Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) Materials Industry Research Report 2024: Global $13.5+ Bn Market Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts to 2030

Global Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market was valued at USD 13.56 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2025-2030.



The Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rising demand for enhanced comfort, safety, and performance in automotive vehicles and other industries such as aerospace, electronics, and construction. NVH materials are designed to reduce or eliminate the effects of noise, vibration, and harshness in various applications, particularly in vehicles, where they play a crucial role in enhancing the overall driving experience.



In the automotive sector, the demand for NVH materials has been propelled by stringent regulatory standards concerning vehicle noise and the growing consumer preference for quieter and more comfortable vehicles. As electric vehicles (EVs) become more prevalent, the need for specialized NVH materials is increasing, as traditional internal combustion engine noise is absent in EVs, necessitating new materials to address road and wind noise more effectively.



Outside the automotive industry, NVH materials are finding increasing use in the aerospace sector, where reducing noise and vibration is critical for enhancing passenger comfort. Additionally, in the industrial and construction sectors, NVH materials are used to reduce noise levels in machinery, heavy equipment, and building structures. As industries focus on improving worker safety and reducing environmental noise pollution, the demand for NVH materials is expected to rise.



Segment Insights



The automotive sector holds the largest share of the NVH Materials Market, accounting for around 50% of the market in 2023. The rise in electric vehicles, stringent noise regulations, and the increasing demand for quieter, smoother rides have propelled the need for NVH solutions. The aerospace and defense industry is another key segment, where NVH materials are utilized to enhance comfort and reduce operational noise.



Geographical Insights



The Asia-Pacific region dominates the NVH Materials Market, driven by the booming automotive sector in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea. The region's rapid industrialization and expanding construction activities also contribute to the market's growth. The Americas follow closely, with significant demand from both the automotive and aerospace industries.

Market Segmentation

By Industry Vertical:

Aerospace

Consumer Goods

Power Tools

Automotive

Other Industry Verticals

By Material:

Engineering Resins

Thermoplastic Polymers

Rubber

Other Materials

By Application:

Absorption & Damping

Insulation

By Geography:

Americas (The United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Americas)

Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

