%  2.77%  2.99%  2.72%
Loans  6.43%  6.33%  5.93%  6.31%  5.72%
Total interest-bearing assets  5.38%  5.29%  4.81%  5.26%  4.62%
Interest-bearing deposits  2.48%  2.44%  1.93%  2.42%  1.57%
FHLB and other borrowings  5.61%  5.67%  5.55%  5.65%  5.37%
Subordinated debentures  7.64%  7.76%  7.64%  7.69%  7.21%
Repurchase agreements  2.66%  3.07%  2.99%  2.92%  2.71%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  2.82%  2.78%  2.38%  2.77%  1.98%
                     
Capital ratios:                    
Equity to total assets  8.93%  8.22%  7.03%        
Tangible equity to tangible assets (3)  6.84%  6.09%  4.85%        
Book value per share $25.39  $23.45  $19.99         
Tangible book value per share (3) $19.01  $17.00  $13.46         
                     
Rollforward of allowance for credit losses (loans):                    
Beginning balance $10,903  $10,851  $10,449  $10,608  $8,791 
Adoption of CECL  -   -   -   -   1,523 
Charge-offs  (153)  (119)  (142)  (413)  (408)
Recoveries  144   171   663   449   814 
Provision for credit losses for loans  650   -   -   900   250 
Ending balance $11,544  $10,903  $10,970  $11,544  $10,970 
                     
Allowance for unfunded loan commitments $150  $300  $200         
                     
Non-performing assets:                    
Non-accrual loans $13,415  $5,007  $4,440         
Accruing loans over 90 days past due  -   -   -         
Real estate owned  428   428   934         
Total non-performing assets $13,843  $5,435  $5,374         
                     
Loans 30-89 days delinquent $7,301  $1,872  $6,173         
                     
Other ratios:                    
Loans to deposits  77.64%  77.50%  70.80%        
Loans 30-89 days delinquent and still accruing to gross loans outstanding  0.73%  0.19%  0.66%        
Total non-performing loans to gross loans outstanding  1.34%  0.51%  0.47%        
Total non-performing assets to total assets  0.89%  0.35%  0.35%        
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans outstanding  1.15%  1.11%  1.17%        
Allowance for credit losses to total non-performing loans  86.05%  217.76%  247.07%        
Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1)  0.00%  -0.02%  -0.23%  0.00%  -0.06%


(1)Information is annualized.
(2)Net interest margin is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis, using a 21% federal tax rate.
(3)Non-GAAP financial measures. See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.
   

LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Finacials Measures (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) As of or for the
three months ended,		  As of or for the
nine months ended,		 
  September 30,  June 30,  September 30,  September 30,  September 30, 
  2024  2024  2023  2024  2023 
                
Non-GAAP financial ratio reconciliation:                    
Total non-interest expense $10,559  $11,095  $10,729  $32,205  $31,421 
Less: foreclosure and real estate owned expense  (23)  39   (1)  (34)  (21)
Less: amortization of other intangibles  (171)  (171)  (196)  (512)  (591)
Less: valuation allowance on real estate held for sale  -   (979)  -   (1,108)  - 
Adjusted non-interest expense (A)  10,365   9,984   10,532   30,551   30,809 
                     
Net interest income (B)  11,604   10,974   10,626   33,325   32,406 
                     
Non-interest income  4,253   3,720   3,652   11,373   10,976 
Less: losses (gains) on sales of investment securities, net  -   -   -   -   - 
Less: gains on sales of premises and equipment and foreclosed assets  (273)  9   -   (264)  (1)
Adjusted non-interest income (C) $3,980  $3,729  $3,652  $11,109  $10,975 
                     
Efficiency ratio (A/(B+C))  66.5%  67.9%  73.8%  68.8%  71.0%
Non-interest income to total income (C/(B+C))  25.5%  25.4%  25.6%  25.0%  25.3%
                     
Total stockholders’ equity $139,691  $128,254  $109,557         
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets  (35,106)  (35,277)  (35,791)        
Tangible equity (D) $104,585  $92,977  $73,766         
                     
Total assets $1,563,651  $1,560,754  $1,557,586         
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets  (35,106)  (35,277)  (35,791)        
Tangible assets (E) $1,528,545  $1,525,477  $1,521,795         
                     
Tangible equity to tangible assets (D/E)  6.84%  6.09%  4.85%        
                     
Shares outstanding at end of period (F)  5,501,221   5,469,566   5,481,805         
                     
Tangible book value per share (D/F) $19.01  $17.00  $13.46         

