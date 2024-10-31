Cipher Mining Provides Third Quarter 2024 Business Update

Completed acquisition of Barber Lake data center site, which includes 250 acres of land in West Texas, a newly constructed high-to-mid voltage substation, approvals for 300 MW, and agreements necessary to participate in the ERCOT market

Completed acquisition of Reveille data center site, which includes approvals for 70 MW and potential to expand to 200 MW, with energization targeted for 2027

Signed option agreements to purchase or lease three sites in Texas with targeted power capacity of 500 MW each, suitable for HPC or bitcoin mining

Third Quarter 2024 Net Loss of $87m, and Adjusted Loss of $3m

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) (“Cipher” or the “Company”) today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024, with an update on its operations and business strategy.

“We had a very busy third quarter, especially on the corporate and business development side,” said Tyler Page, CEO. “We were delighted to close our acquisition of the Barber Lake site, which has 300 MW immediately available for energization, and more recently, we also closed on our acquisition of the Reveille site, which is approved for 70 MW and has potential to scale to 200 MW. Looking to the future, we also created a pathway to become one of the largest data center developers in the world by finalizing the purchase of options to acquire three new sites with a total cumulative power capacity of up to 1.5 GW. Cipher’s active portfolio and options for development now total 2.5 GW across 10 sites.”

“We have made great progress in our discussions with hyperscalers in recent weeks as we seek our first HPC tenants while also continuing to build-out our bitcoin operations with the upgrade of our miner fleet at Odessa. Our operations and construction teams have extensive experience building tier 3 data centers, and we look forward to leveraging their broad skill sets as we expand our scope to bring on our first HPC tenants in the future.”

“Despite the headwind of record low hashprices for the bitcoin mining industry in the third quarter, our team delivered another set of solid results. The value of our Odessa power purchase agreement took a significant markdown given the passage of time and the drop in forward market prices for electricity, which contributed to the headline net loss this quarter. On an adjusted basis, our adjusted loss was nearly flat quarter-over-quarter, which we see as a testament to our low-cost unit economics given the known challenges presented to the entire industry in the first full quarter after the bitcoin halving. With our fleet upgrade at Odessa in the fourth quarter, we will be powering an extremely efficient fleet of rigs with industry-low costs for electricity, so we should be well-positioned for brighter bitcoin mining conditions going forward,” said Mr. Page.

Finance and Operations Highlights

Completed acquisition of 300 MW Barber Lake data center site

Completed acquisition of 70 MW Reveille data center site, which may be expanded to 200 MW and is well-suited for both HPC or bitcoin mining data centers

Signed options to acquire up to 1.5 GW of new sites in Texas that are also suitable for both HPC or bitcoin mining data centers

Upgrade of Odessa site bringing total self-mining hashrate to ~13.5 EH/s remains on track for Q4 2024

Construction of the 300 MW data center at Black Pearl progressing well, with expected energization in Q2 2025

Q3 2024 net loss of $87 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, and adjusted loss of $3 million, or $0.01 per diluted share

Business Update Call and Webcast

About Cipher

Cipher is focused on the development and operation of industrial-scale data centers for bitcoin mining and HPC hosting. Cipher aims to be a market leader in innovation, including in bitcoin mining growth, data center construction and as a hosting partner to the world's largest HPC companies. To learn more about Cipher, please visit https://www.ciphermining.com/ .

CIPHER MINING INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)

(unaudited) September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,342 $ 86,105 Accounts receivable 226 622 Receivables, related party 59 245 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,488 3,670 Bitcoin 95,459 32,978 Derivative asset 27,185 31,878 Total current assets 151,759 155,498 Restricted cash 14,392 - Property and equipment, net 310,699 243,815 Deposits on equipment 144,573 30,812 Intangible assets, net 25,742 8,109 Investment in equity investees 54,973 35,258 Derivative asset 47,225 61,713 Operating lease right-of-use asset 10,564 7,077 Security deposits 15,301 23,855 Other noncurrent assets 210 - Total assets $ 775,438 $ 566,137 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 13,154 $ 4,980 Accounts payable, related party - 1,554 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 40,764 22,439 Finance lease liability, current portion 3,695 3,404 Operating lease liability, current portion 1,479 1,166 Warrant liability - 250 Total current liabilities 59,092 33,793 Asset retirement obligation 19,810 18,394 Finance lease liability 8,319 11,128 Operating lease liability 9,662 6,280 Deferred tax liability 6,564 5,206 Total liabilities 103,447 74,801 Commitments and contingencies (Note 13) Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023 - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 355,771,238 and 296,276,536 shares issued as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, and 347,800,186 and 290,957,862 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively 356 296 Additional paid-in capital 870,565 627,822 Accumulated deficit (198,922 ) (136,777 ) Treasury stock, at par, 7,971,052 and 5,318,674 shares at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively (8 ) (5 ) Total stockholders’ equity 671,991 491,336 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 775,438 $ 566,137





