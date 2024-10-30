Superior Energy Services Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results and Conference Call

HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (the “Company”) filed its Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2024. In accordance with the Company’s Shareholders Agreement, it will host a conference call with shareholders on November 1, 2024.

For the third quarter of 2024, the Company reported net income from continuing operations of $21.9 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, with revenue of $197.3 million. This compares to net income from continuing operations of $29.5 million or $1.46 per diluted share, with revenue of $201.1 million, for the second quarter of 2024.

The Company’s Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure defined on page 4) was $57.8 million compared to $60.0 million for the second quarter of 2024. Refer to pages 11 and 12 for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP results.

Third Quarter 2024 Geographic Breakdown

U.S. land revenue was $36.0 million for the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of 8% compared to revenue of $39.0 million for the second quarter of 2024. The decline in U.S. land revenue was primarily driven by decreased activity from our premium drill pipe and bottom hole accessories product lines within our Rentals segment, consistent with a reduced U.S. land rig count.

U.S. offshore revenue was $49.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of 8% compared to revenue of $53.8 million in the second quarter of 2024. U.S. offshore revenue decreased primarily in our Well Services segments, with the most significant decline coming from our project-based completion services product line.  U.S. Offshore revenue in the Rentals segment for the third quarter of 2024 was up $1.6 million versus the second quarter of 2024, despite approximately $1.0 million of revenue slipping to the fourth quarter of 2024 due to hurricane activity in September.

International revenue was $111.6 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 3% compared to revenue of $108.4 million in the second quarter of 2024. International revenue was up across both our Rentals and Well Services segments, with the increase being driven by our hydraulic snubbing and well control services product lines.

Third Quarter 2024 Segment Reporting

The Rentals segment revenue in the third quarter of 2024 was $97.9 million, a 2% decrease compared to revenue of $99.9 million in the second quarter of 2024, primarily driven by reduced activity in U.S. land and hurricane disruptions in the U.S. offshore market. In the third quarter of 2024, Rentals segment income from operations was $43.9 million as compared to $44.1 million in the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA was $55.9 million, a decrease from $56.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a non-GAAP measure defined on page 4) was 57%, a 1% increase from the second quarter of 2024.

The Well Services segment revenue in the third quarter of 2024 was $99.5 million, a 2% decrease compared to revenue of $101.2 million in the second quarter of 2024 and income from operations for the third quarter of 2024 was $3.8 million as compared to $10.7 million in the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2024 was $15.4 million with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 16%, as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $19.1 million with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 19% in the second quarter of 2024. The Well Services segment sequential decline was primarily driven by lower activity in our project-based completion services product line.

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of approximately $380.6 million.  As of September 30, 2024, our borrowing base, as defined in our credit agreement, was approximately $89.9 million, and we had $39.5 million in letters of credit outstanding which reduced the borrowing availability to $50.4 million. At September 30, 2024, we had no outstanding borrowings under our credit facility.

During the third quarter of 2024, we utilized an indirect foreign exchange mechanism known as a Blue Chip Swap. The transactions were completed at implied exchange rates that were approximately 63.0% higher than the official exchange rate, resulting in a loss of approximately $5.1 million during the third quarter of 2024.

During the third quarter of 2024, net cash from operating activities was $62.5 million. Free Cash Flow (a non-GAAP measure defined on page 4) for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $50.5 million as compared to $39.0 million for the second quarter of 2024. Refer to page 8 for a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net Cash from Operating Activities.

Third quarter 2024 capital expenditures were $12.0 million. The Company expects total capital expenditures for 2024 to be approximately $100 to $110 million. Approximately 91% of total 2024 capital expenditures are targeted for the replacement of existing assets.  Of the total estimated 2024 capital expenditures, approximately 68% is expected to be invested in the Rentals segment.

2024 Guidance

Our full year 2024 guidance remains consistent from the second quarter 2024 guidance. We expect 2024 revenue to come in at a range of $780 million to $840 million with 2024 Adjusted EBITDA expected to be in a range of $235 million to $265 million.

