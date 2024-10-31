Rush Street Interactive Premieres Its New Online Poker Platform in Pennsylvania, Developed in Partnership with Well-Respected Poker Pro Phil Galfond

CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) (“RSI”), a leading online casino and sports betting company in the United States and the rest of the Americas, today announced the official launch of its highly anticipated proprietary online poker platform, in close partnership with Phil Galfond, a widely respected figure in the poker community. This ground-breaking launch marks a significant milestone in RSI’s broader poker strategy, offering a unique player-first experience designed by poker players, for poker players.

Designed by Poker Players for Poker Players

The BetRivers Poker platform was crafted through continuous real-time feedback from those who know the game best, including the experienced senior leadership team, many of whom are former professional poker players themselves. Their hands-on involvement has ensured that every feature, from game variety to reward systems, serves the poker community authentically.

A key differentiator of the BetRivers Poker platform is the deep involvement of Phil Galfond—not just as an ambassador, but as a vital partner in its design and development. As a professional poker player and industry innovator, Galfond brings invaluable insight into the game, ensuring the platform is finely tuned to meet the needs of poker players at every level.

"As poker players, we designed this platform from the ground up to be for the players – all players. From the amateur playing their very first hand to the sophisticated pro, everyone was kept in mind as we focused on fairness, excitement, and generous rewards that truly benefit the player," said Phil Galfond. "I’ve been heavily involved in the game design, promotions, and policy decisions, and, more importantly, in building an incredible team that sees online poker the way I do."

Innovative Features and Game Variety

BetRivers Poker offers a comprehensive suite of game formats, including cash games, Sit & Go tournaments, and Multi-Table Tournaments (MTTs), catering to players of all skill levels. The platform also introduces unique features like Dynamic Avatars, which provide players with real-time insights into their opponents’ play styles. These avatars dynamically adjust their expressions based on the opponent's behavior, offering an intuitive and engaging way to read the competition. Additionally, the Cub3d Sit and Go Tournaments (SNGs) allow players to win up to 1500x their buy-in in minutes.

Expanding the Reach to Omnichannel Poker with Rivers Casinos

RSI’s collaboration with the renowned poker rooms at Rivers Casinos in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia enhances the poker experience for retail players, offering additional rewards and promotions that connect online and in-person play. Retail players can enjoy integrated rewards and seamless transitions between digital and live poker environments, making it easier to engage and play across both platforms. This omnichannel approach adds value for Rivers Casino’s poker community while offering all players the benefits of playing both online and live.

"We are incredibly excited about the launch of this platform. Our goal is to create a seamless experience for players, bridging the gap between the BetRivers digital and Rivers Casino offerings," said Richard Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of Rush Street Interactive. "By aligning with Rush Street Gaming’s strong retail presence, we are able to leverage our combined strengths to offer a truly unique poker experience that benefits players and drives growth across our entire portfolio."

Tim Drehkoff, Chief Executive Officer of Rush Street Gaming, added, "This launch reinforces our commitment to offering Rivers Casino’s guests a wide variety of gaming options. By integrating online and in-person poker, we’re not only enhancing the player experience, but also providing a seamless loyalty and rewards program. We’re committed to continuing to innovate and provide value to our players."

Low Rake & iRush Rewards Program

BetRivers Poker will offer among the lowest rake in Pennsylvania, giving players more value with every hand. Players also benefit from poker’s integration into the award-winning BetRivers iRush Rewards program, where they can earn and redeem points across both digital and retail properties. This cross-vertical integration highlights RSI’s dedication to delivering value across all gaming verticals, including online casino and sportsbook, with poker expected to drive a substantial overall revenue uplift.

Collaboration with Poker Night in America TV Series

BetRivers Poker’s reach will be expanded through its association with the well-known Poker Night in America (PNIA) series, owned by RSI. BetRivers Poker will appear across PNIA’s platforms, including social media, streaming, and its TV show, with plans to increase its presence over time. This exposure will help introduce BetRivers Poker to a broader audience of poker enthusiasts, leveraging PNIA’s established reach and influence in the poker community.

The Future of BetRivers Poker

The BetRivers online poker platform will initially launch in Pennsylvania, with plans to expand into additional jurisdictions as part of RSI’s long-term strategy. With its innovative features, strong partnerships, and a commitment to putting the player first, BetRivers is set to become the premier destination for online poker.

About Rush Street Interactive

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in fifteen U.S. states: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia, Arizona, New York, Louisiana, Maryland, Ohio and Delaware, and, as well as in the regulated international markets of Colombia, Ontario (Canada), Mexico and Peru. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the EGR North America Awards Customer Services Operator of the Year five years in a row (2020-2024), the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the 2021 SBC Latinoamérica Awards Sportsbook Operator of the Year. RSI was the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

About Rush Street Gaming

Rush Street Gaming and its affiliates have developed and operate Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Des Plaines, Illinois (Chicago area); Schenectady, New York; and Portsmouth, Virginia. By placing an emphasis on superior design and outstanding customer service, Rush Street Gaming has become one of the leading casino developers in the United States. Rush Street’s casinos employ approximately 6,000 Team Members and generate more than $1.5 billion in annual gaming revenue. All Rush Street Gaming casinos have been voted a “Best Place to Work” or “Top Workplace” by their Team Members. For more information, visit RushStreetGaming.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. RSI's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, RSI's expectations about its launch of online poker, the anticipated scope, benefits, results of online poker and future expansion, as well as RSI’s relative rake levels compared to competitors. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside RSI's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, changes in applicable laws or regulations, unanticipated product or service delays, and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in RSI's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in RSI's other filings with the SEC. RSI cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. RSI cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. RSI does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

