Fleetio and Ford Pro Announce Expanded Connected Fleet Integration

BIRMINGHAM, AL, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fleetio, the leading fleet maintenance management software company, today announced the expansion of its embedded integration with Ford modem-equipped vehicles and Ford Pro plug-in device technology. The integration, which is Fleetio's first embedded original equipment manufacturer (OEM) integration, now supports a more comprehensive exchange of data with the Fleetio platform, open to all Ford Pro Telematics subscribers.

Building off the original integration, which allowed fleets to automatically sync odometer readings and fault codes, this expanded version also provides access to diagnostic trouble code (DTC) alerts for proactive repairs, vehicle location details for optimized routing and fuel vendor location alerts for enhanced fuel monitoring. These new features allow fleets to take action on the data needed to improve the efficiency of daily maintenance operations with faster access to vehicle data, which is key to keeping vehicles on the road, drivers safe and costs in check.

Fleetio now offers seamless integration for Ford Pro Telematics subscribers, allowing direct connection of their Telematics account to the Fleetio platform. Ford Pro Telematics subscribers can continue to utilize their Ford Pro Intelligence dashboard for in-depth tracking, with the added convenience of critical data automatically flowing into Fleetio for enhanced maintenance insights.

"The Fleetio and Ford Pro Telematics integration is a significant win for fleet managers,” said Jake Martino, Vice President of Partnerships at Fleetio. “By centralizing critical telematics and fleet health data within Fleetio, our mutual customers are better positioned to improve uptime and extend the life of fleet assets.”

By pairing Ford Pro Telematics data directly with Fleetio's platform, users can proactively monitor vehicle utilization trends, create accurate vehicle replacement programs and ensure preventive maintenance compliance is achieved across the entire fleet.

“We are excited to be the first OEM with embedded integration capabilities with Fleetio, allowing fleet customers to utilize their telematics data within the Fleetio platform without having to invest in an electronic plug-in device,” said John McEachern, Director, Fleet Management Software & Services at Ford Pro.

This new integration follows a previous announcement of Ford Pro’s Fleet Management Software, which offers a comprehensive fleet management solution built on software from Fleetio.

To learn more about the Fleetio and Ford Pro integration, visit Fleetio’s App Directory.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services. The company does that through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough EVs along with embedded software that defines exceptional digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, Ford provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 176,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com.

About Fleetio

Fleetio provides comprehensive solutions and resources to run, repair and optimize vehicles and assets, allowing fleets to gain control of what’s happening today, stay ahead of what’s coming tomorrow and confidently deliver results for their business. Founded in 2012, the company’s cloud-based platform and mobile app arm fleets with the tools they need to stay on top of preventive maintenance, extend the life of business assets, reduce downtime and maximize the utilization of service vehicles. Fleetio’s marketplace supports a vast maintenance provider network, enabling fleets to efficiently manage outsourced maintenance and repair. Fleetio powers public and private fleets of all sizes in more than 100 countries across a wide array of industries. Visit us at www.fleetio.com.

Attachments