ANI Pharmaceuticals to Discuss Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 8, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“ANI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ANIP) today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2024 financial results on Friday, November 8, 2024, prior to the market open.

Nikhil Lalwani, President and Chief Executive Officer, Stephen P. Carey, Senior Vice President, Finance, and Chief Financial Officer, and Chris Mutz, Head of Rare Disease, will host a conference call to discuss the results as follows:

Date Friday, November 8, 2024 Time 8:00 a.m. ET Toll free (U.S.) 800-445-7795 Conference ID 4757982 Webcast (live and replay) www.anipharmaceuticals.com , under the “Investors” section

A replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the call’s completion and will remain accessible for two weeks by dialing 800-839-8389 and entering access code 4757982.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to its mission of “Serving Patients, Improving Lives" by developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative and high-quality therapeutics. The Company is focused on delivering sustainable growth through its Rare Disease business, which markets novel products in the areas of ophthalmology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, and pulmonology; its Generics business, which leverages R&D expertise, operational excellence, and U.S.-based manufacturing; and its Established Brands business. For more information, visit www.anipharmaceuticals.com.



ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.