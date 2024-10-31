Sharecare expands suite of interactive media solutions to engage, educate, and activate patients and providers

ATLANTA, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharecare, the health tech company that helps to improve care quality, drive better outcomes, and lower costs across the healthcare ecosystem, announced today a slate of six new interactive media solutions designed to engage, educate, and activate patients and providers to better understand health conditions and take meaningful action towards improved health and well-being.

The expansion of Sharecare’s robust suite of customer activation and management solutions enables life sciences brands to align their marketing campaigns and health promotion efforts with the latest consumer insights and industry trends. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, immersive media, and interactive health education tools, these condition-specific, customizable solutions deepen audience understanding of the impact and progression of a disease, while offering key information to close communication gaps between patients and providers.

“We designed these new offerings to help stakeholders address the epidemic of low health literacy among consumers in the U.S. and remedy the ongoing misalignment between patients and their healthcare providers,” said Michael Joachim, general manager of life sciences at Sharecare. “Our precision in reaching key audiences with actionable information they want and can trust, coupled with industry-leading technology, makes Sharecare the ideal partner for brands looking to maximize their efforts to improve uptake and adherence.”

Available now to support fourth quarter 2024 campaigns and to reserve for 2025, the newest customer activation and management solutions from Sharecare include:

Condition Cloud: This interactive solution connects real patients to important health education topics related to their condition that are commonly searched by their peers. Compiling an aggregate word cloud of the most popular keyword searches associated with a specific condition, patients can toggle through each term to learn more about a broad range of topics, including symptom exploration, treatment options, lifestyle management, mental health support, and more.

Condition Explorer: Enabling patients and their caregivers to understand the complex progression of disease, the Condition Explorer illustrates the various stages of a condition and the factors that influence its trajectory, using customizable input from users across several variables. Demonstrating the impact of treatment non-adherence over time, this solution helps individuals understand risk, visualize potential outcomes, and find helpful tips to improve the condition.

Condition Matrix: Using industry-leading virtual reality-based graphics, the Condition Matrix allows patients to explore how their entire body is affected by disease. By navigating across different body parts and organs considered susceptible to their condition, individuals discover the primary and secondary effects of disease through a user-driven interactive module.

Animated Condition Guide: Utilizing animated character-driven narration to improve health literacy for complex conditions, this new solution simplifies critical health information for patients with easy-to-understand and medically verified facts. By using accessible language and a light-hearted, conversational tone to provide patients with an overview of complex disease symptoms, diagnosis, progression, treatment, and management, the experience disarms fear and confusion while optimizing information retention, and also directs patients to additional resources for continued education and support.

Dx Dialogues: Designed to inform providers through authentic and informative discussions, Dx Dialogues is a first-of-its-kind physician-focused premier content destination for compelling and timely medical content. Anchored by insightful videos, interactive polls, medically reviewed editorial articles, and market trends from respected and influential healthcare experts, conversation topics cover a broad range of areas from treatment innovation to efficacy, access, health equity, and more.

HealthLink: Bridging the gap between healthcare providers and their patients, this infographic helps educate these stakeholders about the top three things both want the other party to know. Addressing easily overlooked concerns, this solution improves alignment during visits, delivers increased productivity for providers, and influences better outcomes for patients.



Sharecare’s programs to support life sciences companies and condition education centers generated between 2 and 3 times better audience quality than other data partners and an average of 83% new prescriptions scripts among primary care physicians. Additionally, people who engage with Sharecare’s programs are 63% more likely to have a related conversation with a doctor.1 Distinguished by a history of strong industry performance, in the last year, Sharecare’s innovative content, solutions, campaigns, and subject matter expertise have been recognized with more than 100 awards.

To learn more and request a demo of Sharecare’s expanded suite of interactive media solutions for life sciences brands, please email LifeSciences@sharecare.com.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is a digital healthcare company that delivers software and tech-enabled services to stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem to help improve care quality, drive better outcomes, and lower costs. Through its data-driven AI insights, evidence-based resources, and comprehensive platform – including benefits navigation, care management, home care resources, health information management, and more – Sharecare helps people easily and efficiently manage their healthcare and improve their well-being. Across its three business channels, Sharecare enables health plan sponsors, health systems and physician practices, and leading pharmaceutical brands to drive personalized and value-based care at scale. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

1 Sharecare - Value of Custom Content in CECs Study, 2024, N=1,450​. Sharecare internal analytics; Independent third-party analysis from Crossix, IQVIA, and Symphony Health; 536 campaigns used to measure our performance; past 7 years​