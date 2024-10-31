Outbrain Deepens Collaboration with Microsoft – Integrates AI Solutions into Its Offerings

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outbrain (NASDAQ: OB), a leading technology platform that drives business results across the open internet, announced the expansion of its collaboration with Microsoft and the use of the technological capabilities of the Microsoft Azure cloud platform to improve its offerings for advertisers and media owners. As part of the collaboration, Outbrain will expand its operations with Microsoft Azure in North America, scaling its traffic to be served on Azure, and integrate generative AI solutions based on Azure OpenAI Service to offer a variety of new services to its customers.

Generative AI solutions add a new layer of collaboration and enable Outbrain to offer more advanced solutions to its customers worldwide. Outbrain will be able to deliver more relevant content for audiences and better solutions for advertisers on the creative side driving better return on ad spend also leveraging the Dall-E model in combination with other artificial intelligence models. In addition, Outbrain will enable the creation of ad creatives based on the analysis of ads with high return on investment.

Outbrain has a long history of collaboration with Microsoft, including business and technological collaborations with Azure, MSN, and Bing. Outbrain’s platform serves about a billion users worldwide with over 50 million daily engagements, across more than 8,000 media owners globally.



“About two years after the initial move to Microsoft Azure, we are happy to transfer another data center and deepen the existing collaboration between the companies,” said Yonatan Maman, Outbrain CTO. “The additional move to Azure will give Outbrain flexibility and innovation in managing the infrastructure for our advertising platform.”

Outbrain CEO David Kostman added: “The performance advertising world is complex and competitive, and the use of innovative generative AI solutions in Outbrain's products, in collaboration with Microsoft, will benefit Outbrain's customers in Israel and globally.”

Alon Haimovich, Microsoft Israel GM:

“We’re thrilled to expand our collaboration with Outbrain, driving mutual growth and delivering substantial value through integrated technological solutions that enhance cost efficiency and commercial strategies. Microsoft is also committed to fostering innovation with Outbrain, especially as we lead advancements in the generative AI revolution.”

About Outbrain

Outbrain (Nasdaq: OB) is a leading technology platform that drives business results by engaging people across the Open Internet. Outbrain predicts moments of engagement to drive measurable outcomes for advertisers and publishers using AI and machine learning across more than 8,500 online properties globally. Founded in 2006, Outbrain is headquartered in New York with offices in Israel and across the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Media Contact

press@outbrain.com