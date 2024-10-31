Central & Eastern Europe Data Center Portfolio Report 2024-2028: Detailed Analysis of 178 Existing and 21 Upcoming Data Centers with Russia Expected to Dominate Upcoming Additions

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Central & Eastern Europe Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Emerging data center locations are Poland and Czech Republic. Almost 80% of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated around Russia and Poland.
Digital Realty is the largest data center Operator in the region, followed by Equinix and NTT Data. The existing data center capacity in CEE is over 900 MW on full build, which is almost 4x the region's current capacity.
Russia dominates the upcoming data center market in Central and Eastern Europe with almost 70% of the total power capacity.
This database (Excel) product covers the CEE data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 178 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 21 upcoming data centers
- Location covered: Austria, Czech Republic, Poland, Russia
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2024)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (178 Facilities):
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name, i.e., (VIE1, ODC21)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (21 Facilities):
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience:
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
- Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio
Investors/Operators Covered
- 3data
- 3S
- A1 Telekom Austria AG
- Adgar Investments & Development
- Artnet
- Aruba
- Asseco Data Systems
- AtlasEdge
- Atman
- ATOMDATA (Rosatom)
- Beyond. pl's
- Casablanca INT
- CE Colo
- Ceske Radiokomunikace
- Comarch
- CROC
- Data Space
- DATA4
- Datahouse
- DataPro
- DATASIX
- DataSpace
- DataSpring
- dc77
- center. Pl. sp
- DEAC
- Digital Realty
- EdgeConneX
- Elektrizitatswerk Wels Aktiengesellschaft
- Equinix
- Exea Data Center
- GRZ IT Center
- GTS Novera (T-Mobile)
- Huawei
- IMAQLIQ
- INEA
- IQ PL
- itQ Data Center
- itself
- IXcellerate
- Kapsch BusinessCom
- Liberum Navitas
- LIM Center
- Linxdatacenter
- Magenta Telecom
- MasterDC
- MCN Telecom
- Miran
- MTS
- mtw.ru
- Nessus
- Netia
- nextlayer
- NTT DATA
- nubes
- Obit
- On Demand Data Center(IBM)
- Orange Business Services
- PFF Telecom (O2 Czech Republic)
- Polcom
- Rackspace Technology
- Raiffeisen Informatik GmbH
- Rostelecom
- SafeDX
- Selectel
- Seznam. cz
- SPCSS
- Stack Telecom
- STACKIT
- Stadtwerke Klagenfurt
- TALEX
- Telehouse
- T-Mobile
- TrustInfo
- TTC TELEPORT
- Vantage Data Centers
- Vegacom
- vshosting (ServerPark)
