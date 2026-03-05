PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC) Acquires Four Podcasts In Multi-Year Deals Bringing Network Total to 208; 6 Podcasts Added to Date in 2026

LOS ANGELES, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC), a leading publisher and podcast sales network, announced today that it has acquired multi-year exclusive sales and distribution rights to podcasts No Filter with host Zack Peter, Wellness Cafe with host Trinity Tondeleir, Daddy Issues with Violet Benson and Michelle Collins’ eponymous podcast, Michelle Collins.

“PodcastOne is dedicated to our quest to bring to our network the best, most diversified and cross genre podcasts. With the additions of No Filter, Wellness Cafe, Michelle Collins and being able to welcome back Daddy Issues, we’ve aligned with podcasts that pair well with our existing shows while continuing to offer robust programming options for our audiences and for our advertisers,” said Kit Gray, President and Co-Founder of PodcastOne.

Show descriptions:

No Filter is serving you the hottest reality TV, current events, and pop culture tea all week long! From the latest news on the Real Housewives, deep dives into celebrity legal scandals, and unfiltered conversations with your favorite stars — Zack Peter has you covered. And he always keeps receipts.

Wellness Cafe from host Trinity Tondeleir is serving all things wellness, lifestyle, girl-talk and everything in between. Tondeleir, a Canadian fashion, wellness, and lifestyle influencer discusses mental health, personal growth, and navigating life, often sharing insights from her journey as a young adult and explores topics like negativity, depression, anxiety, building good habits, and living independently, connecting with a large audience interested in relatable, practical advice.

Daddy Issues is your ultimate go-to for personal growth with a side of sass. This podcast covers it all, from dating bootcamps to mental health moments, because self-love is the foundation of everything in your life — from your friendships to your own mental well-being and everything in between. From host, Violet Benson, aka the Daddy Issues meme queen, comedian, and motivational speaker, Daddy Issues is YOUR Russian big sister, dishing out that tough love you might not want to hear, but best believe you're gonna need!



Comedian and one of the OG "pop culture experts" Michelle Collins of The View, Bravo, Random Aftershow and SiriusXM "fame" brings you the content you desire: Funny, fearless, off the cuff takes few are brave enough to admit. With a roster of comedians, celebrities and friends joining her to co-host, every episode unfolds with a certain excitement as you truly can never guess where it's headed next. You'll walk away with the news and pop culture information you need to know, as well as personal stories about our host and guest no one asked for but we promise you will cherish.

PodcastOne’s full roster of top ranked podcasts includes programming across top genres such as news, comedy, true crime, sports and society and culture and includes shows such as The Adam Carolla Show, The Jordan Harbinger Show, Karma and Chaos, Stassi with Tay, Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, LadyGang, Court Junkie, Pop Apologists and Varnamtown. PodcastOne shows are available through PodcastOne , Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, iHeart, Amazon and wherever podcasts are heard.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC) is a leading podcast platform that provides creators and advertisers with a comprehensive 360-degree solution in sales, marketing, public relations, production, and distribution. PodcastOne has surpassed 3.9 billion total downloads with a community of 200 top podcasters, including Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jordan Harbinger, LadyGang, Gals on the Go, A&E's Cold Case Files, and Varnamtown. PodcastOne has built a distribution network reaching over 1 billion monthly impressions across all channels, including YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and iHeartRadio. PodcastOne is also the parent company of PodcastOne Pro which offers fully customizable production packages for brands, professionals, or hobbyists. For more information, visit www.podcastone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , and X at @podcastone.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “may,” “might,” “will,” “will likely result,” “would,” “should,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: LiveOne’s reliance on its largest OEM customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; LiveOne’s and PodcastOne’s ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, merger, distribution or other transaction, the timing of the consummation of any such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to the consummation of any such event would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the consummation of any proposed financing, acquisition, merger, special dividend, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; PodcastOne’s ability to continue as a going concern; PodcastOne’s ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its listeners; PodcastOne identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; LiveOne’s intent to repurchase shares of its and/or PodcastOne’s common stock from time to time under LiveOne’s stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; LiveOne’s ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; PodcastOne successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management’s relationships with industry stakeholders; LiveOne’s ability to repay its indebtedness when due; LiveOne’s ability to satisfy the conditions for closing on its announced additional convertible debentures financing; LiveOne’s ability to implement its digital assets treasury strategy and/or purchase digital assets from time to time pursuant to such strategy, including for up to the maximum announced amount, and other risks related to such strategy; uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings and/or PodcastOne’s and/or LiveOne’s ability to pay any amounts due in connection with any such legal proceedings; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of PodcastOne, LiveOne and/or LiveOne’s other subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in PodcastOne’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 2, 2025, PodcastOne’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 13, 2026, and in PodcastOne’s other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and PodcastOne disclaims any obligation to update these statements, except as may be required by law. PodcastOne intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.