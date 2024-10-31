PodcastOne Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations Program

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC), a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), has engaged MZ Group (MZ) to lead its strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

MZ Group will work closely with PodcastOne management to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company’s visibility throughout the investment community. The campaign will highlight how PodcastOne has become a leading advertiser-supported podcast company offering a 360-degree solution for both content creators and advertisers. PodcastOne is the only pure-play podcast network company in the United States to list and trade on a national exchange and was recently ranked 10th in PODTRAC’s “Podcast Industry Top Publishers” monthly rankings that exceed media giants such as Paramount, FOX and CNN.

PodcastOne leverages its audience demographic to fuel a revenue model that includes host read audio and video ads, dynamic ad insertion audio, custom segments, live shows, branded podcasts, and social executions. It delivers these capabilities across a wide distribution network on its own platform and features platforms like Spotify, Apple and YouTube for its dynamic advertiser network including over 200 major brands, such as Amazon, CBS, McDonalds and Dunkin.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts, and private investors and maintains offices worldwide. Chris Donovan, Managing Director at MZ Group, will advise PodcastOne's investor relations team in all facets of investor relations including, but not limited to, the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial media outlets.

"With over 177 million people now listening to podcasts, these loyal and engaged listeners have become a highly sought after demographic where PodcastOne is rapidly gaining scale in a $2 billion market,” said Chris Donovan, Managing Director at MZ Group. “After the Company’s public listing in September 2023, as the only public-pure play podcast company in the U.S., PodcastOne offers investors a unique opportunity with a rapidly growing platform that not only has the scale and talent, but its own intellectual property that can be sold for a significant return on investment."

Kit Gray, Co-founder and President of PodcastOne, commented, “Our extensive podcast platform now includes 181 exclusive podcasts, production of over 350 episodes per week, over 19 million monthly downloads, and 5.0 million monthly unique listeners. Our multi-pronged growth strategy is beginning to show meaningful results, driven by acquisition of top shows and producing our own content, which generates high margins and leverages our existing infrastructure. We look forward to working with Chris and the entire team at MZ Group as we continue to execute upon our strategic initiatives and drive shareholder value.”

For more information on PodcastOne, please visit www.podcastone.com. To schedule a conference call with management, please email your request to PODC@mzgroup.us.

About MZ

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations with over 250 employees, 800 clients across 12 different exchanges. For over 25 years, MZ has implemented award winning programs and developed a reputation for delivering tangible results for public and private companies via strategic communications, industry-leading investor outreach, public relations, a market intelligence desk, and a suite of technology solutions, spanning websites, conference call/webcasting, video production and XBRL/Edgar filing services. MZ maintains a global footprint with professionals located throughout every time zone in North America, as well as Taipei and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC) is a Los Angeles-based podcast network founded in 2012 by Kit Gray and Norm Pattiz providing creators and advertisers with a full 360-degree solution in sales, marketing, public relations, production, and distribution delivering over 2.1 billion downloads per year with a community of 250 of the top podcasters, including Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jordan Harbinger, LadyGang, A&E's Cold Case Files and Varnamtown. PodcastOne has built a distribution network reaching over 1 billion listeners a month across all of its own properties, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Samsung and over 150 shows exclusively available in Tesla vehicles. PodcastOne is also the parent company of LaunchpadOne, an innovative self-serve platform developed to launch, host, distribute and monetize independent user-generated podcasts. For more information, visit PodcastOne.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter at @podcastone. For more investor information, please visit ir.podcastone.com.

About LiveOne

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO) is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. LiveOne's subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC), PPVOne, CPS, LiveXLive, DayOne Music Publishing, Drumify and Splitmind. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Spotify, Samsung, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and through STIRR’s OTT applications. For more information, visit www.liveone.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Twitter at @liveone. For more investor information, please visit ir.liveone.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “may,” “might,” “will,” “will likely result,” “would,” “should,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: LiveOne’s reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; LiveOne’s and PodcastOne’s ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, special dividend, merger, distribution or transaction, including the spin-out of LiveOne’s pay-per-view business, the timing of the consummation of any such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to the consummation of any such event would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the consummation of any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, merger, special dividend, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; PodcastOne’s ability to continue as a going concern; PodcastOne’s ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its listeners; PodcastOne identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; LiveOne’s intent to repurchase shares of its and/or PodcastOne’s common stock from time to time under LiveOne’s announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; LiveOne’s ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; PodcastOne successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management’s relationships with industry stakeholders; uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of LiveOne and/or its other subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in PodcastOne’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 1, 2024, and in PodcastOne’s other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and PodcastOne disclaims any obligation to update these statements, except as may be required by law. PodcastOne intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

