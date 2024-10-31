Cerro de Pasco Resources Commences Trading on OTCQB

MONTREAL, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. (CSE: CDPR) (OTCQB: GPPRF) (Frankfurt: N8HP) (“CDPR,” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has successfully uplisted from the OTC Pink Market to the OTCQB Venture Market (the “OTCQB”). The Company’s common shares commence trading on the OTCQB today under the trading symbol: GPPRF. Investors will now be able to obtain the latest financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. The common shares of the Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "CDPR" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol " N8HP ".

Guy Goulet, CEO stated; “We are pleased to begin trading on the OTCQB as it gives our current and potential shareholders another regulated platform from which they can conveniently trade our common shares. From the Company’s perspective, it provides added exposure to an expanded U.S. market of metals and mining investors.”

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, and Pink® Open Market.

About Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc.

Cerro de Pasco Resources is focused on the development of its principal 100% owned asset, the El Metalurgista mining concession, comprising silver-rich mineral tailings and stockpiles extracted over a century of operation from the Cerro de Pasco open pit mine in Central Peru. The Company’s approach at El Metalurgista entails the reprocessing and environmental remediation of mining waste and the creation of numerous opportunities in a circular economy. The asset is one of the world’s largest above-ground resources.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "may", "should", "could", "will", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or variations including negative variations thereof of such words and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, occur or be taken or achieved. Such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to expected development and operations of the Corporation, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, the exercise of any termination rights under the above-mentioned agreements, risks related to the exploration, development and mining operations; impacts of macroeconomic developments; and any material adverse effect on the business, properties and assets of the Corporation. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Corporation will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Contact Information

Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc.

Guy Goulet, President and CEO

Tel.: 579 476-7000

Email: ggoulet@pascoresources.com