Conference Call Information

The Company’s management team will host a conference call on Friday, November 1, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be available via live webcast in the “Events” section at ir.superiorenergy.com. To access via phone, participants can register for the call here, where they will be provided a phone number and access code. The call will be available for replay until November 1, 2025 on Superior’s website at ir.superiorenergy.com. If you are a shareholder and would like to submit a question, please email your question beforehand to Jamie Spexarth at ir@superiorenergy.com.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services serves the drilling, completion and production-related needs of oil and gas companies worldwide through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and equipment that are used throughout the economic life cycle of oil and gas wells.  For more information, visit: www.superiorenergy.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Superior’s consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company also uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin internally for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company also believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. Non-GAAP financial measures are not recognized measures for financial statement presentation under U.S. GAAP and do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other public companies. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin should be considered as supplements to, and not as substitutes for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) from continuing activities before net interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation, amortization, accretion and depletion, restructuring and transaction expenses, adjusted for other gains and losses and other expenses, net, which management does not consider representative of our ongoing operations. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA by segment as a percentage of segment revenues. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please see the tables under “―Superior Energy Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA” and “—Superior Energy Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA by Segment” included on pages 11 and 12 of this press release.

Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash from operating activities less payments for capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the SEC’s rules. Management believes, however, that Free Cash Flow is an important financial measure for use in evaluating the Company’s financial performance, as it measures our ability to generate additional cash from our business operations. Free Cash Flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income as a measure of our performance or net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Additionally, our definition of Free Cash Flow is limited and does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other obligations or payments made for business acquisitions. Therefore, we believe it is important to view Free Cash Flow as supplemental to our entire Statement of Cash Flows. Please see table under “—Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows” included on page 8 of this press release.

The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure, Adjusted EBITDA, contained in this press release to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income, as the information necessary for a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure to its respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not (and was not, when prepared) available to the Company without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty and impracticability of predicting certain amounts required by GAAP with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Net income includes the impact of depreciation, income taxes and certain other items that impact comparability between periods, which may be significant and are difficult to project with a reasonable degree of accuracy. In addition, we believe such reconciliation could imply a degree of precision that might be confusing or misleading to investors. The probable significance of providing this forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure without the directly comparable GAAP financial measure is that such GAAP financial measure may be materially different from the corresponding non-GAAP financial measure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and future oral or written statements or press releases by the Company and its management may contain, certain forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Generally, the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “targets,” “goals,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks”, “will,” “could,” “may” and “estimates,” variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical fact regarding the Company’s financial position and results, financial performance, liquidity, market outlook, future capital needs, capital allocation plans, business strategies and other plans and objectives of our management for future operations and activities are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company’s management in light of its experience and prevailing circumstances on the date such statements are made. Such forward-looking statements, and the assumptions on which they are based, are inherently speculative and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to conditions in the oil and gas industry, U.S. and global market and economic conditions generally and macroeconomic conditions worldwide (including inflation, interest rates, supply chain disruptions and capital and credit markets conditions) and other uncertainties (such as the war in Ukraine and conflict in Israel and broader geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and eastern Europe)  that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from such statements. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements.

While the Company believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in predicting certain important factors that could impact the future performance or results of its business.

These forward-looking statements are also affected by the risk factors, forward-looking statements and challenges and uncertainties described in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent reports on Form 10-Qs and those set forth from time to time in the Company’s other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.superiorenergy.com. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, unaudited)
               
 Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
 September 30,  June 30,  September 30,  September 30, 
 2024  2024  2023  2024  2023 
               
Rentals$97,857  $99,851  $113,201  $305,799  $334,433 
Well Services 99,450   101,230   97,184   301,223   340,562 
Total revenues 197,307   201,081   210,385   607,022   674,995 
               
Rentals 35,227   36,596   37,769   109,589   109,258 
Well Services 74,172   71,672   72,076   214,717   239,062 
Total cost of revenues 109,399   108,268   109,845   324,306   348,320 
               
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 21,077   20,868   20,490   62,392   61,250 
General and administrative expenses 33,458   33,404   30,089   101,837   92,256 
Restructuring and transaction expenses 5,891   -   -   5,891   1,983 
Other gains, net (133)  (614)  (4,073)  (1,829)  (5,424)
Income from operations 27,615   39,155   54,034   114,425   176,610 
               
Other income (expense):              
Interest income, net 5,032   5,760   6,629   17,632   18,581 
Loss on Blue Chip Swaps (5,113)  -   (12,120)  (5,113)  (12,120)
Other income (expense) 979   (2,082)  (4,520)  (2,916)  (8,508)
Income from continuing operations before income taxes 28,513   42,833   44,023   124,028   174,563 
Income tax expense (6,597)  (13,370)  (11,403)  (34,754)  (44,615)
Net income from continuing operations 21,916   29,463   32,620   89,274   129,948 
Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax -   1,896   128   1,896   408 
Net income$21,916  $31,359  $32,748  $91,170  $130,356 
               
Income per share - basic:              
Net income from continuing operations$1.09  $1.46  $1.62  $4.43  $6.46 
Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax -   0.09   0.01   0.09   0.02 
Net income$1.09  $1.55  $1.63  $4.52  $6.48 
               
