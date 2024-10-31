Lars Moesgaard is leaving Nykredit Bank's Executive Board - Nykredit Bank A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

Lars Moesgaard is leaving Nykredit Bank's Executive Board

Lars Moesgaard is leaving his position as Head of Banking Retail and member of the Executive Board of Nykredit Bank as a result of reorganisation.

Tonny Thierry Andersen, Group Managing Director, says:

"In recent years, Nykredit Bank has welcomed many new customers who opt for the attractive value propositions a customer-owned bank can offer. I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Lars Moesgaard for his contribution to the Bank's development, and I wish Lars all the best in the future."

Nykredit Bank's Executive Board will subsequently consist of Dan Sørensen and Søren Kviesgaard.

Contact:

Questions may be addressed to Press Relations, tel +45 31 21 06 39.

