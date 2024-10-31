Hallador Energy Company Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call for November 12, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. ET

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallador Energy Company (“Hallador” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: HNRG), will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Company’s results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.

Hallador’s management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties may submit questions prior to the call by emailing the Company’s investor relations team, Elevate IR, at HNRG@elevate-ir.com.

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

Dial-in registration link: here

Live webcast registration link: here

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.halladorenergy.com.