Income per share - diluted              
Net income from continuing operations$1.09  $1.46  $1.62  $4.42  $6.45 
Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax -   0.09   -   0.10   0.02 
Net income$1.09  $1.55  $1.62  $4.52  $6.47 
               
Weighted-average shares outstanding              
Basic 20,177   20,172   20,136   20,170   20,123 
Diluted 20,186   20,183   20,159   20,182   20,144 
                    


SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, unaudited)
      
 September 30,  December 31, 
 2024  2023 
ASSETS     
Current assets:     
Cash and cash equivalents$325,881  $391,684 
Accounts receivable, net 200,106   276,868 
Inventory 70,293   74,995 
Income taxes receivable 13,383   10,542 
Prepaid expenses 23,363   18,614 
Other current assets 7,765   7,922 
Total current assets 640,791   780,625 
Property, plant and equipment, net 306,285   294,960 
Note receivable 72,694   69,005 
Restricted cash 54,707   85,444 
Deferred tax assets 59,555   67,241 
Other assets, net 42,319   43,718 
Total assets$1,176,351  $1,340,993 
      
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)     
Current liabilities:     
Accounts payable$38,897  $38,214 
Accrued expenses 106,203   103,782 
Income taxes payable 20,100   20,220 
Decommissioning liability 30,747   21,631 
Total current liabilities 195,947   183,847 
Decommissioning liability 140,030   148,652 
Other liabilities 38,599   47,583 
Total liabilities 374,576   380,082 
      
Total equity 801,775   960,911 
Total liabilities and equity$1,176,351  $1,340,993 
 


SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands, unaudited) 
               
 Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
 September 30,  June 30,  September 30,  September 30, 
 2024  2024  2023  2024  2023 
               
Cash flows from operating activities              
Net income$21,916  $31,359  $32,748  $91,170  $130,356 
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities:              
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 21,077   20,868   20,490   62,392   61,250 
Loss on Blue Chip Swaps 5,113   -   12,120   5,113   12,120 
Washington State Tax Settlement -   -   -   -   (27,068)
Decommissioning costs (5,111)  (143)  (3,401)  (5,684)  (6,279)
Other non-cash items (2,642)  4,205   566   4,798   23,357 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities: 22,162   17,487   (10,112)  67,396   (38,390)
Net cash from operating activities 62,515   73,776   52,411   225,185   155,346 
               
Cash flows from investing activities              
Payments for capital expenditures (12,005)  (34,744)  (21,592)  (67,447)  (67,218)
Proceeds from sales of assets 292   669   9,563   3,577   24,710 
Proceeds from sales of Blue Chip Swap securities 8,121   -   9,656   8,121   9,656 
Purchases of Blue Chip Swap securities (13,234)  -   (21,776)  (13,234)  (21,776)
Net cash from investing activities (16,826)  (34,075)  (24,149)  (68,983)  (54,628)
               
Cash flows from financing activities              
Distributions to shareholders -   -   -   (250,417)  - 
Repurchase of shares -   -   -   (962)  - 
Other (358)  -   -   (1,363)  (1,116)
Net cash from financing activities (358)  -   -   (252,742)  (1,116)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 45,331   39,701   28,262   (96,540)  99,602 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 335,257   295,556   410,447   477,128   339,107 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period$380,588  $335,257  $438,709  $380,588  $438,709 
               
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow              
Net cash from operating activities$62,515  $73,776  $52,411  $225,185  $155,346 
Payments for capital expenditures (12,005)  (34,744)  (21,592)  (67,447)  (67,218)
Free Cash Flow$50,510  $39,032  $30,819  $157,738  $88,128 
               
Free Cash Flow is a Non-GAAP measure. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures for our definition of Free Cash Flow. 
  


SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION BY SEGMENT
(in thousands, unaudited)
               
 Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
 September 30,  June 30,  September 30,  September 30, 
 2024  2024  2023  2024  2023 
U.S. land              
Rentals$28,934  $32,713  $37,478  $100,653  $127,341 
Well Services 7,027   6,242   8,223   20,735   20,384 
Total U.S. land 35,961   38,955   45,701   121,388   147,725 
               
U.S. offshore              
Rentals 32,228   30,644   44,681   100,123   117,867 
Well Services 17,489   23,125   14,459   69,486   54,185 
Total U.S. offshore 49,717   53,769   59,140   169,609   172,052 
               
