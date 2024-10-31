Traliant unveils enhanced whistleblower training to boost reporting and safeguard organizations

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traliant, an innovator in online compliance training, today announced enhanced Whistleblowing training to empower employees to expose misconduct, build more ethical workplaces and safeguard organizations against financial, legal and reputational risks. By adding realistic workplace scenarios, cinematic-quality videos and entertaining games, the course increases employee engagement, learning and retention.

Whistleblower training plays a vital role in helping employees understand the importance of speaking up when they witness or suspect wrongdoing or misconduct. Research from the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) Report revealed 42% of frauds in U.S. organizations were detected through employee tips, underscoring the value of employee reports as a frontline defense against misconduct.

“In today’s regulatory environment with increasing fines, penalties and media attention, it's never been more critical for organizations to have a strong and robust whistleblowing program,” said Michael Johnson, Chief Strategy Officer at Traliant. “Beyond safeguarding organizational compliance, having training that educates employees on the critical role of whistleblowing creates a culture of integrity where employees feel empowered to report concerns without fear of retaliation.”

With its engaging design, the 25-minute interactive course addresses how and when employees should report ethical misconduct in an organization and the laws that protect whistleblowers who come forward. The training also covers the responsibilities of managers when they receive a report. To learn more about Traliant, visit: https://www.traliant.com/.

