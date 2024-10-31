Vietnam Cotton Import Research Report 2024: China, United States, India, Brazil, and Australia Analysis 2021-2024 & 2024-2033

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Cotton Import Research Report 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Vietnam's cotton imports reached USD 2.744 billion in 2023, and with rising market demand in 2024, the import value from January to May 2024 approached USD 1.309 billion.



Currently, the world's leading cotton-producing countries include China, the United States, India, Brazil, and Australia. India, the United States, and China are the three most influential countries in the global cotton market. In terms of production, China is the world's largest cotton producer, with a significant annual output, followed by India and the United States. Globally, Asia and Western markets represent the largest demand for cotton, and in recent years, demand has also been increasing in emerging markets due to economic growth and rising income levels.







Vietnam, as an emerging economy in Southeast Asia and the world's second-largest textile exporter, has experienced rapid economic growth in recent years. The textile industry has become a key pillar of the Vietnamese economy, driving an increase in cotton demand. However, Vietnam's cotton production is extremely low, meeting only about 1% of its domestic demand, which forces the country to heavily rely on imports to support its garment and textile industry. Vietnam is now the third-largest cotton-importing country in the world, with annual cotton import values reaching several billion dollars.



According to the analyst, Vietnam's main sources of cotton imports include the United States, Australia, Brazil, China, and Singapore. Among them, the United States is the largest supplier of cotton to Vietnam, with a significant proportion of Vietnam's cotton imports coming from the U.S. annually. Between 2021 and 2024, Vietnam's primary cotton suppliers were the U.S., Australia, and Brazil, with key exporters to Vietnam including SUNRAY MACAO COMMERCIAL LIMITED, BROS MACAO COMMERCIAL OFFSHORE LIMITED, AND LOUIS DREYFUS COMPANY SUISSE S.A.



The analyst also indicates that between 2021 and 2024, Vietnam's major cotton importers were companies in the textile and garment sectors, including BROTEX (VIETNAM) CO. LTD., TEXHONG GALAXY, AND TEXHONG YINLONG TECHNOLOGY.



Overall, due to Vietnam's limited domestic cotton production capacity, the country relies heavily on imported cotton. As the global economy recovers and Vietnam's textile industry continues to grow, demand for high-quality cotton and stable supply is expected to rise. The analyst forecasts that with the upgrading of Vietnam's textile industry and the expansion of international markets, the demand for cotton in Vietnam will continue to grow, along with increasing cotton import volumes.



Forecast for the Import of Cotton in Vietnam, 2024-2033