International              
Rentals 36,695   36,494   31,042   105,023   89,225 
Well Services 74,934   71,863   74,502   211,002   265,993 
Total International 111,629   108,357   105,544   316,025   355,218 
Total Revenues$197,307  $201,081  $210,385  $607,022  $674,995 
                    


SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS
(in thousands, unaudited)
               
 Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
 September 30,  June 30,  September 30,  September 30, 
 2024  2024  2023  2024  2023 
Revenues              
Rentals$97,857  $99,851  $113,201  $305,799  $334,433 
Well Services 99,450   101,230   97,184   301,223   340,562 
Total Revenues$197,307  $201,081  $210,385  $607,022  $674,995 
               
Income (loss) from Operations              
Rentals$43,856  $44,061  $56,253  $139,128  $167,373 
Well Services 3,789   10,686   10,581   27,867   50,860 
Corporate and other (20,030)  (15,592)  (12,800)  (52,570)  (41,623)
Income from operations$27,615  $39,155  $54,034  $114,425  $176,610 
               
Adjusted EBITDA              
Rentals$55,915  $56,023  $68,791  $174,959  $204,632 
Well Services 15,427   19,078   15,137   56,028   69,697 
Corporate and other (13,576)  (15,078)  (12,125)  (45,096)  (37,207)
Total Adjusted EBITDA$57,766  $60,023  $71,803  $185,891  $237,122 
               
Adjusted EBITDA Margin              
Rentals 57%  56%  61%  57%  61%
Well Services 16%  19%  16%  19%  20%
Corporate and othern/a  n/a  n/a  n/a  n/a 
Total Adjusted EBITDA Margin 29%  30%  34%  31%  35%
               
Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP measure.  See Non-GAAP Financial Measures for our definition of Adjusted EBITDA and pages 11 and 12 for a reconciliation to income (loss) from operations. 
  


SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands, unaudited)
               
 Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
 September 30,  June 30,  September 30,  September 30, 
 2024  2024  2023  2024  2023 
               
Net income from continuing operations$21,916  $29,463  $32,620  $89,274  $129,948 
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 21,077   20,868   20,490   62,392   61,250 
Interest income, net (5,032)  (5,760)  (6,629)  (17,632)  (18,581)
Income tax expense 6,597   13,370   11,403   34,754   44,615 
Restructuring expenses and other adjustments (1) 9,074   -   (2,721)  9,074   (738)
Loss on Blue Chip Swap Securities 5,113   -   12,120   5,113   12,120 
Other (income) expense, net (979)  2,082   4,520   2,916   8,508 
Adjusted EBITDA$57,766  $60,023  $71,803  $185,891  $237,122 
               
Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP measure.  See Non-GAAP Financial Measures for our definition of Adjusted EBITDA. 
               
(1) Restructuring expenses and other adjustments for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 relate to costs associated with changes in our executive management and other restructuring costs.  Adjustments for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 relate to exit and disposal activities related to non-core businesses and other restructuring costs. 
  


SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT
(in thousands, unaudited)
               
 Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
 September 30,  June 30,  September 30,  September 30, 
 2024  2024  2023  2024  2023 
Rentals              
Income from operations$43,856  $44,061  $56,253  $139,128  $167,373 
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 12,059   11,962   12,538   35,831   37,259 
Adjusted EBITDA$55,915  $56,023  $68,791  $174,959  $204,632 
               
Well Services              
Income from operations$3,789  $10,686  $10,581  $27,867  $50,860 
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 8,455   8,392   7,277   24,978   21,558 
Restructuring expenses and other adjustments(1) 3,183   -   (2,721)  3,183   (2,721)
Adjusted EBITDA$15,427  $19,078  $15,137  $56,028  $69,697 
               
Corporate              
Loss from operations$(20,030) $(15,592) $(12,800) $(52,570) $(41,623)
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 563   514   675   1,583   2,433 
Restructuring expenses and other adjustments (1) 5,891   -   -   5,891   1,983 
Adjusted EBITDA$(13,576) $(15,078) $(12,125) $(45,096) $(37,207)
               
Total              
Income from operations$27,615  $39,155  $54,034  $114,425  $176,610 
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 21,077   20,868   20,490   62,392   61,250 
Restructuring expenses and other adjustments (1) 9,074   -   (2,721)  9,074   (738)
Adjusted EBITDA$57,766  $60,023  $71,803  $185,891  $237,122 
               
Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP measure.  See Non-GAAP Financial Measures for our definition of Adjusted EBITDA. 
               
(1) Restructuring expenses and other adjustments for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 relate to costs associated with changes in our executive management and other restructuring costs.  Adjustments for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 relate to exit and disposal activities related to non-core businesses and other restructuring costs. 
  

