Bombardier Defense Proudly Delivers Eighth Global Aircraft to the U.S. Air Force Battlefield Airborne Communications Node Program

Bombardier Defense delivered the eighth Bombardier Global aircraft to the United States Air Force for the Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN) program at the company’s service centre in Hartford, Connecticut

Bombardier’s multi-year agreement with the Air Force supports a distinctive and reliable airborne communications platform that is essential for completing critical missions across air, space, land and sea

Due to their proven reliability, endurance, reduced maintenance costs and fuel efficiency, Global business jets have become the go-to platforms for specialized missions around the world

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier Defense today announced the delivery of the eighth Bombardier Global jet to the United States Air Force’s (USAF) BACN program, which is part of a previously announced multi-year contract between Bombardier and the USAF. This deal represents a potential total value of close to US$465 million. To date, Bombardier Defense has delivered seven Global aircraft to the BACN program under other agreements, with a ninth aircraft scheduled for delivery in 2025.

“We are proud that Bombardier's category-defining Global aircraft continue to be a platform of choice for the U.S. Air Force,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Executive Vice President, Aircraft Sales and Bombardier Defense. “The speed, agility and low operating costs of our Global jets make them ideally suited for specialized missions meant to strengthen national and international security initiatives, such as the critical BACN program. With the delivery of this aircraft, Bombardier Defense continues to deepen its relationship with the U.S. Air Force and set itself apart as a missionized platform provider of choice.”

The BACN aircraft, known as E-11A, is a specialized communications platform that enables enhanced situational awareness and interoperability. Dubbed “Wi-Fi in the sky” by the USAF, BACN-equipped Global aircraft act as high-altitude communications gateways that can be used around the world, relaying or bridging voice and tactical data between air and land forces, and surmounting obstacles such as mountains, rough terrain or distance. Due to their unmatched combination of speed, range and endurance, Bombardier Global aircraft remain the platform of choice for more than 10 different mission types across the world.

Bombardier Defense has dedicated in-house engineering and support teams with the ability to incorporate customer-requested modifications and provide comprehensive integration solutions with complete certification capabilities across the full spectrum of civilian, military and hybrid operations. Recognized around the world for its diverse portfolio of proven and versatile specialized aircraft platforms, Bombardier brings decades of experience working with hundreds of special mission operators and renowned mission systems integrators.

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.



For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.



Bombardier customers operate a fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Environmental, Social and Governance report, as well as the company’s plans to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book and Claim system visit bombardier.com.

Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at bombardier.com. Follow us on X @Bombardier.

