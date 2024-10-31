Press Release

Nokia and Viettel roll out high-capacity optical network after achieving 1.2Tb/s optics transmission speed record in Vietnam

Viettel to deploy high-capacity optical network while ensuring more energy-efficient network operations

Network to support growing demand for 5G and Data Center Interconnect, consumer data and cross-border connectivity.

Nokia’s solution is based on its sixth-generation super-coherent Photonic Service Engines (PSE-6s) and 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS)

The initiative marks the first roll-out of PSE-6s in Vietnam after achieving an optics transmission speed record of 1.2Tb/s per wavelength

31 October 2024

Hanoi, Vietnam – Nokia today announced that Vietnam’s largest service provider, Viettel will use its optical transport solution to cost-effectively address the ever-growing demand for 5G and Data Center Interconnect (DCI), consumer data consumption, and cross-border connectivity. The deployment follows the successful trial of Nokia’s PSE-6s with Viettel, which set an optics transmission speed record of 1.2Tb/s per wavelength in a real-world environment. The deployment, to be completed in 2025, will be used to connect Viettel’s data centers in key metropolitan areas such as Ha Noi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang, enabling the service provider to increase capacity while enhancing energy efficiency.

Powered by Nokia’s PSE-6s, the new optical solution will allow Viettel to scale easily while ensuring superior network performance. In this project, Nokia’s solution supports 3 x 800GE or 6 x 400GE services on a single line card and will enable Viettel to scale total network capacity to 38.4Tb/s over C-band. Nokia’s solution will also help Viettel reduce network power consumption by up to 60%.

Nguyen Van Yen, Head of Viettel Regional Transmission, said: “The smooth execution of the record-breaking trial convinced us that Nokia was the right partner for this crucial initiative. Now, we are delighted with the seamless deployment of Nokia’s innovative PSE-6 super-coherent optical engine, which will provide the required capacity for our existing and growing needs while making us ready for 5G and cloud-based use cases.”

Vito Di Maria, Head of Optical Networks at Nokia Asia Pacific, said: “Service providers are grappling with the ever-increasing data traffic, making it crucial to have scalable optical networks. Our industry-leading PSE-6s will allow Viettel to not only cost-effectively address the growing data demand but also enhance network reliability and energy efficiency. We look forward to continuing our longstanding partnership with Viettel.”

Resources and additional information

Product page: PSE-6s: A new frontier in scale, performance and sustainability

Product page: 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS)

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Media inquiries

Nokia Communications, Asia Pacific

Email: cordia.so@nokia.com

Nokia Press Office

Email: Press.Services@nokia.com

Follow us on social media

LinkedIn X Instagram Facebook YouTube