CIPHER MINING INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue - bitcoin mining $ 24,102 $ 30,304 $ 109,047 $ 83,423 Costs and operating expenses (income) Cost of revenue 15,063 13,008 44,164 37,017 Compensation and benefits 14,738 17,071 44,058 41,676 General and administrative 8,919 6,827 23,362 20,977 Depreciation and amortization 28,636 16,217 66,131 42,284 Change in fair value of derivative asset 48,520 (4,744 ) 19,181 (13,294 ) Power sales (1,444 ) (2,720 ) (3,726 ) (8,469 ) Equity in (income) losses of equity investees (847 ) 1,998 (1,008 ) 4,179 Losses (gains) on fair value of bitcoin 1,911 1,848 (22,336 ) (3,276 ) Other gains - (95 ) - (2,355 ) Total costs and operating expenses 115,496 49,410 169,826 118,739 Operating loss (91,394 ) (19,106 ) (60,779 ) (35,316 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 1,188 11 3,027 112 Interest expense (346 ) (627 ) (1,118 ) (1,513 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability - 10 250 (49 ) Other expense (4 ) (6 ) (1,235 ) (18 ) Total other income (expense) 838 (612 ) 924 (1,468 ) Loss before taxes (90,556 ) (19,718 ) (59,855 ) (36,784 ) Current income tax expense (211 ) (95 ) (932 ) (143 ) Deferred income tax benefit (expense) 4,013 1,192 (1,358 ) 555 Total income tax benefit (expense) 3,802 1,097 (2,290 ) 412 Net loss $ (86,754 ) $ (18,621 ) $ (62,145 ) $ (36,372 ) Loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.26 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.15 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 332,680,037 251,789,350 314,820,110 249,858,033 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 332,680,037 251,789,350 314,820,110 249,858,033





CIPHER MINING INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (62,145 ) $ (36,372 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 65,661 42,284 Amortization of intangible assets 470 - Amortization of operating right-of-use asset 888 688 Share-based compensation 31,865 28,687 Equity in losses (gains) of equity investees (1,008 ) 4,179 Non-cash lease expense 429 1,477 Other (1,235 ) - Deferred income taxes 1,358 (555 ) Bitcoin received as payment for services (109,443 ) (83,161 ) Change in fair value of derivative asset 19,181 (13,294 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability (250 ) 49 Gains on fair value of bitcoin (22,336 ) (3,276 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 396 (262 ) Receivables, related party 186 (958 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 182 3,238 Security deposits 16,851 144 Other non-current assets (210 ) - Accounts payable 565 2,366 Accounts payable, related party - (1,529 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 62 10,732 Lease liabilities - (762 ) Net cash used in operating activities (58,533 ) (46,325 ) Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from sale of bitcoin 79,786 78,729 Deposits on equipment (135,263 ) (4,533 ) Purchases of property and equipment (92,373 ) (32,980 ) Purchases and development of software (1,059 ) - Purchase of strategic contracts (17,044 ) - Capital distributions from equity investees - 3,807 Investment in equity investees (29,194 ) (3,545 ) Prepayments on financing lease - (3,676 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (195,147 ) 37,802 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 225,181 11,644 Offering costs paid for the issuance of common stock (3,487 ) (298 ) Repurchase of common shares to pay employee withholding taxes (10,760 ) (3,224 ) Principal payments on financing lease (3,625 ) (8,184 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 207,309 (62 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (46,371 ) (8,585 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of the period 86,105 11,927 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of the period $ 39,734 $ 3,342





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities Reclassification of deposits on equipment to property and equipment $ 21,502 $ 74,186 Property and equipment purchases in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 17,422 $ - Bitcoin received from equity investees $ 10,487 $ 317 Settlement of related party payable related to master services and supply agreement $ 1,554 $ - Right-of-use asset obtained in exchange for finance lease liability $ 4,375 $ 14,212 Sales tax accrual on machine purchases $ 1,388 $ 1,837 Equity method investment acquired for non-cash consideration $ - $ 1,926 Finance lease cost in accrued expenses $ - $ 2,060

The following table provides a reconciliation of Cash and cash equivalents together with Restricted cash as reported within the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets to the sum of the same such amounts shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,342 $ 3,342 Restricted cash $ 14,392 $ - Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash shown in the statement of cash flows $ 39,734 $ 3,342

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following are reconciliations of our Adjusted Earnings (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per share - diluted, in each case excluding the impact of (i) the non-cash change in fair value of derivative asset, (ii) share-based compensation expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) deferred income tax expense, (v) nonrecurring gains and losses and (vi) the non-cash change in fair value of warrant liability, to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the periods indicated (in thousands, except for per share amounts):