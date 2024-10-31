IBN Announces Latest Episode of The BioMedWire Podcast Featuring Dr. Maria Maccecchini, CEO of Annovis Bio

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The BioMedWire Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The BioMedWire Podcast showcases fast-paced interviews with industry experts pioneering pharmaceutical and biotech advancements. The latest episode features Dr. Maria Maccecchini, Founder, President, and CEO of Annovis Bio (NYSE: ANVS), a late-stage clinical drug platform company pioneering transformative therapies for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and Parkinson’s disease (PD).

In this episode, Dr. Maccecchini discusses the company’s recent meetings with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which resulted in clearance to initiate pivotal Phase 3 studies of buntanetap in early-stage AD patients.

“To date, we have conducted four small studies in Alzheimer’s, and now the FDA has granted us clearance to do the very last study, which is really a confirmation of the study we just completed,” she explains. “Once we have that confirmation, we’ll be able to submit a request for market approval.”

“We are so excited about this data, because buntanetap is good in both Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. The reason that we believe it works in a number of neurodegenerative diseases is that it attacks more than one neurotoxic protein. What pharma has done to date is attack mostly amyloid-beta plaques. If you attack plaques, you get a small response. However, if you attack more than one toxic protein, and in the brain of an Alzheimer’s patient there are at least four toxic proteins, you have a better outcome.”

“Our limited data in the three-month study we just did shows that our drug has better efficacy than the existing drugs on the market, at least in the short term. We have differentiated ourselves from other approaches with our mechanism of action for over 10 years, but the question is, does it improve cognition while being different? The exciting thing is that the FDA believes it's worth reproducing the data we have to prove that, in fact, it works. The FDA always wants you to have two studies, and this new pivotal Phase 3 studies will serve as a confirmation of the previous findings.”

Join IBN’s Carmel Fisher and Dr. Maria Maccecchini, Founder, President, and CEO of Annovis Bio, to learn more about the company’s strategy to move rapidly toward a potential New Drug Application (NDA) filing following commencement of its upcoming Phase 3 study.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.biomedwire.com

About Annovis Bio Inc.

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio Inc. is dedicated to addressing neurodegeneration in diseases such as AD and PD. The company’s innovative approach targets multiple neurotoxic proteins, aiming to restore brain function and improve the quality of life for patients. For more information, visit www.annovisbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

